PEPSI® Unveils a New Logo and Visual Identity, Marking the Iconic Brand's Next Era

The new design showcases a bold typeface, signature pulse and an updated color palette, including the color black highlighting the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar

Pepsi to implement the new look across all brand touchpoints beginning this fall, marking the brand's 125th anniversary

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi, the iconic global brand, is unveiling a new logo and visual identity system, the first update of the iconic Pepsi globe logo in 14 years. Pepsi will roll out the new look in North America this fall in time for the brand's 125th anniversary, and globally in 2024, marking the brand's next era with an eye toward the future. The new design evolves the Pepsi brand to represent its most unapologetic and enjoyable qualities, and will span across all physical and digital touchpoints, including packaging, fountain and cooler equipment, fleet, fashion and dining. Pepsi plays a critical role in achieving the PepsiCo Positive sustainable packaging targets and in the U.S., as of 2022, Pepsi has begun to convert all 20oz bottles of Pepsi, including Pepsi Zero Sugar to 100% recycled PET. The new logo and visual identity pays homage to the brand's rich heritage while taking a big leap toward the future.

Throughout its storied history, Pepsi has maintained a bold challenger mindset and a strong link to pop culture. From the Pepsi Challenge and reimagining the Super Bowl Halftime Show, to creating some of the most iconic ads of all time with the world's most renowned musicians and actors, Pepsi has always pushed culture forward to deliver one-of-a-kind fan experiences in a timely way, while simultaneously remaining iconic and timeless. Pepsi also continuously reinvents itself with brave marketing and product innovation, from creating its own television shows, exploring Web3 and introducing compelling new varieties over the years including the recent Nitro Pepsi, Pepsi x Peeps, Pepsi for SodaStream and an improved Pepsi Zero Sugar taste in the U.S. to give fans the best tasting cola in the zero-sugar category.

At its core, Pepsi is inspired by helping fans choose more moments of unapologetic enjoyment. In an increasingly digital world, the revitalized and distinct design introduces movement and animation into the visual system, unlocking more flexibility for Pepsi to move between physical and digital spaces, from retail shelves to the metaverse. It also allows for more seamless and creative collaboration with partners and retailers and more versatility to engage fans in the places they shop, dine, work and play.

"At PepsiCo, we design our brands to tell a compelling and holistic story. Pepsi is a shining example of a brand that has consistently reinvented itself over 125 years to remain a part of pop culture and a part of people's lives," said Mauro Porcini, SVP & Chief Design Officer of PepsiCo. "We designed the new brand identity to connect future generations with our brand's heritage, marrying distinction from our history with contemporary elements to signal our bold vision for what's to come."

"Pepsi is an iconic brand that is constantly evolving with the times, as it has been a staple in pop culture and disrupted the category for the past 125 years," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer - Pepsi. "We couldn't be more excited to begin a new era for Pepsi, as this exciting new and modern look will drive brand distinction to show up bigger and bolder and help people find new ways to unapologetically enjoy the things they love. This new visual system brings out the best of the Pepsi brand's rich heritage, while taking a giant leap forward to set it up for success in an increasingly digital world."

The logo and visual identity thoughtfully borrows equity from its 125-year history and incorporates modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi. Key design elements include:

The Pepsi globe and wordmark unite to fit into a variety of settings and emphasize the distinctive Pepsi branding.

An updated color palette introduces electric blue and black to bring contrast, vibrancy, and a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi color scheme. Given the brand's continued focus on Pepsi Zero Sugar, the design brings in the color black, further showing the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar in the future.

A new visually distinct can silhouette, which heroes the iconic Pepsi can as an accessible brand for all.

A modern, custom typeface reflects the brand's confidence and unapologetic mindset.

The signature Pepsi pulse evokes the "ripple, pop and fizz" of Pepsi-Cola with movement. It also brings the rhythm and energy of music, an important and continuing part of the Pepsi legacy.

The new Pepsi logo and visual identity will debut this fall in North America, followed by a global rollout in 2024. To stay updated on the latest news around Pepsi, fans can follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (@Pepsi). Experience the new logo and visual identity here.

Media Contact: Alison Meade, alison.meade@pepsico.com

Pepsi is unveiling a new logo and visual identity system after 14 years that includes a bold typeface, updated color palette and a signature pulse. (PRNewswire)

