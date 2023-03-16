BRITISH PEOPLE ANSWER AMERICA'S MOST-SEARCHED QUESTIONS IN NEW CAMPAIGN SHOWCASING MODERN BRITAIN

NEW YORK , March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US has always been curious about British culture, but beneath the common perceptions - how well do Americans truly know Brits today? British Airways and VisitBritain have joined forces in a new campaign that gives an insider's view on modern Britain, with all its vibrancy and warmth, to inspire US visitors to book their next visit.

'Ask Britain Anything' sees British Airways' colleagues alongside people from across Britain answer some of Americans' top searched questions about Britain. (PRNewswire)

The campaign 'Ask Britain Anything', created with Uncommon Creative Studio, takes a deep dive into 50 of Americans' most-searched online questions about the UK and puts them directly to British people for their view.

Some of the most-searched questions by Americans included: What are British people like? Why do British people like queuing? Why travel to Britain? What do British people eat for breakfast? Is all British food beige? And, what do British people mean when they say 'hello love'?

The new campaign, launching this week across the US via connected television, programmatic videos, banners, social media and a robust content partnership with DotDash Meredith, sees British Airways' colleagues alongside people from across Britain answer some of these burning questions. Behind the campaign's humor is a 'bird's-eye' view of modern British society, with its unique people, cultures and quirks that make Britain such a special place to live and visit.

"The most surprising question was about British food being beige. I've been debating it among my friends ever since!" said British Airways Inflight Manager Jason Consiglio, who took part in the campaign. "Answering these questions gave me a chance to recognize how much I love being British, and the confidence to say how great we really are. We're a beautiful country that champions traditions, cultures and people. I could not be happier to represent Britain, and British Airways, in this campaign."

British Airways Director of Marketing Hamish McVey said: "Everyone knows about Britain's vibrant cities, historical sites and beautiful landscapes. But there is a curiosity around British culture – now more than ever. We're incredibly proud of this campaign, which dispels the stereotypes, sheds light on who we truly are and why you should visit to get to know us better. And what better place to immerse yourself in the British spirit than on a British Airways flight."

VisitBritain Executive VP for The Americas, Australia and New Zealand Paul Gauger said: "We are delighted to launch this fun and engaging campaign, inviting our visitors to 'Ask Britain Anything' and extending a warm welcome to the US, Britain's largest and most valuable inbound visitor market. By telling the story of our dynamic destinations and diverse culture, we're inspiring visitors from the US to explore further, stay longer and discover the new and surprising experiences to be had in Britain all year-round."

The campaign includes a series of 12 unique and original films. More than 70 individuals were interviewed to take part in the series from across the UK's nations and regions, including a Welsh rapper, an NHS neurosurgeon, Liverpudlian firefighters and a Scottish astrologer, as well as British Airways colleagues. A selection of the original films is available to view online through the campaign's landing page at BA.com/visitbritain.

The British Airways and VisitBritain's 'Ask Britain Anything' campaign is part of the UK Government's GREAT Britain global campaign.

EDITOR'S NOTES

About British Airways' flight network

As a global airline and the UK's flag carrier, British Airways has been flying customers to where they need to be for over 100 years. The airline connects Britain with the world and the world with Britain , serving more than 190 destinations across more than 65 countries, including routes with its partnership airlines. The airline proudly offers customers flights to more destinations from London than any other carrier.

British Airways customers have access to one of the world's most extensive flight networks, both domestically and internationally, offering flights to and from central airports at convenient times. It operates out of three major London airports: London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London City, and serves 27 destinations in the US alone.

The British Airways route network continues to be reviewed and updated, with recent additions including a daily year-round service to Portland, Oregon ; and direct flights from Cincinnati to London Heathrow launching in June.

About VisitBritain

VisitBritain promotes the UK internationally as a visitor destination as part of the UK Government's global GREAT Britain campaign.

Information about VisitBritain's latest tourism forecasts for 2023 is available on its website here: https://www.visitbritain.org/2023-tourism-forecast

Britain in 2023, please see https://www.visitbritain.com/en/how-see-things-differently-britain-2023 For further information on events inin 2023, please see

https://www.greatcampaign.com/ For more information about the UK Government's GREAT campaign see:

