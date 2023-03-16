Kristina Wong Davis Named Vice Provost for Enrollment Management of Carnegie Mellon University

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a comprehensive national search, Carnegie Mellon University has named Kristina Wong Davis, former vice provost for enrollment management at Purdue University, to be its inaugural vice provost for enrollment management.

"Dr. Wong Davis is a national leader in higher education admissions and enrollment and we could not be more delighted to have her join our team as the university looks to the future of recruiting and engaging an exceptional student body," said Provost James H. Garrett Jr. "Her clear professional purpose and vision, as well as her deep understanding of enrollment trends, make her well suited to take on this newly developed role here at CMU."

At Purdue, Wong Davis served as chief enrollment officer, providing leadership and oversight to the Office of Admissions, Office of the Registrar, Division of Financial Aid, Enrollment Management Analysis and Reporting, and Enrollment Management Strategic Communications and Initiatives. She led and managed all areas of enrollment management working across the campus to strategically plan and execute critical enrollment objectives.

"It is with great excitement as I look toward joining the phenomenal team at Carnegie Mellon University. I am honored to be offered the opportunity to serve this great institution in this inaugural role," said Wong Davis.

Before her role at Purdue, Wong Davis served as director of admissions for the University of California San Diego and as director of outreach and recruitment for Ohio State University. She was director of admissions with Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar and served in several roles overseeing and managing initiatives for transfer, international and undergraduate recruitment efforts at the University of Arizona.

Wong Davis is a College Board Trustee and is a member of the College Board Admissions Research Consortium Advisory Committee, the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, the National Association for College Admissions Counseling, the International Association for College Admissions Counseling, NAFSA: Association of International Educators, and the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.

She earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics from the University of Arizona and a master's degree in elementary education and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.

As the inaugural vice provost for enrollment management, Wong Davis will report to the provost and chief academic officer and oversee the integration of the offices of Admission and Enrollment Services. This new role will enhance CMU's enrollment and admission strategies in a rapidly evolving higher education landscape. Wong Davis will play a critical role in shaping the university's approach to demographic shifts, access and affordability and the broader higher education market.

"Dr. Wong Davis is a passionate leader in her field and an advocate for students. Her demonstrated values align with CMU's mission to provide an exceptional experience to all prospective and incoming students," said Garrett. "Her achievements make it clear that she is committed to excellence in every step of a student's educational life cycle, even before they step foot on campus. We are so excited for her to join the CMU community."

