Lyor Cohen, global head of Music for YouTube and Google, to be honored with City of Hope's 2023 Spirit of Life Award®

The 2023 City of Hope Gala will mark 50 years of philanthropy with its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group and will join Lyor Cohen in celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop and his 40-year music career.

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, announced today that its Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group will present its most esteemed and prestigious honor — The Spirit of Life® Award – to YouTube and Google Global Head of Music and industry icon Lyor Cohen. The award, whose honorees are selected for their notable contributions to the community in which they live and the profession in which they work, will be presented at a gala dinner on Oct. 18, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.

Lyor Cohen, City of Hope's Music, Film and Entertainment Industry 2023 Spirit of Life Honoree (PRNewswire)

"City of Hope is proud to honor the notable contributions of Lyor Cohen and celebrate 50 years of philanthropic partnership with the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group," said Robert Stone, City of Hope's CEO and Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. "This collection of industry leaders has made extraordinary contributions to our mission and continues to enhance our ability to deliver tomorrow's breakthrough innovations today. We look forward to partnering with Lyor and the larger music community in the years ahead to develop new cures and save patient lives."

Cohen began his career as a road manager for Run DMC and the Beastie Boys, before taking on a variety of leadership roles across the music business, from management, to independent and major labels, and now at YouTube/Google. He has played a critical role in the evolution of the business as a music innovator and philanthropist, dedicated to helping artists and songwriters create impact, changing the course of culture and giving back to organizations he is passionate about, like City of Hope.

"If you have the opportunity to give a gift back to the industry you love, with an organization like City of Hope, whose doctors and scientists' passion for helping others is so extraordinary, it's a no-brainer," said Cohen. "My career has been shaped by a contrarian point of view. Open to making mistakes, making big bets, unpopular decisions and being comfortable with change; that is how culture shifts and how breakthroughs happen. To me, these are many of the same qualities that make City of Hope's mission to transform the future of cancer care across all communities so impactful. I am honored to join this admirable group of Spirit of Life recipients and look forward to continuing the tradition of leaning on music to bring us together."

"City of Hope's Music, Film & Entertainment Industries division, and its board, are so thrilled that Lyor has accepted our invitation to be the Spirit of Life honoree and as the MFEI division is celebrating its 50th year," said Evan Lamberg, president of Universal Music Publishing Group North America and president of City of Hope's Music, Film & Entertainment Industry's board. "In addition to Lyor powering American Hip Hop as a cultural and musical phenomenon, I have known him to have a big heart and passion when it comes to helping others. This is certainly a prime example of that as he now takes an incredible step in helping City of Hope fight cancer, diabetes and HIV."

This announcement kicks off a year-long fundraising initiative for City of Hope that includes marquee events, such as the Taste of Hope wine dinner and auction (set to take place on May 17, 2023, in New York City), Music Trivia Bowl (set to take place on July 20, 2023, in Los Angeles) and the Songs of Hope event.

For updates and sponsorship information, please email mfei@coh.org.

About Lyor Cohen

Lyor Cohen is an American music industry executive who has helped shape the evolution of the music business over the course of his career and is currently the global head of Music at YouTube and Google.

As a 21-year-old living in New York City working for Rush Productions, Cohen felt the power and pull of the arts and the cultural movement being built around rap and hip hop music; it was all about inclusivity, not exclusivity. From his time as road manager for Run DMC and the Beastie Boys, to developing the prestige of Def Jam Recordings and selling it to Universal, to managing Island, Mercury and Def Jam, which he merged to create the Island Def Jam Music Group, to becoming the chairman and CEO of Recorded Music for Warner Music Group (WMG) and then co-founding 300, Cohen's career has been dedicated to advocating for artists and songwriters, uplifting art and proving to the world that music brings us together more than it separates us. Along the way, Cohen has been intimately involved in the careers of over 100 artists from day one through superstardom.

Cohen sits on the board of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the National Independent Venue Association, and is an acting director for SCAN-Harbor, a New York-based charity.

About City of Hope's Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group

Inspired by the guiding humanitarian principles of City of Hope and motivated by the institution's commitment to innovative medical research and compassionate patient care, a group of key industry executives founded the charity's Music, Film and Entertainment Industry group in 1973.

In its 50-year history, the group has raised over $135 million for City of Hope and honored some of the most important figures in the music and entertainment industry.

The Spirit of Life Award is City of Hope's most prestigious honor and is presented to an esteemed community of industry leaders around the world who have made a significant commitment to improving the lives of others through the advancement of research and clinical innovation and the delivery of personalized, compassionate care.

Past honorees include Shelli and Irving Azoff, Edgar Bronfman Jr., Coran Capshaw, Eddy Cue, Clive Davis, Sir Lucian Grainge, Allen Grubman, Quincy Jones, Rob Light, Monte and Avery Lipman, Doug Morris, Mo Ostin, Bob Pittman, Jon Platt, and Sylvia Rhone to name a few.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines , as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. City of Hope's growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and treatment facilities in Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix. City of Hope's affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope™ . For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

