BANKROLL OPENS EAGERLY AWAITED DINING ROOM AND INTRODUCES FULL MENU

Luxury sports and entertainment venue opens additional 115-seat dining space following a successful grand opening

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankroll , a luxury sports and entertainment viewing experience, will open its formal dining room and introduce its own full menu on March 24.

The Dining Room completes the Bankroll experience.

With 115 seats, The Dining Room offers a sophisticated menu and atmosphere for Bankroll's guests - including a Kurobuta Pork Chop, Charred Octopus and a Mixed Green Salad with citrus, figs and almonds. Featuring its own bar, the room is a mix of banquettes and two and four seat tables, accented with warm lighting, understated screens and a fireplace. The Dining Room completes the Bankroll experience.

The new full modern fine dining menu will also be available in The Boyd, a theater-style environment located in the former Boyd Theater's mezzanine. The Big Game Room, Bankroll's take on an elevated sports bar experience, and The Bungalows, four private larger viewing spaces each equipped with three dedicated screens, will feature a more relaxed menu that includes signature items such as the Seafood Tower, Bankroll Burger, and the Truffled White Pizza.

"Bankroll has something for everyone, whether you're looking for a lively atmosphere to watch a game or a more intimate social setting to share a fantastic meal," said Padma Rao, CEO of Bankroll. "We're thrilled by the interest and excitement that we've received over the past few weeks, and can't wait for guests to experience the world-class food and beverage program that chef Scott Swiderski and our talented culinary team have developed for our newly opened space."

A first-of-its-kind concept, Bankroll is defining how sports and live events are watched, providing guests with access to a range of unique viewing experiences, culinary excellence and an upscale social environment. In total, the 13,000 sq. ft. venue offers over 350 seats, 1,200 sq ft of state-of-the-art LED screens and several types of seating areas.

Bankroll is open 7 days a week and guests can make reservations via Resy. The Dining Room will be open 5 - 10 PM Sunday through Thursday and 5 - 11PM Friday and Saturday. The other spaces throughout Bankroll will be open 1 - 11 PM on Sunday, 5 - 11 PM Monday through Wednesday, 5 PM - 12 AM on Thursday, 5 PM - 2 AM on Friday, and 1 PM - 2 AM on Saturday.

To learn more, please visit www.bankrollclub.com and follow Bankroll on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to stay in the know on new updates.

About Bankroll

Bankroll is a luxury sports and entertainment viewing experience. Offering guests multiple, distinct types of seating areas, unparalleled dining and hospitality, and a range of curated experiences in an upscale social environment, the 13,000 sq. ft. venue at the site of the former Boyd Theater in Philadelphia is truly like no other. For more information about Bankroll, please visit bankrollclub.com.

Press Contact

Maggie Leddy

732-403-472

mleddy@briancom.com

