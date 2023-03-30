NVCA Launches Venture Vanguard Award

Inaugural Venture Vanguard Class to be Honored on May 11 at 2023 NVCA Leadership Gala

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of its 50th anniversary, the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) is pleased to formally launch its new Venture Vanguard Award, an initiative that recognizes exceptional individuals who have made or are currently making significant contributions to transform the venture capital landscape and turbocharge America's growth and success.

The Venture Vanguard Award is an opportunity for the industry to pay tribute to both the early pioneers, and the current-day leaders, who create opportunities for entrepreneurs to build companies that change the world, NVCA President and CEO Bobby Franklin, announced on Thursday.

Franklin added that the inaugural Venture Vanguard class includes a dynamic group of five trailblazers who have either laid the foundation for today's vibrant innovation ecosystem or are actively enhancing it in a variety of ways, including investing in lifesaving or life-changing technologies and contributing to job creation across the nation.

"These founding Venture Vanguard recipients have all made a pivotal impact on society and helped cement the U.S. as a formidable competitor in the world," said Franklin. "With their unwavering commitment, they have continued to find ways to support the creation of completely new industries and transform existing ones. All five recipients have forged a path for generations to come through their guidance, philanthropic leadership, and unparalleled foresight."

NVCA will officially honor the debut class, presented by platinum sponsors EY Private and Dentons Venture Technology Group, at the 2023 NVCA Leadership Gala.

The event will take place on May 11, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco. Registration is required.

