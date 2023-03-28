Mason Investment Advisory Services Recognized in the Wealthmanagement.com RIA Edge 100 List

The list recognizes RIAs with the most impressive growth rates combined with the best client ratios and CFP certifications

RESTON, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc. (Mason), a Reston, VA-based registered investment advisory and financial planning firm, is pleased to announce it has been recognized in the Wealthmanagement.com RIA Edge 100 list. Developed by Wealth Management IQ (WMIQ) and Discovery Data, the list recognizes RIAs with the most impressive growth rates combined with the best client ratios and most CFP certifications.

Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.

The methodology and weighting were intended to give a clear picture of firm growth as it relates to client service.

"We are honored to be named to this prestigious list of advisory firms," said Scott George, President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Mason. "It's further validation that our strong growth is a direct result of our steadfast focus on doing right by our clients while continuing to invest in our people. I want to thank all our Mason colleagues for their dedication and hard work."

According to Wealthmanagement.com, The RIA Edge 100 was intentionally not designed as a ranking; rather, it was developed to highlight a group of firms that are strategically growing and reinvesting in their businesses, and ultimately represent the best-of-the-best in the RIA industry.

WMIQ and Discovery Data analyzed the ADVs of all SEC-registered investment advisors, looking at AUM growth, ratio of employees to clients, ratio of advisors to clients, percentage of advisors with CFP certification, and average client account size. Qualifying firms were limited to those that provide financial planning services, have high-net-worth individuals as more than half of their client base, and manage at least $250 million in assets as of June 30, 2022.

About MASON INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, INC.

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families, and institutions (foundations, endowments, corporate funds, and retirement plans) in more than 40 states, is independently owned, and does not create any proprietary products. Mason has over $11 billion in assets under management and aggregated/reporting only assets. Mason is an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner, nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

