RainFocus Named a Leader in B2B Event Management Technology by Independent Research Firm

LEHI, Utah, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation event marketing platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Event Management Technology, Q1 2023 report. The report states, "Reference customers praise the integrated nature of the solution and RainFocus' ability to listen and adapt."

Forrester, one of the world's most influential independent research and advisory firms, helps business and technology leaders accelerate growth. The report identified and evaluated 14 of the most significant B2B event management technology providers.

According to the report, "[RainFocus'] strong vision is backed up by a commitment to R&D, rather than M&A, as a route to building out its offering." Additionally, the Forrester report notes that "Having a single global attendee profile enables RainFocus to help clients deliver uniquely personalized attendee experiences."

The Forrester report evaluated each platform on its current offering, market presence, and strategy to help determine each solution's ranking. The Forrester report notes that "[RainFocus'] capabilities for event data capture, deep CRM system/MAP integrations, and event environmental impact tracking also stand out from the competition." RainFocus received the highest possible score in the data management criterion.

"We strive to deliver the best-in-class event marketing platform for our clients and the optimal experiences for their customers," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "We're thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in B2B event management technology providers, especially given the tremendous change and evolution this industry has experienced over the past few years. We believe our ranking as a Leader ranking supports RainFocus' mission to simplify and optimize our clients' event channel, and unify the customer journey."

RainFocus received the highest possible scores in the following criteria:

Event program management

Event registration and management

Event marketing

Speaker management

Exhibitor and sponsor management

Environmental sustainability

Event engagement

Mobile accessibility

Breakouts and collaboration

Data capture and analytics

Lead management

Integrations

Event consultancy and design

According to the Forrester report, "RainFocus is a great fit for enterprises with significant event budget where large-scale, complex events are a core component of their event strategy."

"Delivering personalization at scale enables stronger engagement, accelerated buying journeys, and increased sales," Sherman noted. "Our platform integrates seamlessly with the entire martech and CRM stack, putting zero-party and first-party data at the forefront. We continue to innovate and invest heavily in our platform and our integrations to meet client expectations and set industry trends."

In addition, RainFocus' recently unveiled data integration solutions with Adobe allow clients looking to achieve their events and marketing goals to map RainFocus data into Adobe Experience Platform (AEP). Through the AEP, customers can manage and configure their instrumentation of RainFocus' digital workflow touchpoints for analytics. The data collected and aggregated from these solutions can be used to visualize attendee journeys and power more personalized experiences.

The full Forrester Wave™ report can be accessed here .

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built to capture and analyze unprecedented amounts of first-party data for exceptional events and optimized engagement throughout the customer journey. RainFocus powers flawless experiences with secure, scalable solutions to support the entire event lifecycle. The platform integrates with sales and marketing technologies, simplifying event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. Leveraging real-time data, RainFocus provides actionable insights to drive personalization, accelerate qualification and lead conversion, and close deals. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

