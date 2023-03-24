"Incredible" Amenities Coming to Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney Community

The stunning collection of amenities will be available with voluntary Artisan Club membership

BURBANK, Calif., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community opens in Rancho Mirage, California, individuals who purchase a membership for the Artisan Club will enjoy a dazzling array of offerings infused with unique Disney and Pixar touches. Highlights include a one-of-a-kind gathering space inspired by an "incredible" location from a fan-favorite Pixar film, part of a vibrant club featuring a diverse range of leisure pursuits.

Inspired by the midcentury home of the famous family of superheroes from Disney and Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” Parr House is being brought to life by Disney Imagineers as a place for events, celebrations and limited overnight accommodations for Artisan Club members, all subject to availability. (PRNewswire)

Nestled along the shoreline of the grand oasis is Parr House, a distinct location inspired by the midcentury home of the famous family of super heroes from Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2." The space is being brought to life by Disney Imagineers as a "super" fun place for special events, celebrations and limited overnight accommodations for Artisan Club members, all subject to availability. Club members and their guests will be immersed in an environment featuring iconic decor, curated art and rich colors from the film.

The main entertaining room will take inspiration from the movie and will feature a towering indoor/outdoor rockwork fireplace. Additional spaces will include five bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, boardroom and an art studio. Along Parr House's exterior, an elevated patio will present stunning views of the grand oasis and the surrounding mountains.

"As the Cotino community continues to come to life, we are excited to share more information about the many opportunities Artisan Club members will have to experience Disney magic right outside their front door and down the block," said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses. "From Disney entertainment and events to spaces inspired by Disney stories, club members will truly experience Disney story living."

In addition to Parr House, club members will experience a touch of the Disney lifestyle in a clubhouse complex featuring distinct spaces for dining, wellness, art, recreation and entertainment. All amenities are being thoughtfully inspired by Disney Imagineers to foster community connections and encourage the pursuit of individual passions. The clubhouse is planned to be managed by Disney cast members.

Voluntary club membership will offer access to the waterfront clubhouse, club-only beach area and recreational water activities, as well as Disney entertainment, events and special excursions at an additional fee. A professionally managed public beach park will be accessible to local area residents and visitors to the Greater Palm Springs area with the purchase of a day pass. When it launches, Artisan Club membership will be open to Cotino residents and nonresidents.

The residential areas within the Cotino community will welcome homeowners of all ages and will include at least one section expressly for 55+ residents. Home buyers will select from a wide range of home types, from condominiums to cottages, grand and estate single-family homes.

The Cotino community is being developed in collaboration with DMB Development, which is highly regarded for its large-scale planned communities in the U.S.

Storyliving by Disney master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives. Additional locations in the U.S. are under exploration for future development.

To receive news and updates or to access additional information, visit www.storylivingbydisney.com.

This content contains general information about future proposed community plans, which are subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice. Club membership, events, programming, and access and use of future proposed amenities and offerings, will require the payment of dues and/or fees and be subject to additional terms and conditions. Availability of club membership and operation of club facilities are not guaranteed. Disney is not the developer, builder or seller of homes within Cotino™ community or other Storyliving by Disney™ communities. The parties developing and building homes are independently owned and operated. No guarantee is made that the community, the Club or any facilities or improvements therein will continue to be managed by Disney, use the name "Disney" or otherwise be associated with Disney. This does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy, real estate to residents of any state or jurisdiction where prohibited by law, or where prior registration is required, but has not yet been fulfilled. Storyliving by Disney™ Realty is the exclusive listing agent for residential properties in Storyliving by Disney™ communities. Equal Housing Opportunity. Broker participation welcome. See storylivingbydisney.com for full details. [Storyliving by Disney™ Realty, DRE License No. 02194403]

Storyliving by Disney (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Storyliving by Disney