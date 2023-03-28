Aspirion Names Suzanne Cogan as President and General Manager of Complex Claims

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a leader in technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management, announced today that it has named Suzanne Cogan as President and General Manager of Complex Claims. In this role, Cogan will lead Aspirion's Complex Claims business to continue to deliver on Aspirion's tradition of premium service and industry expertise while advancing technology innovations that increase reimbursement recovery for our clients.

"We recognize that rapid, meaningful revenue cycle intelligence requires outstanding leadership to connect all aspects of our operating model and technology approach while ensuring an outstanding client-partner experience," said Miki Kapoor, Interim CEO of Aspirion. "Suzanne is the right person to lead our Complex Claims solutions to the next level by leveraging, and building upon, our proprietary technologies that help improve our clients' reimbursement rates for complex claims."

Cogan brings two decades of scaling and transforming innovative healthcare businesses through her deep understanding of healthcare economics and trends, combined with a deep focus on technical and workflow details. Most recently, Cogan was General Manager, Payer at Press Ganey, where she led operations, product strategy, sales, and client success. Prior to that, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at SPH Analytics; Vice President of Sales & Solution Consulting at Orion Health; and Co-founder and Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development at Shareable Ink.

Cogan holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Marketing, German, and French from Dublin City University, Ireland, and a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University.

"I'm thrilled to join Aspirion at a time of inflection in the healthcare industry and the company's growth," said Cogan. "Our ability to align the pillars of operational excellence, innovative technology approaches—including proprietary applications of AI/ML—and relentless client focus will be a game changer in complex revenue cycle management and ensure that our clients and their patients have the best economic outcomes." Cogan replaces Lori Lipocky, who will transition to the role of Senior Vice President of Executive Sponsorships.

About Aspirion

Aspirion, headquartered in Columbus, Ga., helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid as well as denials resolution and prevention, underpayment recovery, and aged AR. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that they can focus on patient care. Aspirion serves over 1000 clients across 45 states, including 40% of the largest health systems in the U.S.

