Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

BEIJING, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter of 2022 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased by 12.6% year over year to RMB3,212.7 million (US$465.8 million*) in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB398.0 million (US$57.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB4,242.7 million in the same period of 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) increased to RMB487.9 million (US$70.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, from RMB280.9 million in the same period of 2021.
- Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.01 (US$0.29) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB21.50 in the same period of 2021.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.46 (US$0.36) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1.38 in the same period of 2021.
- Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 94.6 million in December 2022, compared to 114.1 million in December 2021. MAU on Tantan application were 18.4 million in December 2022, compared to 27.0 million in December 2021.
- For the Momo app total paying users was 7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 8.9 million for the same period last year. Tantan had 1.7 million paying users for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 2.5 million from the year ago period.
Full Year 2022 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased 12.8% year over year to RMB12,704.2 million (US$1,841.9 million) for the full year of 2022.
- Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,484.3 million (US$215.2 million) for the full year of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB2,913.7 million during the same period of 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,885.8 million (US$273.4 million) for the full year of 2022, compared to RMB2,037.1 million during the same period of 2021.
- Diluted net income per ADS was RMB7.31 (US$1.06) for the full year of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB14.40 during the same period of 2021.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.20 (US$1.33) for the full year of 2022, compared to RMB9.56 during the same period of 2021.
* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
"2022 was an extremely challenging year. I am pleased to see that our team withstood external pressures by timely adjusting strategic priorities and corresponding execution plans with flexible product and operational measures." Commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Hello Group. "Despite the challenges, we delivered solid financial results for shareholders, enabling us to conclude the year on a satisfactory note."
Fourth Quarter of 2022 Financial Results
Net revenues
Total net revenues were RMB3,212.7 million (US$465.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 12.6% from RMB3,674.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Live video service revenues were RMB1,724.2 million (US$250.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 19.8% from RMB2,148.8 million during the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to pressure on Momo application caused by COVID related factors and regulatory changes, and to a lesser extent, the negative impact of COVID infection surge and reduction of channel investments on Tantan's MAU and paying conversion.
Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,449.5 million (US$210.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 1.8% from RMB1,475.7 million during the same period of 2021. The year over year decrease was primarily attributable to the negative impact of COVID to the virtual gift business on the Momo application, and the decrease in Tantan's value-added service due to the surge in COVID infections as well as channel investment reduction, which put pressure on user traffic and paying conversion. The decrease was partially offset by the rapid revenue growth from the new standalone apps.
Mobile marketing revenues were RMB32.9 million (US$4.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 29.8% from RMB25.4 million during the same period of 2021. The increase in mobile marketing revenues was due to the increased demand from brand marketers.
Mobile games revenues were RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 72.4% from RMB19.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the Company's strategic decision to pivot away from game distribution business.
Net revenues from the Momo segment decreased from RMB3,235.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to RMB2,865.8 million (US$415.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the growth of value-added service business. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB437.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to RMB346.7 million (US$50.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, due to the negative impact of COVID and the reduction of channel investments on Tantan's user growth and paying conversion.
Cost and expenses
Cost and expenses were RMB2,738.3 million (US$397.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 64.6% from RMB7,729.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) an impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets amounting to RMB4,397.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021; (b) a decrease in sales and marketing expenses due to our initiatives to control cost and optimize Tantan's channel marketing strategy; (c) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service and Tantan's live video service, which was partially offset by an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service; (d) a decrease in salary expenses and share-based compensation expenses, due to our continuous optimization in personnel costs since the beginning of the year and the decreased fair value of newly granted share options.
Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,648.3 million (US$384.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 17.4% from RMB3,205.8 million during the same period of 2021.
Other operating (loss) income, net
Other operating loss was RMB65.2 million (US$9.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an income of RMB38.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. The other operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 mainly included a contingent loss of RMB92.9 million (US$13.5 million) related to an ongoing investigation of the alleged illegal activity on the source of the funding consumed on Momo's platform.
Income (loss) from operations
Income from operations was RMB409.2 million (US$59.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss from operations of RMB4,016.6 million during the same period of 2021. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB435.8 million (US$63.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB549.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB21.7 million (US$3.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to loss from operations of RMB162.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB499.2 million (US$72.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB507.0 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB519.2 million (US$75.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which decreased from RMB658.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB15.2 million (US$2.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB145.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB109.4 million (US$15.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB296.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the fact that in the fourth quarter of 2022, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB39.7 million (US$5.8 million) on undistributed earnings generated in the fourth quarter of 2022 by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE"), because we planned to remit WFOE's earnings to its offshore parent company in the foreseeable future to fund its demand for US dollars in business operations, payments of dividends and debts, potential investments, share repurchase plan, etc., and in the fourth quarter of 2021, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB207.4 million on undistributed earnings generated in the full year of 2021 by WFOE.
Net income (loss)
Net income was RMB397.0 million (US$57.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB4,244.0 million during the same period of 2021. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB397.1 million (US$57.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB306.7 million in the same period of 2021. Net income from the Tantan segment was RMB4.7 million (US$0.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB147.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB487.0 million (US$70.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB279.6 million during the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB480.5 million (US$69.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, which increased from RMB415.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income of the Tantan segment was RMB11.3 million (US$1.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of RMB129.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB398.0 million (US$57.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB4,242.7 million during the same period of 2021.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB487.9 million (US$70.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB280.9 million during the same period of 2021.
Net income (loss) per ADS
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.01 (US$0.29) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB21.50 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB2.46 (US$0.36) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to RMB1.38 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Cash and cash flow
As of December 31, 2022, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits, short-term investments, short-term restricted cash and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB13,398.8 million (US$1,942.7 million), compared to RMB15,707.0 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to a number of cash outflow items, including our cash dividend payment of RMB841.0 million (US$121.9 million) to shareholders; an aggregate payment of RMB2,137.0 million (US$309.8 million) for the repurchase of the company's convertible notes; an aggregate payment of RMB392.4 million (US$56.9 million) in relation to the share repurchase program; and RMB360.0 million (US$52.2 million) payment to Chinese tax authorities to repatriate cash from our WFOE in China to our offshore entity during 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB538.7 million (US$78.1 million), compared to RMB665.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Net revenues for the full year of 2022 were RMB12,704.2 million (US$1,841.9 million), a decrease of 12.8% from RMB14,575.7 million in the same period of 2021.
Net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB1,484.3 million (US$215.2 million) for the full year of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB2,913.7 million during the same period of 2021.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,885.8 million (US$273.4 million) for the full year of 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB2,037.1 million during the same period of 2021.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB7.31 (US$1.06) during the full year of 2022, compared to a diluted net loss per ADS of RMB14.40 in the same period of 2021.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.20 (US$1.33) during the full year of 2022, compared to RMB9.56 in the same period of 2021.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,226.9 million (US$177.9 million) during the full year of 2022, compared to RMB1,559.2 million in the same period of 2021.
Recent Development
Declaration of a special cash dividend
Hello Group's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.72 per ADS, or US$0.36 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 22, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be April 27, 2023. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$137 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company's balance sheet.
Appointment of New Director and Chief Operating Officer
The board of directors has appointed Ms. Sichuan Zhang as a director and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective March 16, 2023.
Ms. Sichuan Zhang previously served as our director from April 2012 to November 2017. Ms. Zhang founded PUPUPULA, a children's furniture and design company, in 2017, and served as its Chief Executive Officer until 2022. Ms. Zhang first joined the Company in July 2011 and was responsible for product design, then marketing strategies and executions. Prior to joining our company, from June 2009 to February 2011, she co-founded 4 Degrees Motion Design, an advertising design firm. She was an art director of Modern Media, a Chinese media company, from January 2009 to May 2009, a senior designer of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) from January 2008 to January 2009, and a web designer of NetEase, Inc. from March 2006 to April 2007. Ms. Zhang received her bachelor's degree in South China Normal University in 2005. Ms. Zhang is the spouse of Mr. Yan Tang, our co-founder, chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
Execution of share repurchase program
On June 7, 2022, Hello Group's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$200 million of its shares over the next 24 months. As of March 16, 2023, the Company has repurchased 12.0 million ADSs for US$56.7 million on the open market under this program, at an average purchase price of US$4.71 per ADS.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.65 billion to RMB2.75 billion, representing a decrease of 15.8% to 12.6% year over year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Note 1: Non-GAAP measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.
About Hello Group Inc.
We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2023, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.
Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2023 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
Ended December 31
Ended December 31
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
2,148,785
1,724,228
249,990
8,378,945
6,510,460
943,928
Value-added service
1,475,733
1,449,537
210,164
5,971,792
6,007,018
870,936
Mobile marketing
25,369
32,927
4,774
159,010
124,956
18,117
Mobile games
19,294
5,316
771
47,712
55,732
8,080
Other services
5,048
650
93
18,260
6,006
871
Total net revenues
3,674,229
3,212,658
465,792
14,575,719
12,704,172
1,841,932
Cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(2,191,520)
(1,916,050)
(277,801)
(8,383,431)
(7,421,419)
(1,076,005)
Research and development
(316,024)
(272,657)
(39,532)
(1,131,781)
(1,006,219)
(145,888)
Sales and marketing
(659,604)
(407,075)
(59,020)
(2,604,309)
(2,073,617)
(300,646)
General and administrative
(165,257)
(142,492)
(20,659)
(624,700)
(596,006)
(86,413)
Impairment loss on goodwill and
(4,397,012)
-
-
(4,397,012)
-
-
Total cost and expenses
(7,729,417)
(2,738,274)
(397,012)
(17,141,233)
(11,097,261)
(1,608,952)
Other operating income (loss), net
38,558
(65,158)
(9,447)
175,947
20,632
2,991
(Loss) income from operations
(4,016,630)
409,226
59,333
(2,389,567)
1,627,543
235,971
Interest income
99,573
88,118
12,776
384,279
368,879
53,482
Interest expense
(18,444)
(10,955)
(1,588)
(73,776)
(83,530)
(12,111)
Other gain or loss, net
2,000
-
-
(16,000)
118,325
17,156
(Loss) income before income
(3,933,501)
486,389
70,521
(2,095,064)
2,031,217
294,498
Income tax expenses
(296,491)
(109,421)
(15,865)
(822,556)
(562,281)
(81,523)
(Loss) income before share of
(4,229,992)
376,968
54,656
(2,917,620)
1,468,936
212,975
Share of (loss) income on equity
(14,045)
20,040
2,906
(8,084)
11,073
1,605
Net (loss) income
(4,244,037)
397,008
57,562
(2,925,704)
1,480,009
214,580
Less: net loss attributable to non-
(1,319)
(986)
(143)
(11,996)
(4,274)
(620)
Net (loss) income attributable to
(4,242,718)
397,994
57,705
(2,913,708)
1,484,283
215,200
Net (loss) income per share
Basic
(10.75)
1.05
0.15
(7.20)
3.80
0.55
Diluted
(10.75)
1.01
0.15
(7.20)
3.65
0.53
Weighted average shares used in
Basic
394,694,993
377,841,986
377,841,986
404,701,910
390,176,367
390,176,367
Diluted
394,694,993
406,152,757
406,152,757
404,701,910
423,810,279
423,810,279
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
Ended December 31
Ended December 31
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss) income
(4,244,037)
397,008
57,562
(2,925,704)
1,480,009
214,580
Other comprehensive (loss)
Foreign currency translation
(7,331)
54,041
7,835
(39,161)
(274,791)
(39,841)
Comprehensive (loss) income
(4,251,368)
451,049
65,397
(2,964,865)
1,205,218
174,739
Less: comprehensive (loss)
(3,280)
(7,154)
(1,037)
(16,603)
10,556
1,530
Comprehensive (loss) income
(4,248,088)
458,203
66,434
(2,948,262)
1,194,662
173,209
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31
December 31
December 31
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,570,563
5,018,129
727,560
Short-term deposits
2,860,000
5,300,000
768,428
Restricted cash
-
97,706
14,166
Short-term investments
-
300,240
43,531
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB15,127 and
205,225
188,711
27,361
Amounts due from related parties
-
55
8
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
775,072
819,706
118,846
Total current assets
9,410,860
11,724,547
1,699,900
Long-term deposits
7,200,000
2,600,000
376,965
Long-term restricted cash
76,471
82,766
12,000
Right-of-use assets, net
257,934
115,520
16,749
Property and equipment, net
180,664
172,984
25,080
Intangible assets, net
27,320
22,203
3,219
Rental deposits
19,204
20,737
3,007
Long-term investments
820,006
893,988
129,616
Other non-current assets
83,930
162,499
23,560
Deferred tax assets
34,849
34,343
4,979
Total assets
18,111,238
15,829,587
2,295,075
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
726,207
617,022
89,460
Deferred revenue
539,967
484,775
70,286
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
911,050
797,504
115,627
Amounts due to related parties
5,016
9,178
1,331
Lease liabilities due within one year
162,950
88,352
12,810
Income tax payable
125,773
68,765
9,970
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions
44,802
26,483
3,840
Convertible Senior Notes-current
-
2,646,168
383,658
Total current liabilities
2,515,765
4,738,247
686,982
Deferred tax liabilities
213,384
22,011
3,191
Convertible senior notes
4,565,292
-
-
Lease liabilities
103,105
33,281
4,825
Other non-current liabilities
128,095
105,410
15,283
Total liabilities
7,525,641
4,898,949
710,281
Shareholder's equity (i)
10,585,597
10,930,638
1,584,794
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
18,111,238
15,829,587
2,295,075
(i): As of December 31, 2022, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 376,971,336.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
Ended December 31
Ended December 31
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
(4,244,037)
397,008
57,562
(2,925,704)
1,480,009
214,580
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
34,226
23,908
3,466
155,537
107,015
15,516
Amortization of intangible assets
1,279
1,279
185
109,062
5,116
742
Share-based compensation
126,576
89,944
13,040
475,771
401,484
58,209
Share of loss (income) on equity method
14,045
(20,040)
(2,906)
8,084
(11,073)
(1,605)
Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets
4,397,012
-
-
4,397,012
-
-
Gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes
-
-
-
-
(129,575)
(18,787)
Gain or loss on long-term investments
(2,000)
-
-
16,000
11,250
1,631
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
(15,526)
-
-
Cash received on distributions from equity method
-
-
-
-
1,708
248
Gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment
(36)
4
1
1,236
(779)
(113)
Provision of losses on receivable and other assets
(505)
(75)
(11)
(263)
(528)
(77)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
13,984
4,643
673
(10,374)
20,338
2,949
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
52,504
(36,784)
(5,333)
(151,162)
(52,928)
(7,674)
Amounts due from related parties
-
(55)
(8)
-
(55)
(8)
Rental deposits
1,171
-
-
(343)
1,399
203
Deferred tax assets
(338)
1,493
216
(2,354)
507
74
Other non-current assets
42,125
(15,907)
(2,306)
34,075
60,913
8,832
Accounts payable
11,053
(8,992)
(1,304)
30,475
(115,384)
(16,729)
Income tax payable
(39,285)
(6,081)
(882)
(110,716)
(57,004)
(8,265)
Deferred revenue
9,652
17,504
2,538
35,106
(56,387)
(8,175)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
99,497
121,638
17,636
60,668
(182,708)
(26,490)
Amount due to related parties
(9,751)
(265)
(38)
(14,447)
4,162
603
Deferred tax liabilities
207,114
(15,367)
(2,228)
180,173
(187,119)
(27,130)
Share-based compensation liability
-
-
-
(678,153)
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
(48,777)
(15,159)
(2,198)
(34,959)
(73,470)
(10,652)
Net cash provided by operating activities
665,509
538,696
78,103
1,559,198
1,226,891
177,882
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(19,201)
(10,053)
(1,458)
(95,323)
(80,445)
(11,663)
Payment for long-term investments
(115,052)
(15,000)
(2,175)
(415,052)
(70,343)
(10,199)
Purchase of short-term deposits
(400,000)
-
-
(4,976,688)
(1,700,000)
(246,477)
Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits
3,550,000
1,700,000
246,477
9,667,570
5,410,000
784,376
Payment for short term investments
-
(300,000)
(43,496)
-
(300,000)
(43,496)
Cash received on investment income distribution
-
-
-
5,610
3,523
511
Cash of disposed subsidiaries
-
-
-
(8,750)
-
-
Cash received from sales of long-term investment
20,000
-
-
20,000
-
-
Purchase of long-term deposits
(1,600,000)
(200,000)
(28,997)
(1,850,000)
(2,750,000)
(398,713)
Cash received on maturity of long-term deposits
200,000
-
-
200,000
1,200,000
173,984
Other investing activities
569
7
1
2,975
3,110
451
Net cash provided by investing activities
1,636,316
1,174,954
170,352
2,550,342
1,715,845
248,774
Cash flows from financing activities:
Deferred payment for business acquisition
(50)
-
-
(12,957)
(21,421)
(3,106)
Proceeds from exercise of share options
5
112
16
776
163
24
Payment in relation to the share repurchase program
-
(104,684)
(15,178)
(862,865)
(392,374)
(56,889)
Repurchase of subsidiary's share options
(5,070)
(1,076)
(156)
(59,120)
(40,943)
(5,936)
Dividends payment
-
-
-
(852,743)
(840,997)
(121,933)
Payment for redemption of convertible bonds
-
-
-
-
(2,136,987)
(309,834)
Net cash used in financing activities
(5,115)
(105,648)
(15,318)
(1,786,909)
(3,432,559)
(497,674)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(12,972)
(30,706)
(4,451)
(41,669)
41,390
6,001
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
2,283,738
1,577,296
228,686
2,280,962
(448,433)
(65,017)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
3,363,296
3,621,305
525,040
3,366,072
5,647,034
818,743
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of
5,647,034
5,198,601
753,726
5,647,034
5,198,601
753,726
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.
Three months
Three months
Three months
Ended December 31, 2021
Ended December 31, 2022
Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
RMB
Impairment loss
RMB
Share-based
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
RMB
Share-based
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
US$
Share-based
US$
Non-GAAP
US$
Cost of revenues
(2,191,520)
-
3,393
(2,188,127)
(1,916,050)
1,707
(1,914,343)
(277,801)
247
(277,554)
Research and
(316,024)
-
36,303
(279,721)
(272,657)
22,145
(250,512)
(39,532)
3,211
(36,321)
Sales and marketing
(659,604)
-
11,024
(648,580)
(407,075)
8,480
(398,595)
(59,020)
1,229
(57,791)
General and
(165,257)
-
75,856
(89,401)
(142,492)
57,612
(84,880)
(20,659)
8,353
(12,306)
Impairment loss on
(4,397,012)
4,397,012
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cost and operating
(7,729,417)
4,397,012
126,576
(3,205,829)
(2,738,274)
89,944
(2,648,330)
(397,012)
13,040
(383,972)
(Loss) income from
(4,016,630)
4,397,012
126,576
506,958
409,226
89,944
499,170
59,333
13,040
72,373
Net (loss) income
attributable to Hello
(4,242,718)
4,397,012
126,576
280,870
397,994
89,944
487,938
57,705
13,040
70,745
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.
Year
Year
Year
Ended December 31, 2021
Ended December 31, 2022
Ended December 31, 2022
GAAP
RMB
Impairment
RMB
Amortization of
Share-
RMB
Tax
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
RMB
Share-
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
US$
Share-based
US$
Non-GAAP
US$
Cost of revenues
(8,383,431)
-
51,853
17,941
-
(8,313,637)
(7,421,419)
14,195
(7,407,224)
(1,076,005)
2,058
(1,073,947)
Research and
(1,131,781)
-
3,660
139,571
-
(988,550)
(1,006,219)
88,797
(917,422)
(145,888)
12,874
(133,014)
Sales and
(2,604,309)
-
48,491
70,821
-
(2,484,997)
(2,073,617)
38,432
(2,035,185)
(300,646)
5,572
(295,074)
General and
(624,700)
-
-
247,438
-
(377,262)
(596,006)
260,060
(335,946)
(86,413)
37,705
(48,708)
Impairment loss on
(4,397,012)
4,397,012
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cost and
(17,141,233)
4,397,012
104,004
475,771
-
(12,164,446)
(11,097,261)
401,484
(10,695,777)
(1,608,952)
58,209
(1,550,743)
(Loss) income from
(2,389,567)
4,397,012
104,004
475,771
-
2,587,220
1,627,543
401,484
2,029,027
235,971
58,209
294,180
Net (loss) income
attributable to
(2,913,708)
4,397,012
104,004
475,771
(26,002)
2,037,077
1,484,283
401,484
1,885,767
215,200
58,209
273,409
(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended December 31, 2022
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
1,561,332
162,896
-
1,724,228
249,990
Value-added service
1,265,693
183,844
-
1,449,537
210,164
Mobile marketing
32,927
-
-
32,927
4,774
Mobile games
5,316
-
-
5,316
771
Other services
483
-
167
650
93
Total net revenues
2,865,751
346,740
167
3,212,658
465,792
Cost and expenses (iii):
Cost of revenues
(1,722,675)
(192,748)
(627)
(1,916,050)
(277,801)
Research and development
(200,740)
(71,917)
-
(272,657)
(39,532)
Sales and marketing
(307,166)
(98,209)
(1,700)
(407,075)
(59,020)
General and administrative
(131,844)
(7,899)
(2,749)
(142,492)
(20,659)
Total cost and expenses
(2,362,425)
(370,773)
(5,076)
(2,738,274)
(397,012)
Other operating (loss) income, net
(67,499)
2,339
2
(65,158)
(9,447)
Income (loss) from operations
435,827
(21,694)
(4,907)
409,226
59,333
Interest income
87,799
253
66
88,118
12,776
Interest expense
(10,955)
-
-
(10,955)
(1,588)
Income (loss) before income tax and
512,671
(21,441)
(4,841)
486,389
70,521
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(135,602)
26,181
-
(109,421)
(15,865)
Income (loss) before share of income
377,069
4,740
(4,841)
376,968
54,656
Share of income on equity method
20,040
-
-
20,040
2,906
Net income (loss)
397,109
4,740
(4,841)
397,008
57,562
(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
Ended December 31, 2022
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
1,689
18
-
1,707
247
Research and development
15,907
6,238
-
22,145
3,211
Sales and marketing
8,473
7
-
8,480
1,229
General and administrative
57,350
262
-
57,612
8,353
Total cost and expenses
83,419
6,525
-
89,944
13,040
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended December 31, 2022
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
435,827
(21,694)
(4,907)
409,226
59,333
Share-based compensation
83,419
6,525
-
89,944
13,040
Non-GAAP income (loss) from
519,246
(15,169)
(4,907)
499,170
72,373
Net income (loss)
397,109
4,740
(4,841)
397,008
57,562
Share-based compensation
83,419
6,525
-
89,944
13,040
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
480,528
11,265
(4,841)
486,952
70,602
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Unallocated[1]
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$[2]
Net revenues:
-
Live video service
1,947,958
200,827
-
-
2,148,785
337,191
Value-added service
1,239,351
236,382
-
-
1,475,733
231,575
Mobile marketing
25,369
-
-
-
25,369
3,981
Mobile games
19,294
-
-
-
19,294
3,028
Other services
3,667
-
1,381
-
5,048
792
Total net revenues
3,235,639
437,209
1,381
-
3,674,229
576,567
Cost and expenses (iv):
Cost of revenues
(1,962,718)
(228,290)
(512)
-
(2,191,520)
(343,897)
Research and development
(233,512)
(82,512)
-
-
(316,024)
(49,591)
Sales and marketing
(377,672)
(281,534)
(398)
-
(659,604)
(103,506)
General and administrative
(147,957)
(10,362)
(6,938)
-
(165,257)
(25,932)
Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible
-
-
-
(4,397,012)
(4,397,012)
(689,987)
Total cost and expenses
(2,721,859)
(602,698)
(7,848)
(4,397,012)
(7,729,417)
(1,212,913)
Other operating income
35,532
3,023
3
-
38,558
6,051
Income (loss) from operations
549,312
(162,466)
(6,464)
(4,397,012)
(4,016,630)
(630,295)
Interest income
99,399
139
35
-
99,573
15,625
Interest expense
(18,444)
-
-
-
(18,444)
(2,894)
Other gain or loss, net
2,000
-
-
-
2,000
314
Income (loss) before income tax and share
632,267
(162,327)
(6,429)
(4,397,012)
(3,933,501)
(617,250)
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(311,479)
14,988
-
-
(296,491)
(46,526)
Income (loss) before share of income on
320,788
(147,339)
(6,429)
(4,397,012)
(4,229,992)
(663,776)
Share of loss on equity method investments
(14,045)
-
-
-
(14,045)
(2,204)
Net income (loss)
306,743
(147,339)
(6,429)
(4,397,012)
(4,244,037)
(665,980)
(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
2,729
664
-
3,393
532
Research and development
19,569
16,734
-
36,303
5,697
Sales and marketing
10,997
27
-
11,024
1,730
General and administrative
75,808
48
-
75,856
11,903
Total cost and expenses
109,103
17,473
-
126,576
19,862
[1] The impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets is presented as an unallocated item in the segment information because our management
[2] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2021 as
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Unallocated
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
549,312
(162,466)
(6,464)
(4,397,012)
(4,016,630)
(630,295)
Share-based compensation
109,103
17,473
-
-
126,576
19,862
Impairment loss on goodwill and
-
-
-
4,397,012
4,397,012
689,987
Non-GAAP income (loss) from
658,415
(144,993)
(6,464)
-
506,958
79,554
Net income (loss)
306,743
(147,339)
(6,429)
(4,397,012)
(4,244,037)
(665,980)
Share-based compensation
109,103
17,473
-
-
126,576
19,862
Impairment loss on goodwill and
-
-
-
4,397,012
4,397,012
689,987
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
415,846
(129,866)
(6,429)
-
279,551
43,869
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
Ended December 31, 2022
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
5,966,323
544,137
-
6,510,460
943,928
Value-added service
5,183,302
823,716
-
6,007,018
870,936
Mobile marketing
124,956
-
-
124,956
18,117
Mobile games
55,732
-
-
55,732
8,080
Other services
4,781
-
1,225
6,006
871
Total net revenues
11,335,094
1,367,853
1,225
12,704,172
1,841,932
Cost and expenses (v):
Cost of revenues
(6,704,020)
(714,936)
(2,463)
(7,421,419)
(1,076,005)
Research and development
(737,380)
(268,839)
-
(1,006,219)
(145,888)
Sales and marketing
(1,346,692)
(721,889)
(5,036)
(2,073,617)
(300,646)
General and administrative
(547,798)
(33,234)
(14,974)
(596,006)
(86,413)
Total cost and expenses
(9,335,890)
(1,738,898)
(22,473)
(11,097,261)
(1,608,952)
Other operating income
8,753
11,830
49
20,632
2,991
Income (loss) from operations
2,007,957
(359,215)
(21,199)
1,627,543
235,971
Interest income
368,051
544
284
368,879
53,482
Interest expense
(83,530)
-
-
(83,530)
(12,111)
Other gain or loss, net
118,325
-
-
118,325
17,156
Income (loss) before income tax and
2,410,803
(358,671)
(20,915)
2,031,217
294,498
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(586,663)
24,382
-
(562,281)
(81,523)
Income (loss) before share of income
1,824,140
(334,289)
(20,915)
1,468,936
212,975
Share of income on equity method
11,073
-
-
11,073
1,605
Net income (loss)
1,835,213
(334,289)
(20,915)
1,480,009
214,580
(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Year
Ended December 31, 2022
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
7,166
7,029
-
14,195
2,058
Research and development
67,659
21,138
-
88,797
12,874
Sales and marketing
38,202
230
-
38,432
5,572
General and administrative
259,669
391
-
260,060
37,705
Total cost and expenses
372,696
28,788
-
401,484
58,209
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
ended December 31, 2022
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
2,007,957
(359,215)
(21,199)
1,627,543
235,971
Share-based compensation
372,696
28,788
-
401,484
58,209
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
2,380,653
(330,427)
(21,199)
2,029,027
294,180
Net income (loss)
1,835,213
(334,289)
(20,915)
1,480,009
214,580
Share-based compensation
372,696
28,788
-
401,484
58,209
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
2,207,909
(305,501)
(20,915)
1,881,493
272,789
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Unallocated
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
7,475,809
903,136
-
-
8,378,945
1,314,839
Value-added service
4,845,744
1,126,048
-
-
5,971,792
937,104
Mobile marketing
159,010
-
-
-
159,010
24,952
Mobile games
47,712
-
-
-
47,712
7,487
Other services
12,930
-
5,330
-
18,260
2,866
Total net revenues
12,541,205
2,029,184
5,330
-
14,575,719
2,287,248
Cost and expenses (vi):
Cost of revenues
(7,301,048)
(1,044,852)
(37,531)
-
(8,383,431)
(1,315,543)
Research and development
(828,688)
(303,093)
-
-
(1,131,781)
(177,601)
Sales and marketing
(1,420,130)
(1,180,146)
(4,033)
-
(2,604,309)
(408,673)
General and administrative
(619,922)
18,401
(23,179)
-
(624,700)
(98,029)
Impairment loss on goodwill and
-
-
-
(4,397,012)
(4,397,012)
(689,987)
Total cost and expenses
(10,169,788)
(2,509,690)
(64,743)
(4,397,012)
(17,141,233)
(2,689,833)
Other operating income
138,884
37,029
34
-
175,947
27,610
Income (loss) from operations
2,510,301
(443,477)
(59,379)
(4,397,012)
(2,389,567)
(374,975)
Interest income
383,028
1,091
160
-
384,279
60,302
Interest expense
(73,776)
-
-
-
(73,776)
(11,577)
Other gain or loss, net
(16,000)
-
-
-
(16,000)
(2,511)
Income (loss) before income tax
2,803,553
(442,386)
(59,219)
(4,397,012)
(2,095,064)
(328,761)
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(844,987)
22,431
-
-
(822,556)
(129,077)
Income (loss) before share of
1,958,566
(419,955)
(59,219)
(4,397,012)
(2,917,620)
(457,838)
Share of loss on equity method
(8,084)
-
-
-
(8,084)
(1,269)
Net income (loss)
1,950,482
(419,955)
(59,219)
(4,397,012)
(2,925,704)
(459,107)
(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Year
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
10,541
7,400
-
17,941
2,815
Research and development
97,828
41,743
-
139,571
21,902
Sales and marketing
48,154
22,667
-
70,821
11,113
General and administrative
314,216
(66,778)
-
247,438
38,828
Total cost and expenses
470,739
5,032
-
475,771
74,658
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Unallocated
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
2,510,301
(443,477)
(59,379)
(4,397,012)
(2,389,567)
(374,975)
Share-based compensation
470,739
5,032
-
-
475,771
74,658
Impairment loss on goodwill and
-
-
-
4,397,012
4,397,012
689,987
Amortization of intangible assets
-
104,004
-
-
104,004
16,320
Non-GAAP income (loss) from
2,981,040
(334,441)
(59,379)
-
2,587,220
405,990
Net income (loss)
1,950,482
(419,955)
(59,219)
(4,397,012)
(2,925,704)
(459,107)
Share-based compensation
470,739
5,032
-
-
475,771
74,658
Impairment loss on goodwill and
-
-
-
4,397,012
4,397,012
689,987
Amortization of intangible assets
-
104,004
-
-
104,004
16,320
Tax impacts
-
(26,002)
-
-
(26,002)
(4,080)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
2,421,221
(336,921)
(59,219)
-
2,025,081
317,778
