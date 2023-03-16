TDIndustries Honored as No. 1 Top-Performing US Construction Contractor for Plumbing and HVAC and No. 13 Overall by ABC

DALLAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries, a premier facilities service and mechanical construction firm with locations throughout the Southwest, ranked No. 1 among top plumbing and HVAC contractors, on Associated Builders and Contractors' fifth annual Top Performers publication, which lists its contractor members that build the country's most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects, ranked by work hours. TDIndustries also ranked No. 5 among top trade contractors and 13th overall nationally.

"This accolade is a direct result of the excellence and diligence of TDIndustries' skilled workforce. Our mission is to continually provide outstanding career opportunities by exceeding our customers' expectations. Our employee-owners, in every job, have embraced this mission and are constantly improving, innovating and growing," said CEO Harold MacDowell. "I am extremely proud of our people and the empowering culture that TD has cultivated for over seven decades."

As an ABC Top Performer, TDIndustries achieved Diamond Status in ABC's STEP Safety Management System, which makes the top-performing contractors more than six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC's Safety Performance Report. The majority of the honorees also must earn ABC's Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) credential, which recognizes commitment to corporate responsibility in quality, safety, talent management — including inclusion, diversity and equity — education and community relations.

In 2022, TDIndustries was awarded an Eagle Award, Pyramid Award and Safety Excellence Pinnacle Award by ABC. TD received the Eagle Award for its work on Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball team. TD won the Pyramid Award for its work on Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas.

"TDIndustries invests in and attributes its successes to its people, and its value proposition gives its employees purpose, delivers quality to its clients and strengthens its bottom line," said Michael Bellaman, president and chief executive officer of ABC. "Congratulations to TD for raising the bar in developing people, winning work and delivering that work safely, ethically and profitably."

"This year's ABC Top Performers agree that culture is key," said Bellaman. "Not only is a strong corporate culture an essential component of a thriving and vibrant workplace, but it helps retain top talent, create safe and healthy job sites and build better communities. We honor this top-performing contractor and all employees at TDIndustries who are placing the highest importance on investing in their people, health and safety, and innovation."

Through STEP, AQC and other robust programs, TDIndustries demonstrates its capacity to do the following:

Sustain and grow its businesses, financially and economically

Offer market-competitive compensation, benefit and retirement packages

Commit to world-class safety

Commit to workforce development, education and creating career opportunities

Commit to an inclusive and diverse work environment

Develop opportunities for its employees to achieve their career dreams

Cultivate committed leadership

The ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 250 Performers, Top General Contractors, Top Trade Contractors, Top Electrical Contractors, Top Plumbing/HVAC Contractors, Top Specialty Contractors and Top Performers by Market, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential. The Top Performers with Special Designations hold one or more special designations. The Top Performers were ranked by the number of hours worked in 2021, as reported in the companies' 2022 STEP applications. The rankings also include lists of top-performing companies in 18 market segments, such as government, health care, infrastructure, military, retail, religious, high tech, airport and sports complexes.

View the 2023 Top Performers lists at abc.org/topperformers.

ABOUT TDINDUSTRIES

TDIndustries, Inc. is a premier facilities service and mechanical construction company, and since 1946 it has pursued excellence through servant leadership, technology and innovation. TD is well-positioned to meet customers' needs and exceed expectations on any project, regardless of size, complexity, or location, within budget and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com or follow TDIndustries on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

