Leading eyewear brand continues partnership with world champion racing team through exclusive product collection

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, a division of Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players, today announced an exclusive new product collection launching in partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. As a continuation of the company's official sponsorship, the collection includes three winning styles of sunglasses inspired by the Oracle Red Bull Racing team's iconic livery.

Blenders Eyewear Launches A Winning Range of Sunglasses in Partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing (PRNewswire)

The Blenders Eyewear x Oracle Red Bull Racing Collection features the superior durability of its PureBlend Lens fueled by the World Championship racing team's signature colors and livery design. Available in three of the brand's reimagined sunglasses styles, including the Millenia X2, Meister X2, and Exposé, the collection allows racing fans and consumers alike to fuel their fit with turbocharged styles.

"Red Bull has been one of my favorite brands since I was a kid, and a brand I always dreamed of one day partnering with. That dream came true, and I'm beyond thrilled to unveil our exclusive collection launching in partnership with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team," said Chase Fisher, Founder and CEO of Blenders Eyewear. "We've always made it our mission to provide disruptive eyewear styles, which are proudly worn by athlete enthusiasts all over the world. Whether you're in the fast lane or simply looking to fuel your fit, these new styles set the pace."

Blenders Eyewear Launches A Winning Range of Sunglasses in Partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing (PRNewswire)

The product collection marks a continuation of Blenders Eyewear's official sponsorship with Oracle Red Bull Racing running through 2025. Consumers can enjoy wearing Blenders Eyewear's racing-inspired styles already worn by the 2022 Constructor's Cup Champion Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

Oracle Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal, Christian Horner said, "Our Team is seen in their Blenders sunglasses trackside and worldwide and we are thrilled that our partnership with Blenders Eyewear is set to continue with an exciting new product launch. We like to stand out in the pit lane and Blenders allows us to do that. We are all about bringing the noise and breaking the norm as a Team and to have new products means that not only, can we continue this bold approach at circuits all over the world, but fans can be part of the moment too."

The Blenders Eyewear x Oracle Red Bull Racing collection is available for purchase now on Blenders Eyewear's e-commerce site. The assortment includes three bold sunglasses, each with a price point of $89 USD.

For more information on Blenders Eyewear and to stay up-to-date on the latest collections, please visit BlendersEyewear.com, and follow @Blenders on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle.

Blenders Eyewear Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blenders Eyewear