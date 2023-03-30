China Automotive Systems Reports a 91.7% Increase in Diluted Net Income Per Share in Fiscal Year 2022

- Electric Power Steering ("EPS") Sales Increased by 35.6% in 2022 -
WUHAN, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Net sales were $128.8 million
- Gross profit increased by 26.9% to $25.0 million from $19.7 million. Gross margin increased to 19.4% from 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Loss from operations was $2.6 million, compared to income from operations of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was approximately $4.3 million, or diluted net income per share of $0.14, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or diluted income per share of $0.16 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights
- Net sales increased by 6.3% to $529.6 million compared to $498.0 million in 2021
- Gross profit increased by 15.7% to $83.4 million compared to $72.1 million in 2021. Gross margin increased to 15.7% from 14.5% in 2021
- Operating income increased by 45.5% to $8.0 million compared to $5.5 million in 2021
- Diluted net income per share increased by 91.7% to $0.69 in 2022 compared to $0.36 in 2021
- Total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $171.8 million at year end
- Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $48.0 million compared to $28.3 million in 2021.
Mr. Qizhou Wu, Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "The Chinese economy continued to grow slowly with 2.9% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.0% growth for the full year, down significantly from the 8.4% growth in 2021. COVID-related lockdowns and travel restrictions in China resulted in supply chain disruptions and slowed automobile sales growth in 2022. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, overall sales of automobiles in China declined by 3.3% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased by only 2.1% year-over-year for 2022."
"Despite all the challenges, we continued to grow our top and bottom lines in 2022. Our sales in the domestic Chinese passenger market improved and revenue from North America was steady. Sales to Chery Automobile and our Brazilian operations achieved over 50% year-over year sales growth in 2022. Additionally our EPS revenue increased 35.6% year-over-year in 2022."
"Investment in research and development was 28.0% higher as we increased product development for the New Energy Vehicle ("NEV") market and autonomous driving programs, such as our expanded relationship with BYD Auto for new customized EPS products and our ongoing collaboration with Sentient AB in Sweden."
"We are cautiously optimistic that recent government policy changes in 2023, which greatly removed COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions, will be a catalyst to boost the business environment in China," Mr. Wu concluded.
Mr. Jie Li, Chief Financial Officer of CAAS, commented, "Our margin continued to improve throughout the year. We maintained our financial strength as total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments increased to $171.8 million, or approximately $5.69 per share at year end. We enhanced our profitability and generated strong free cashflow in 2022. We repurchased 666,074 common shares in 2022."
Fourth Quarter of 2022
In the fourth quarter of 2022, net sales decreased by 7.2% to $128.8 million compared to $138.8 million in the same quarter of 2021. The net sales decrease was mainly due to a change in the product mix and lower demand for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Gross profit increased by 26.9% to $25.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 19.4% compared to 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a change in product mix.
Selling expenses were $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Selling expenses represented 3.6% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
General and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") were $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.6 million in the same period in 2021. G&A expenses represented 8.4% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 5.5% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was mainly due to the increase of provision of allowance for doubtful accounts.
Research and development expenses ("R&D expenses") were $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. R&D expenses represented 8.2% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to an increase in salaries and wages as a result of the increased R&D activities for new projects.
Loss from operations was $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to income from operations of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Interest expense was $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Financial income was $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to exchange fluctuations of the U.S. dollar to the Chinese RMB and the Brazilian Real, compared to financial expense of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Loss before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Income tax benefit was $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to an income tax expense of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, mainly due to the loss before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted income per share was $0.14 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to diluted income per share of $0.16 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,229,987 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 30,853,822 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Fiscal Year 2022
Net sales increased by 6.3% year-over-year to $529.6 million in 2022, compared to $498.0 million in 2021. This increase was mainly due to higher sales of passenger vehicles in China, with sales to Chery Automobile up 54.5% year-over-year and total sales of electric power steering ("EPS") systems increased by 35.6% year-over-year. EPS sales represented 29.5% of total revenue in 2022 compared to 23.2% in 2021. Net sales of vehicle steering systems to the Company's North American customers was approximately the same in 2022, but Brazil Henglong's net sales grew by 54.1% year-over-year to $39.3 million.
Gross profit in 2022 increased by 15.7% year-over-year to $83.4 million, compared to $72.1 million in 2021. The gross margin increased to 15.7% from 14.5% in 2021 mainly due to changes in the product mix.
Gain on other sales in 2022 decreased to $3.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in 2021.
Selling expenses declined by 7.7% year-over-year to $16.9 million in 2022, compared to $18.3 million in 2021, mainly due to lower transportation expenses. Selling expenses represented 3.2% of net sales in 2022, compared to 3.7% in 2021.
G&A expenses increased by 7.0% year-over-year to $26.1 million in 2022, compared to $24.4 million in 2021. G&A expenses represented 4.9% of net sales in 2022, compared to 4.9% of net sales in 2021.
R&D expenses were $36.1 million in 2022, compared to $28.2 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher investment in EPS products and other new products. R&D expenses were 6.8% of net sales in 2022, compared to 5.7% of net sales in 2021.
Operating income increased by 45.5% year-over-year to $8.0 million in 2022, compared to $5.5 million in 2021. The increase in operating income was mainly due to higher gross profit.
Interest expense was $1.5 million in 2022, consistent with the $1.4 million in 2021.
Net financial income was $10.8 million in 2022, compared to net financial expense of $2.4 million in 2021, primarily due to an increase in foreign exchange gains as the U.S. dollar fluctuated against the Chinese RMB and Brazilian Real.
Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $23.0 million, compared to $8.4 million in fiscal year 2021. The change was primarily due to higher operating income and net financial income in 2022.
Income tax expense was $3.1 million in 2022, compared to $4.0 million in 2021.
Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $21.2 million in 2022, compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $11.1 million in 2021. Diluted net income per share increased by 91.7% year-over-year to $0.69 in 2022 compared to $0.36 in 2021.
The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 30,641,274 in 2022 compared to 30,855,431 in 2021.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2022, total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $171.8 million. Total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $224.3 million. Accounts payable including notes payable were $235.1 million and short-term bank loans were $45.7 million. Total parent company stockholders' equity was $311.7 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $321.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Net cash flow from operating activities was $48.0 million in 2022, compared to $28.3 million in 2021. Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment and land use rights was $20.3 million in 2022, compared to $9.3 million in 2021.
Business Outlook
Management provides revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2023 of $560.0 million. This target is based on the Company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.
About China Automotive Systems, Inc.
Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through ten Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Ford Motor Company in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the qualitative and quantitative effects of the accounting errors, the periods involved, the nature of the Company's review and any anticipated conclusions of the Company or its management and other statements that are not historical facts. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control, could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the regions where we conduct business, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. A prolonged disruption or any further unforeseen delay in our operations of the manufacturing, delivery and assembly process within any of our production facilities could continue to result in delays in the shipment of products to our customers, increased costs and reduced revenue. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
-Tables Follow -
China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
121,216
$
131,695
Pledged cash
37,735
27,804
Short-term investments
12,861
1,756
Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $14,359
214,308
195,729
Accounts and notes receivable, net - related parties (Allowance for credit losses of $1,763
10,016
14,607
Advance payments and others, net - unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $115
10,907
12,696
Advance payments and others - related parties
1,439
600
Inventories
112,236
116,493
Total current assets
520,718
501,380
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
106,606
127,721
Land use rights, net
9,555
10,732
Intangible assets, net
1,273
1,812
Operating lease assets
477
138
Long-term time deposits
-
8,135
Other receivables, net (Allowance for credit losses of nil and $50, respectively)
46
358
Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - unrelated parties
6,331
2,284
Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - related parties
1,884
810
Long-term investments
59,810
36,966
Deferred tax assets
7,652
10,114
Other non-current assets
-
16,312
Total assets
$
714,352
$
716,762
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
$
45,671
$
47,592
Accounts and notes payable - unrelated parties
218,412
214,590
Accounts and notes payable - related parties
16,695
13,464
Customer deposits
5,654
2,400
Accrued payroll and related costs
11,628
10,984
Accrued expenses and other payables
48,311
50,332
Taxes payable
17,598
12,326
Operating lease liabilities - current portion
226
128
Total current liabilities
364,195
351,816
Long-term liabilities:
Advances payable
2,144
2,028
Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion
255
22
Long-term loans
528
—
Deferred tax liabilities
4,010
4,380
Long-term taxes payable
15,805
21,075
Total liabilities
386,937
379,321
Commitments and Contingencies
Mezzanine equity:
Redeemable non-controlling interests
582
553
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $0.0001 par value - Authorized - 80,000,000 shares issued – 32,338,302 and
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
63,731
63,731
Retained earnings
Appropriated
11,851
11,481
Unappropriated
247,174
226,363
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(3,413)
24,717
Treasury stock – 2,152,600 and 1,486,526 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021,
(7,695)
(5,261)
Total parent company stockholders' equity
311,651
321,034
Non-controlling interests
15,182
15,854
Total stockholders' equity
326, 833
336,888
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity
714,352
$
716,762
China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss
(In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Net product sales ($44,282 and $65,131 sold to related parties for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021)
$
529,551
$
497,993
Cost of products sold ($28,810 and $31,580 purchased from related parties for the years ended December 31,
446,157
425,914
Gross profit
83,394
72,079
Net gain on other sales
3,696
4,368
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
16,910
18,278
General and administrative expenses
26,120
24,423
Research and development expenses
36,109
28,228
Total operating expenses
79,139
70,929
Operating income
7,951
5,518
Other income, net
5,782
6,668
Interest expense
(1,450)
(1,437)
Financial income/(expense), net
10,753
(2,350)
Income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies
23,036
8,399
Less: Income taxes
3,082
4,004
Add: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
2,389
6,331
Net income
22,343
10,726
Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
1,132
(352)
Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests
(30)
(28)
Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders
21,181
11,050
Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders per share -
Basic
$
0.69
$
0.36
Diluted
$
0.69
$
0.36
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -
Basic
30,639,102
30,851,776
Diluted
30,641,274
30,855,431
China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss
(In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Net income
22,343
10,726
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation (loss)/gain
(29,934)
7,784
Comprehensive (loss)/income
(7,591)
18,510
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest
(672)
128
Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interest
(30)
(28)
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to parent company
$
(6,949)
$
18,354
China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
(In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)
2022
2021
Common Stock
Balance at January 1, 2022 and 2021 – 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively
$
3
$
3
Balance at December 31, 2022 and 2021 – 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively
$
3
$
3
Additional Paid-in Capital
Balance at January 1
$
63,731
$
64,273
Share-based compensation
—
88
Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Wuhu
—
(630)
Balance at December 31
$
63,731
$
63,731
Retained Earnings - Appropriated
Balance at January 1
$
11,481
$
11,303
Appropriation of retained earnings
370
178
Balance at December 31
$
11,851
$
11,481
Unappropriated
Balance at January 1
$
226,363
$
215,491
Net income attributable to parent company
21,211
11,078
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests
(30)
(28)
Appropriation of retained earnings
(370)
(178)
Balance at December 31
$
247,174
$
226,363
Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income
Balance at January 1
$
24,717
$
17,413
Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company
(28,130)
7,304
Balance at December 31
$
(3,413)
$
24,717
Treasury Stock
Balance at January 1, 2022 and 2021 – 1,486,526 and 1,486,526 shares, respectively
$
(5,261)
$
(5,261)
Repurchase of common stock in 2022 and 2021 – 666,074 and nil shares, respectively
(2,434)
—
Balance at December 31, 2022 and 2021 – 2,152,600 and 1,486,526 shares, respectively
$
(7,695)
$
(5,261)
Total parent company stockholders' equity
$
311,651
$
321,034
Non-controlling Interest
Balance at January 1
$
15,854
$
16,170
Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,804)
480
Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
1,132
(352)
Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Wuhu
—
(444)
Balance at December 31
$
15,182
$
15,854
Total stockholders' equity
$
326,833
$
336,888
China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
22,343
$
10,726
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Share-based compensation
—
88
Depreciation and amortization
25,173
27,113
Deferred income taxes
1.243
4,020
Allowance for credit losses
4.404
2,738
Impairment loss on prepayment for investment in Hefei Senye
2,676
-
Equity in earnings of affiliates
(2,389)
(6,331)
Government subsidy reclassified from advances payable
—
(1,253)
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
58
389
(Increase)/decrease in:
Accounts and notes receivable
(36,935)
26,560
Advance payments and others
(41)
1,439
Inventories
(5,368)
(25,684)
Increase/(decrease) in:
Accounts and notes payable
27,271
(2,801)
Customer deposits
3,580
870
Accrued payroll and related costs
1,628
(2,721)
Accrued expenses and other payables
1,158
(4,081)
Taxes payable
2,925
(4,501)
Advances payable
297
1,700
Net cash provided by operating activities
48,023
28,271
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of short-term investments and long-term time deposits
(80,244)
(63,478)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
75,144
69,351
Decrease/(increase) in demand loans and employee housing loans included in other receivables
292
(171)
Loan to a related party
(146)
—
Repayment of loan from a related party
—
154
Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales
1,514
150
Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment (including $3,445 and $1,965 paid to related parties for the
(20,296)
(9,260)
Cash paid to acquire intangible assets
(188)
(642)
Cash received from long-term investment
3,986
20,621
Investment under equity method
(12,802)
(308)
Cash prepaid for investment under equity method
—
(13,454)
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
(32,740)
2,963
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from bank loans
51,898
53,209
Repayment of bank loans and government loans
(49,917)
(50,803)
Repurchase of common shares
(2,434)
—
Repayments of the borrowing under sale and leaseback transaction
(1,130)
(4,450)
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
—
(1,075)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,583)
(3,119)
Cash and cash equivalents affected by foreign currency
(14,248)
3,323
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(548)
31,438
Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at beginning of year
159,499
128,061
Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at end of year
$
158,951
$
159,499
China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)
(In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Cash paid for interest
$
1,492
$
1,843
Cash paid for income taxes
$
4,044
$
3,398
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:
Non-cash investing activities:
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Property, plant and equipment recorded during the year which previously were advance payments
$
2,473
$
8,543
Change in accounts payable for acquiring property, plant and equipment
$
985
$
1,510
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Supplemental disclosure of acquisition of operating lease assets
477
$
—
