TDIndustries Named Top Construction Company for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Excellence by Associated Builders and Contractors

DALLAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries (TD), a premier facilities service and mechanical construction firm, announced today that it received a National Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Excellence Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), which was presented at the 33rd annual Excellence in Construction® Awards at ABC Convention 2023 in Orlando, Florida, on March 16.

"Advancing inclusion, diversity and equity in construction the merit shop way benefits the entire industry."

"At TDIndustries, we celebrate the power of individual differences and value the unique perspectives of our employee-owners," said Chief People Officer Steve Cunningham. "Inclusivity is woven into our organization's core values. I am grateful to the many individuals who devoted time and energy to advance initiatives that diversify our workforce and create a productive environment for our team members to learn and grow professionally. Their hard work made this award possible."

The National Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Excellence (IDE) Awards recognize ABC members that display exemplary IDE leadership in their company, workforce, supply chain and community with best-in-class recruitment policies, retention practices and training and mentoring programs. TDIndustries won in the Subcontractor category.

"Advancing inclusion, diversity and equity in construction the merit shop way benefits the entire industry," said 2023 National Chair of the ABC Board of Directors Milton Graugnard, executive vice president, Cajun Industries LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "ABC is pleased to recognize organizations like TDIndustries that continually prioritize these valuable components to any vibrant culture. Congratulations to this industry and business leader for committing to creating an inclusive workplace, celebrating diverse ideas and perspectives and deploying strong IDE strategies to put the best talent on the field."

TDIndustries has a comprehensive program to support workforce diversity, equity and inclusion. This program includes innovative approaches to talent acquisition, education and training, employee-owner support networks, strategic minority-owned business partnerships and community outreach.

A panel of construction professionals reviewed submission responses and selected the winning companies that excelled in advancing inclusion, diversity and equity in the industry, workforce and community.

United Rentals Inc., the world's largest equipment rental company, is ABC's IDE program sponsor and supports ABC's IDE initiatives, including the IDE Summit and National Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Excellence Awards.

