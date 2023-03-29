Nestfully Consumer Portal Quickly Reaches Initial Launch Phase

CHINO HILLS, Calif. and GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestfully, a new industry initiative built for consumers and powered by brokers and MLSs, has quickly reached initial launch stage and is now available to millions of consumers in nine of the most populated states in the U.S.

"Giving consumers unbiased, ad-free search results is the right consumer experience," said Jim Kubasko, Regional VP at Howard Hanna Realty. "Nestfully enables brokers to deliver the most accurate listing data to consumers in the most natural and impactful way, something critical for consumer, broker and agent success."

A joint venture between Bright MLS and CRMLS, Nestfully is joined by REcolorado as a participant for the initial launch, with BeachesMLS and the Miami Association of REALTORS® joining as participants in the second quarter of this year.

REcolorado President & CEO Gene Millman said, "When REcolorado was approached to join the most innovative MLSs in the country to participate in Nestfully, we enthusiastically said yes. The chance to join a united, industry-operated consumer portal is something that is overdue and will benefit the entire industry along with homebuyers and sellers."

With the addition of Beaches and Miami, Nestfully now has five of the nation's 16 largest – and most progressive – MLSs as participants, and will drive tremendous value back to the consumers, brokers and agents served by Nestfully.

"The site delivers the benefits of Nestfully to millions of consumers – with no advertising or hidden fees – and connects them directly to the agents and brokers who know the properties best," said Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS President & CEO. "We tested this in the Bright footprint while concepting Nestfully in 2021, and we were able to deliver over 30,000 consumer connections – with an aggregate sales volume of nearly $9.4 billion – to brokers and agents at no cost."

"BeachesMLS is proud to participate in Nestfully and provide South Florida consumers with the most current, comprehensive and accurate MLS data available," said Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors®. "We know that consumers want accurate information, and they want it quickly, and Nestfully provides just that."

Nestfully launches with a web and responsive mobile web experience, with native iOS and Android apps coming as fast follows in Q2.

Art Carter, CRMLS CEO said, "Since first announcing Nestfully in January, we've successfully delivered today's launch in an incredibly fast and deliberate timeframe. And, we're just getting started. We are executing quickly, using data to drive our decisions, and this is just the first step in what is going to be an extremely exciting journey in the coming months and years."

Teresa King Kinney , CEO of MIAMI REALTORS® and SEFMLS said, "As the largest REALTOR® Association in the U.S. and one of the largest MLSs, Miami is excited to participate in the launch of Nestfully. The Nestfully experience is exactly what the brokers in our market have been wanting to service consumers, and approval was fast-tracked by the Miami leaders who are anxious to provide Nestfully for our Southeast Florida MLS and markets."

Technology services for Nestfully are provided by Constellation1, a leading source of front and back office, and data services for the real estate industry. "We are excited to support MLSs in the development of Nestfully.com," said Andrew Binkley, President of Constellation1. "With the ultimate goal of providing a smoother real estate experience for consumers, powered by brokers and MLSs, Nestfully.com will deliver the most up-to-date and accurate MLS data to consumers navigating the largest transaction of their life."

In addition to having five of the top 16 MLSs in the nation as participants, the Nestfully team is in active discussions with over a dozen large MLSs that are looking to participate in this innovative industry-led portal. MLSs looking to join Nestfully can contact the team at communications@Nestfully.com.

About Nestfully

Nestfully has landed. Nestfully delivers millions of residential property listings and a wealth of information to home buyers and sellers from the definitive source used by real estate pros – the MLS. Consumers get access – at no charge – to a search experience that has no advertisements, just home listings and seamless connection to local agents and brokers who know the properties and markets the best. Nestfully was designed, engineered and launched by several of the nation's leading MLSs including California Regional MLS and Bright MLS, with REcolorado joining as the first participant.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About REcolorado

As a leading resource for the real estate industry in Colorado, REcolorado facilitates a competitive and open marketplace by providing comprehensive data, advanced technology, and intelligence to position real estate professionals and the people they serve for success. As the largest multiple listing service (MLS) in Colorado and among the largest in the nation, REcolorado is proud to be the partner 26,000+ real estate professionals choose to enhance their businesses, power their technology, and serve their customers. REcolorado is subscriber driven and REALTOR® owned, serving the members of Denver Metro Association of REALTORS® , South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado , and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®. In 2022, $33.6B in real estate transactions were made possible by REcolorado subscribers.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation's most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS's innovative tool library—both created and curated—provides services and award-winning support to well over 100k real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million homebuyers and sellers monthly. Learn more at BrightMLS.com .

About Constellation1

Constellation1 is a long term partner to the real estate industry and provides front office, back office and data services to real estate brokerages, franchises, associations, MLSs, and proptech companies across North America. Constellation1 is your source for real estate technology. Constellation1 is a division of Constellation Web Solutions Inc., and its subsidiaries, and is part of Constellation Real Estate Group. For more information, visit constellation1.com .

