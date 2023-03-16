Bigo Live Launches BIGO's Big Star Search, the Company's Largest and Longest Livestreaming Talent Show Competition

Grand prize winners will receive celebrity show development, billboard feature, free trips, cash, custom BIGO rewards, gifts, and more

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, the leading global livestreaming platform, recently announced the launch of BIGO's Big Star Search, the platform's largest and longest livestreaming talent competition. The six-month livestreaming contest open to US- and Canada-based participants will celebrate the best and brightest creators spanning a variety of genres. In addition to singing, dancing, or playing music, BIGO's Big Star Search offers a unique opportunity for cosplayers, ventriloquists, jugglers, chefs, and more to livestream their performances.

More than ten times larger than BIGO's previous talent contents, BIGO Star Search is set to conquer even more. Thousands of creators will embark on a unique, exciting, and reward-filled experience showcasing their talents and celebrating their achievements. As they advance through the rounds, their prize stakes will grow, allowing them to win BIGO beans, badges, rewards, and gifts that will culminate in cash prizes, free trips, gala performances, billboard features, and the ultimate celebrity show development, plus perform at the BIGO's June 2023 Summer Gala as the BIGO Big Star Search grand champion.

The livestreaming boom is driving an explosion in the creator economy, and BIGO is leading the charge with over 400 million users in more than 150 countries. By 2023, there will be a staggering 163.4 million live video viewers in the United States alone (source: eMarketer). Reflecting this trend, BIGO's Big Star Search highlights the diverse pool of creators and talents.

"At Bigo Live, our goal is to make it easier than ever for everyone to express their talents, join the Creator Economy, and have an income with their content and passions," said Eric Kim, North America's Senior Operations Director at Bigo Live. "Nearly any topic or subject has Big Star Search potential. We want to provide equal opportunity to all our multi-talented, multi-faceted creators, inspire and discover new genres, and look forward to nurturing the most innovative and creative minds of the future."

BIGO's Big Star Search 2023 is Bigo Live's inaugural franchise talent show contest celebrating one of the world's fastest-growing social communities. All interested participants can choose from a variety of paths to enter BIGO's Big Star Search current Open Auditions round by:

Posting in the BIGO's Big Star Search official Community. Receiving an auto-nomination from Agency or Family during their in-app audition broadcast. Joining an auto-reward or Livehouse event.

Creators' journeys begin as soon as they enter. To advance, they could earn points with high engagement on their posts, receive an auto-nomination from their Agency or Family, or complete various challenge requirements. BIGO's in-app event page here provides more information regarding rules, prizes, and the overall schedule. All Bigo Live members and fans will be able to view all rounds of the competitions as well as BIGO's Big Star Search finale before the Summer Gala.

By creating a highly accessible and easy-to-use app, BIGO is poised to cross more milestones this year. Already, the app has brought together as many as 300,000 users for a single stream and over 500 Bigo Live streamers have achieved superstar status, attracting more than one million fans each. High-quality creators have successfully leveraged Bigo Live's unique revenue-generating features that enable them to exchange virtual gifts or "beans" for cash and to provide subscription-based content tiers. BIGO also features an events system, quiz show, talent show, 'Virtual Live', an interactive feature that allows users to create personalized virtual 3D avatars, and P2P marketplace.

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing livestreaming social communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has more than 400 million users in over 150 countries. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology, which is based in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.bigo.tv. To tune in to BIGO's Big Star Search download BIGO LIVE on the App Store or Google Play.

