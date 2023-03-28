World's First Cold Ablative Fiber Laser for Anti-Aging UltraClear™ Technology Wins Major Beauty Award - 2023

SMITHFIELD, R.I., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical Corporation, an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, is thrilled to announce it has been honored with the prestigious NewBeauty award for its game-changing "Cold Fiber" technology for resurfacing all skin tones.

The popular UltraClear™ System received FDA clearance to improve facial lines and reduce wrinkles, sun damage, age spots, and scars, including acne scars achieving ideal outcomes with less pain and minimal to no downtime. Conventional lasers subject skin to intense heat and light, causing collateral thermal damage. UltraClear relies instead on extremely fast, precise, multi-level micro pulses. This advanced technology using the 2910nm wavelength perfectly balances cold and thermal energy for ALL skin types and conditions. For a more comfortable treatment with no topical numbing required for most treatments.

"The versatility of UltraClear makes it ideal for treating a full spectrum of indications," said Dr. Paul Friedman at Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center, "from fine lines, age spots, and acne scars to decreased collagen and elastin synthesis. It is ideal for every procedure, from anti-aging lunchtime treatments to the most advanced collagen remodeling."

"UltraClear™ technology is so far-reaching for our patient population; we treat all skin types from Fitzpatrick one through six. I can do treatments I couldn't do before, giving me confidence in safety and efficacy," said Dr. Clark Loeser at Precision Skin Institute.

Helen Fang, Chief Executive Officer of Acclaro Medical, said, "Expanding our reach and receiving this coveted beauty award in the highly regarded and very popular publication is a great recognition of the growing strength of our brand. We are exceeding our goals of penetrating the consumer market, reaching thousands of followers across all media channels. UltraClear technology continues to be enthusiastically received by physicians and consumers."

Shlomo Assa, President and Founder of Acclaro Medical, added, "We are honored to receive this industry award accolade, "Best Resurfacing Laser for All Skin Tones" we will continue to develop innovative products that advance the medical aesthetic industry and meet the needs of our customers and their patients."

About

Founded in 2018 by a group of world-class experts and top physicians, Acclaro Medical Corporation is a US-based, fast-growing medical device company committed to developing game-changing solutions to address today's most challenging unmet needs in the global medical aesthetic, ophthalmic and surgical markets. With decades of renowned pioneering innovations in laser technology and medicine, aesthetic applications, dermatology research, and over 50 publications combined, Acclaro Corporation was founded to pave the way for the next generation of advances. Our vision and unrelenting passion for medical technology innovation are to inspire confidence and trust in our physician partners globally by delivering unparalleled results, efficacy, and safety to improve quality of life.

