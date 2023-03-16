THE SISTER ACCORD®️ FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ITS 26th "CELEBRATION OF SISTERHOOD" TEA PARTY FOCUSED ON LEADING WITH KINDNESS

Special Guests Include Dr. Jennifer Cheavens, Co-Author of a Highly Celebrated Study Recently Featured on The Today Show on The Positive Effects of Kindness, and a Performance by GRAMMY®️ Award- Winning Recording Artist Mali Music

CINCINNATI, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sister Accord®️ Foundation, the organization whose movement is changing the way girls and women treat, support, and interact with each other, announced today that it will host its 26th Tea Party in partnership with The Sister Accord®️ at The Ohio State University Chapter. Founder Sonia Jackson Myles will co-host the event along with The Ohio State University Chapter President Faith Scott. The hybrid in-person and virtual event will take place on Sunday, March 26th, at The Hilton Columbus Downtown from 10 AM-3 PM ET with a virtual stream from 10 AM-12 PM ET. In-person tickets have sold out. Virtual tickets are still available.

Sonia Jackson Myles (PRNewswire)

"We are living in what continues to be extraordinarily challenging times, and the need for Sisterhood has never been stronger. To truly live in excellence, we must live and lead from the heart and do this with respect for one another and, most importantly, kindness. As Dr. Jennifer Cheavens will share with us, kindness is not only the right thing to do – it is one of the most significant things to practice. Performing acts of kindness results in greater social well-being and less depression and anxiety. It's also an important aspect of being a successful business leader. Kindness is not weakness as it takes a great deal of strength and emotional intelligence to be kind," said Jackson Myles. "I am thrilled to recognize such an esteemed group of honorees. I'm delighted to include Mali Music, who personifies kindness and will be gracing us with his beautiful music. It will be an informative and inspirational day."

Those that will be honored are individuals whose personal integrity and body of work have made a positive and transformative impact on society at large and personify The Sister Accord®️'s mission. They include Dr. Jennifer Cheavens, Professor and the Director of Clinical Training in the Department of Psychology at The Ohio State University; Ken Mathies, VP, Chief Diversity Officer, Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at AAA; Stephanie L. Patton, Interim Area Superintendent, Columbus City Schools and GRAMMY®️ Award-winning recording artist, singer-songwriter and producer, Mali Music, who will also be performing live. In addition to these honorees, Anne-Grace Bambi, a freshman pursuing a finance degree along with a double minor in epidemiology and economics, will receive The Sister Accord®️ Leadership Award for Member of the Year.

During the program, Jackson Myles will highlight the continued support from The Greater Cincinnati Foundation and All-In Cincinnati; introduce First Financial Bank, The Foundation's newest sponsor; and share the latest initiatives from The Sister Accord®️ Foundation, which include a variety of programs, grants, and scholarships. Additionally, Jackson Myles will share updates on The Sister Accord®️ Africa chapters in Harare and Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and its latest chapter in Malawi.

In support of education, female high school students (senior year) and college students in the United States who attend the event in person or virtually will be eligible to apply in April for The Nella D. Jackson Memorial Scholarship, an ongoing scholarship to support deserving female students for their college education.

To purchase a ticket to the virtual event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sister-accord-tea-party-32623-virtual-stream-from-10-am-12-pm-et-tickets-559249960687?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

About The Sister Accord® Foundation

The Sister Accord® Foundation ( https://thesisteraccordfoundation.org/ ), is a 501c3 organization with three global areas of focus: educating girls and women, enlightening girls and women of the power of Sisterhood, and eradicating bullying and violence against girls and women. The Foundation is focused on developing leaders via programming that inspires healthy, positive relationships. The mission is to have one billion girls and women understand their value and worth, leading to fulfilled lives. The Foundation's initiatives include programs, grants, scholarships, and financial aid. Since late 2019, between The Sister Accord®️ Foundation and The Sister Accord®️, LLC, over $215,750 in grants, scholarships, and financial support has been given.

For More Information:

Contact: Caitlin Burke

caitlin@kempnercommunications.com

(203) 733-4085

(PRNewsfoto/The Sister Accord Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Sister Accord Foundation