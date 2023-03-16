The Italian Exhibition Group Board of Directors has approved the draft financial statement and consolidated financial statement at 31 December 2022

The Italian Exhibition Group Board of Directors has approved the draft financial statement and consolidated financial statement at 31 December 2022

Increase in turnover of Euro 87.6 million

RIMINI, Italy, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian Exhibition Group, the trade show and congress group based in Italy and with offices and events held on a global level, such as in Dubai, China, Brazil, Germany, Singapore and the United States, closes 2022 with an important financial statement. The Group, which is listed on Euronext Milan, reports revenues of €161.9 million, an increase in turnover of Euro 87.6 million. According to IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni, "A greater performance in terms of turnover compared to 2019, thanks to solid organic growth in all business lines."

Corrado Peraboni CEO of Italian Exhibition Group (PRNewsfoto/Italian Exhibition Group) (PRNewswire)

Main results for the 2022 financial year

In addition to revenues of Euro 161.9 million, an increase of Euro 59.4 million (+58.0%) compared to 31 December 2021, the Adjusted EBITDA amounted to Euro 18.1 million, an improvement of Euro 23.8 million. The EBITDA Margin returned to double-digit figures to stand at 11.2, better even than plan forecasts.

Excluding the Covid contribution and non-recurring revenues and expenses, Adjusted EBIT for the financial year 2022 amounted to Euro 2.3 million, an improvement of Euro 24.2 million. Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 stood at Euro 55.8 million above the pre-Covid level.

The full report is available in the Investor Relations area of the Iegexpo website.

FOCUS ON ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A., a joint stock company listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has, with its facilities in Rimini and Vicenza, achieved national leadership over the years in the organisation of trade shows and conferences. The development of activities abroad - also through joint-ventures with global or local organisers, in the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Mexico, Germany, Singapore, Brazil, for example – now sees the company positioned among the top European operators in the sector.

CONTACTS: Italian Exhibition Group Press Contacts, Press Office Manager: Marco Forcellini, marco.forcellini@iegexpo.it

International Press Office Coordinator: Silvia Giorgi, silvia.giorgi@iegexpo.it, P. +39-0541-744814

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034865/CEO_Italian_Exhibition_Group.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Italian Exhibition Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Italian Exhibition Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Italian Exhibition Group