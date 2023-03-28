TechRep Prime Contract Award to Synectic Solutions, Inc.

CAMARILLO, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synectic Solutions, Inc. (SSI) is a Missile expert company led by Mr. Scott Koslow. SSI, which is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned company (SDVOSB) with 25 years of experience supporting Navy weapons and combat systems, has been awarded the Technical Representative (TechRep) Engineering and Logistics Support Services contract supporting the Program Executive Office (PEO) Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS) Technical Representative office located in Tucson, AZ. Through this award, SSI will provide TechRep Engineering and Logistics Support Services to support the Program Manager Representative's mission to the Surface Weapons TechRep Office. SSI will deliver integrated engineering, logistics, test equipment, and programmatic support for missiles in production, to include STANDARD Missile (SM)-2/3/6, Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM), Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM), Naval Strike Missile (NSM), development, and other missile efforts, advanced programs, and international efforts. This support includes missile software, test equipment, missile hardware, missile and test equipment configuration management, and Government Owned Material (GOM) management. These support services will add critical jobs to our corporate team in Camarillo and support locations throughout the United States. The TechRep office is established as an extension of the PEO IWS Program Office (PEO IWS 3) and its primary role is to provide direct and dedicated on-site technical representation and product level surveillance of the Surface Navy Missile and AEGIS Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) Programs at Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD) located in Tucson, AZ, Camden, AR, and Huntsville, AL. This contract holds a potential value of approximately $17 million, starting April 2023 through April 2028.

Announcing Prime Contract Award to Synectic Solutions, Inc. ("SSI")

Media Contact:

Scott Koslow

businessdevelopment@synecsolu.com





View original content:

SOURCE Synectic Solutions, Inc.