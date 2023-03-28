NPD Report: VANKYO Ranks as China's No.1 Projector Brand in the US Market for Three Consecutive Years

The top home entertainment projector brand VANKYO leads the projector market with prospective innovation and customer-oriented service

BELTSVILLE, Md., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VANKYO, the world's leading innovative home entertainment projector brand, has been named as the No.1 China's projector export brand in the US market for the third year in a row according to leading market research company NPD, which surveys 12 million consumers across 20 countries every year.

VANKYO's sales have grown by over 350 percent since 2018, and the brand has amassed highly rated reviews from more than 500 leading media overseas and nearly 4 million positive user comments.

The global projector market has been recovering and expanding rapidly since 2021, particularly for portable home projectors. The commercial channels including educational, medical, and governmental usage scenarios are also contributors to the industry growth. It's estimated that the North American projector market will reach USD 3 billion by 2025.

Guided by the philosophy of "LIFEHOME," VANKYO launched the first standard-definition projector in US in February 2018, soon afterwards it officially hit more overseas regions within the same year. The brand achieved a few milestones in 2019, including the launch of the first high-definition projector and tablet business, debuting at the CES exhibition, followed by the next four consecutive years of participation, and becoming China's projector export brand champion in the North American market.

In 2020, VANKYO was recognized as the one of the most valuable brands by Amazon. In the wake of higher brand reputation, it entered the Japan market in April 2021 with an immediate presence in over 1,000 hypermarkets including Yodobashi, Bic Camera, and Yamada, among others.

To date, VANKYO is now available in 8,000 physical stores and global online sales platforms, has sold over a million units of the VANKYO Leisure 3, and its award-winning products have received raved reviews from leading media.

The VANKYO Leisure 470 Pro, the world's smallest full HD 1080P LCD projector, was named the "Perfect Projection for All Outings" by MakeUseOf; the VANKYO Leisure 495W, the best budget 1080P home entertainment projector, was listed as one of The Best Projectors for 2023 by PCMag; and the V700W was recognized as VANKYO's best livehouse projector, and reported by Android Police that "with the V700W, the company leaped into flagship territory and hit it out of the park with the complete package."

Through years of continuous development, VANKYO is now sold in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. In every 400 global households, there will be one loyal VANKYO family user.

As consumers are growing more conscious about sustainability and a healthy lifestyle, VANKYO has also launched the Green Life initiative including the Eye Care Program, global Tree-Planting Program and upgraded green packaging, which have engaged over 30,000 users, funded more than 6,800 trees and reduced the carbon emission of every projector packaging by 564.5 grams.

In the future, VANKYO hopes to walk side by side with every family with passion for a better life, contributing to making the world a better place and continuing to evolve to bring innovative products and premium services to our customers.

About VANKYO

Guided by the philosophy of "LIFEHOME", VANKYO provides each family with fantastic visual entertainment and learning, and is committed to gathering interested "life artists" from different backgrounds and hobbies to establish a culturally diverse interest community - VANKYO Super LIFEHOME. Everyone can always find like-minded friends to share and grow together through watching movies, playing games, sewing or baking.

VANKYO not only provides high-quality products for consumers, but also takes the social responsibility of advocating for GREEN LIFE and instill the green and healthy lifestyle into the brand concept of sustainable development. In doing so, we've developed anti blue-light products which are gentler on eyes to help prevent damage and strain; we use eco-friendly materials like soy ink (a plant-based ink derived from soybeans) and try to minimize our use of plastic materials; and we also promise to donate trees for each VANKYO projector sold and work with environmental protection organizations to make the earth greener.

VANKYO is looking forward to working with every family in pursuit of better life to contribute to our planet and grow with the times.

For more information, please visit the website: https://ivankyo.com

