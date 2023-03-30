NETJETS EXECUTIVES CONTINUE TO IGNORE REALITY OF PILOT LABOR CRISIS

Berkshire Hathaway emphasizes importance of qualified, competent personnel in Annual Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While Berkshire Hathaway understands the importance of recruiting and retaining qualified, competent personnel across its family of companies, it would seem the same cannot be said of the executives managing its subsidiary, NetJets Aviation Inc. The 3,000-member pilot group represented by the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) has grown increasingly concerned as the luster that once distinguished NetJets as a career destination for top pilot talent continues to fade.

For NetJets executives to take a head-in-the-sand stance amid an escalating pilot labor crisis is almost unfathomable.

The immediacy of these concerns motivated NJASAP to share an excerpt from the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Report in the Wednesday, March 29, 2023, edition of The Wall Street Journal. The 2022 report says, in part, "We need qualified personnel to manage and operate our various businesses. ... Our inability to recruit, train and retain qualified and competent managers and personnel could negatively affect the operating results, financial condition and liquidity of our subsidiaries and Berkshire as a whole."

"NJASAP agrees with Berkshire Hathaway," NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux said. "Qualified, competent personnel are vital to the financial health and viability of any business, but especially to an air transportation provider." NetJets owners and customers pay a premium for the safety and service that has long distinguished the brand: Maintaining that reputation requires a skilled, experienced pilot labor force that has developed the technical know-how to support the world's most demanding operational environment.

"To date, NetJets has chosen not to take meaningful steps to attract and to retain talented pilot personnel, putting the brand's status as the global leader in private air transportation at risk," Leroux said. "To take a head-in-the-sand stance amid an escalating pilot labor crisis is almost unfathomable – especially when NJASAP stands ready to partner with management to recapture NetJets' former cache, benefiting all Berkshire stakeholders."

A more comprehensive discussion of NJASAP's concerns as well as the content published in The Wall Street Journal is available at www.GenuineQS.com.

About NJASAP Founded in 2008 as an independent labor advocate, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,000 pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary. For more information, please visit our websites, www.njasap.com and www.genuineqs.com, or find us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/njasap, and Twitter, @njasap.

