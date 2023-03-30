First Horizon Recognized in 2022 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards

Earned 14 awards for U.S. Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank has been recognized in the 2022 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards, earning 14 recognitions in the U.S. Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking categories.

The winners of the prestigious 2022 Greenwich Excellence and Greenwich Best Brand Awards stand out for their ability to combine high quality day-to-day service, innovative banking tools and insights that help optimize business performance.

"First Horizon is proud to be recognized as a leader in Small Business and Middle Market Banking," said, Regional Bank President Anthony Restel. "The Greenwich awards are based on client feedback and knowing that our clients trust our organization and find value in the relationships they have with their bankers validates our commitment to provide unparalleled service and exceptional products."

Coalition Greenwich, the leading provider of data and analytics on the financial services industry, interviewed nearly 20,000 businesses and evaluated over 500 banks across the United States. In their evaluations, the Middle Market Banking category is representative of companies with $10MM-$500MM in annual revenue, and Small Business Banking is companies with $1MM-$10MM in annual revenue.

First Horizon received the following 2022 Greenwich Awards:

Middle Market

Excellence

Overall Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

RM Proactively Provides Advice

Best Brand

Values Long Term Relationships

Ease of Doing Business

Industry Understanding

Small Business Banking

Excellence

Likelihood to Recommend

RM Proactively Provides Advice

Overall Satisfaction

Industry Understanding

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Best Brand

Values Long Term Relationships

Ease of Doing Business

Trust

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $79 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank.

