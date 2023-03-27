DIVERGENT APPOINTS PETER PACE, 16th CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divergent Technologies, Inc. (Divergent), the leader in industrial digital manufacturing, today announced the appointment of retired United States Marine General Peter Pace to its Board of Directors. As the 16th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2005 to 2007, General Pace served as the principal military advisor to the President, the Secretary of Defense, the National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council. He is the first Marine to hold this position. With more than four decades of leadership, strategic, and long-term planning experience, General Pace has demonstrated great success in both military and business arenas. He currently holds leadership positions as an advisor or board member for several well-respected corporations.

General Pace joins the board of Southern California-based Divergent as the company rapidly expands into aerospace and defense manufacturing. Divergent was recently selected by General Atomics as its strategic manufacturing partner for Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Within the automotive sector, Divergent has more than twenty production programs with six leading global automotive manufacturers and provides full vehicle chassis manufacturing for its affiliated performance car company, Czinger Vehicles.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to work with the Divergent team," said General Pace. "I am genuinely impressed with their innovation in applying speed, precision, and adaptability to the industrial manufacturing process, and I look forward to helping them further develop state of the art solutions designed to benefit both our national security and domestic requirements."

Divergent was founded with the vision of a clean sheet architecture, systems-level approach to a sustainable, intelligent digital manufacturing system. The Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS) produces complex, optimized structures 15 to 30 times faster than typical metal additive manufacturing systems. Further, the factory infrastructure is non-design specific – only the product data changes – allowing for seamless production switch between different product designs using the same modular and scalable printing and assembly cells.

"We are thrilled to have General Pace join our board," said Kevin Czinger, Divergent Founder and CEO. "As Divergent expands its activities across the aerospace and defense sectors, his hard-won knowledge, experience and judgment will deeply benefit our mission to transform the global industrial base."

John Thornton, Lead Independent Director of both Divergent and Ford Motor Company, added, "General Pace's extraordinary military experience and leadership skills will play a critical role as Divergent leads a permanent transformation in manufacturing across the automotive, defense and aerospace sectors."

More About Divergent and DAPS

Divergent has created the world's first end-to-end software hardware production system for industrial digital manufacturing – the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS™) – allowing customers to design, additively manufacture, and automatically assemble complex structures for automotive, aerospace, and defense applications. DAPS transforms the economics and environmental impact of manufacturing complex structures for vehicles of all types by optimizing designs, dematerializing structures, and eliminating upfront capex. For more information, please visit www.divergent3d.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Divergent Technologies, Inc.