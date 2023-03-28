Royce Geo Selected for $900M IDIQ Contract to Support U.S. Space Force Data Software Services

Effort Will Deliver Data Analysis, Visualization, and Intelligence Capabilities to Advance Warfighter Capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Geo, a leading advanced intelligence solutions and services provider, today announced it has been selected for the United States Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) Data Software Services (DSS) Multi-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The engagement is expected to award $900 million in task orders over a five-year term.

Royce Geo delivers mission-enabling software solutions that provide automated capabilities to task, ingest, fuse, synchronize, search, exploit, disseminate, and visualize large datasets from various internal and external sources. The award is focused on the company's CURVE Operational Environment product, an integrated intelligence environment currently deployed to support operations for multiple programs across the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, including the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) Economic Indicator Monitoring (EIM) program.

"Our team is proud and humbled by this DSS contract award, which represents a significant step forward for our organization," said Royce Geo CEO Dave Sterling. "We develop software, data, and purpose-built systems -- based on deep tradecraft expertise – that turn mission requirements into actionable solutions that address immediate operational needs. We are eager to support U.S. Space Force efforts to help advance national security objectives."

With the DSS contract, USSF seeks to progress its transition to agile software development by working with commercial providers to deliver a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform. The DaaS platform will accelerate the transition to agile development by providing enterprise data storage and data management solutions that can be operated in secure environments and accessed for internal operations and by the broader space community.

Royce Geo's team, including its partner Kudu Dynamics LLC., comprises highly skilled software engineers, data scientists, intelligence analysts, and IT professionals. Royce Geo is prepared to respond to task orders on DSS which are anticipated to be released in the coming months.

To learn more about Royce Geo's mission-advancing capabilities, please visit www.roycegeo.com.

About Royce Geo

Royce Geo is revolutionizing and democratizing advanced analytics for the Department of Defense and the broader Intelligence Community. Our unparalleled technology ecosystem, led by the CURVE Operational Environment, provides actionable intelligence to more decision-makers at mission speed. Royce Geo puts advanced analytics and Low/No-Code technologies in the hands of more warfighters to address emerging threats worldwide in real-time. To learn more, please visit www.roycegeo.com and follow #RoyceGeo to see what's coming next.

Media Contact:

Josh Zecher

josh@vrge.us

View original content:

SOURCE Royce Geo