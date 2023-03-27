LEE HEALTH SELECTS B.WELL CONNECTED HEALTH TO POWER A UNIFIED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE EXPERIENCE FOR PATIENTS AND FAMILIES

Connected digital home gives consumers a place to consolidate and control their health data while accessing and connecting care resources.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Health is pleased to announce they have chosen b.well as their partner to deliver a more unified consumer experience and lay the groundwork for the future of healthcare delivery. Through a unique offering known under the working title of Lee HealthPass, Lee Health is accelerating digital transformation as it creates a more personalized care experience, by bringing together a patient's disparate health information and experiences into a single interface. b.well's Connected Health platform powers HealthPass, which is expected to launch in the Summer of 2023.

As a healthcare provider continually seeking to innovate how care is delivered to their communities, Lee Health recognizes the important role technology plays in enabling experiences that improve patient outcomes and deliver high-quality, patient-centered care. The partnership with b.well, a proven leader in the healthcare technology space, will help Lee Health provide patients with a more holistic experience that helps them take a more active and informed role in their healthcare by providing them with a comprehensive and user-friendly tool.

Rick Schooler, Chief Information Officer at Lee Health said, "After a diligent market search, we selected b.well for their unique platform-based approach, their personalization capabilities, and their ability to solve back-end challenges that are barriers to patients taking ownership of their health care. In addition, we are impressed by the power of b.well's platform, its deep integrations with our existing core systems, and its ability to pull interoperable data from outside our systems. This gives us a complete picture of our patient's personal needs and a unique point of view that allows us to adapt digital solutions and partnerships to offer a greater value back to our patients and care team."

"Lee Health is employing digital technology to drive a new era in healthcare where patients are empowered, clinicians are better informed, and the delivery of care is more efficient and effective," said Lisa Martinez, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer at Lee Health. "The creation of Lee HealthPass, powered by b.well's Connected Health platform, places us at the forefront of this transformation and delivers on our aim of being the health system of choice in southwest Florida."

Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO of b.well, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Lee Health on their plans to reimagine the way that healthcare can be delivered to consumers in this new digital world of hybrid care delivery. Our unique approach to interoperability and real-time personalized connectivity to consumers and their families is a perfect pairing for Lee Health's passion for all-inclusive and accessible care. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lee Health and ushering in the future of healthcare together."

Lee Health and b.well will showcase their groundbreaking new collaboration at the upcoming ViVE national conference in Nashville, TN, from March 26-29, 2023. Attendees can meet with Lee Health and b.well leaders at booth #1902 to discover how the application leverages cutting-edge technology to unify the patient experience in a new world of hybrid care. This conference provides an opportunity for the most innovative healthcare leaders and technology companies to discuss the latest trends and strategies in healthcare.

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served, focused on healthy living and maintaining good health. Health care services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org .

About b.well

b.well Connected Health delivers a highly configurable platform for healthcare organizations. Designed to either be uniquely branded, or embedded into an existing digital application, b.well enables consumers to effortlessly manage their entire family's healthcare journey within one unified experience. By providing a single launching point for access of services, accelerating the shift to value-based care, and reinforcing the expansion into hybrid care models, b.well equips clients with the right foundation to excel in the evolving landscape of healthcare delivery. The company's distinctive, consumer-centric platform strategy sets it apart in the market, addressing data fragmentation challenges and inspiring trust and long-lasting loyalty between clients and the families they serve. Visit https://www.icanbwell.com/ and @icanbwell on Twitter to learn more.

