Via acquires Citymapper to expand its end-to-end TransitTech solution

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Via, the global leader in TransitTech, announced today that it has acquired Citymapper, the UK-based premier journey planning app and transit technology company. On the heels of Via's recent financing round, the Citymapper acquisition accelerates Via's vision to build the end-to-end digital infrastructure for transit systems. While Via's software enables cities and transit agencies to efficiently plan and operate their public transit networks, Citymapper empowers transit riders with the ability to navigate the urban transport network through intuitive and beautifully designed apps. By integrating Citymapper into its platform, Via will be able to connect all elements of a transit system, offering a unified solution for cities, transit agencies, and riders.

Founded in 2012, Citymapper has built a best-in-class product, earning a loyal and engaged user base across the world. More than 50M users in over 100 cities have used Citymapper to plan their journeys - using a combination of public transit, walking, cycling, scooters, taxis, and other locally available options. Users can plan a trip based on the criteria -- transit mode, arrival time, trip duration, cost, etc. -- that matter most to them, and Citymapper's app will help them select the best option and navigate their travel in real time. Citymapper's powerful technology and algorithms, which incorporate real-time public transit data and take into account information on disruptions and delays, enable an exceptional journey-planning experience that offers the most accurate and timely recommendations.

The Citymapper product will be integrated into Via's TransitTech platform. Cities and transit agencies will have access to Via's software platform which enables them to plan transit networks that are responsive and resilient to rapidly changing needs, to operate smart multi-modal transportation systems, and to use data to continually enhance performance — now unified with an optimized experience for riders from Citymapper. Following the acquisition, the Citymapper app will continue to be available to its worldwide user base, and Via anticipates it will further expand Citymapper's global reach.

"We have the utmost respect for the world-class product and user experience that Azmat and his team have built," said Via co-founder and CEO Daniel Ramot. "By bringing our teams together, we see an exciting opportunity to deliver Citymapper's capabilities to cities and transit agencies all over the world, so that they can create the most user-friendly and relevant transit experience for their communities."

"The team at Citymapper has spent a decade building some of the greatest technology in urban mobility, with the mission to make cities easier to navigate and urban transportation more efficient, sustainable, and accessible," said Citymapper founder and CEO Azmat Yusuf. "We share this vision with Via, and through this acquisition, can expand Citymapper to a larger audience, make our technology available to cities and transit agencies, and extend the positive impact on the communities we serve."

Via's acquisition of Citymapper follows its successful acquisitions of Remix in 2021 and Fleetonomy in 2020. These acquisitions come at a time of strong momentum in the TransitTech industry, with technology and innovation paving the way for a new generation of smart and flexible transportation solutions.

About Via:

Founded in 2012, Via pioneered the TransitTech category by using new technologies to develop public mobility systems — optimizing networks of buses, shuttles, wheelchair accessible vehicles, school buses, autonomous vehicles, and electric vehicles around the globe. Building the world's most efficient, equitable, and sustainable transportation network for all riders — including those with limited mobility, those without smartphones, and unbanked populations — Via works with its partners to lower the costs of public transit while providing transportation options that rival the convenience of a personal car while reducing the environmental impact. At the intersection of transportation and technology, Via is a visionary market leader that combines software innovation with sophisticated service design and operational expertise to fundamentally improve the way the world moves, providing technology in 600 communities and more than 35 countries and counting.

