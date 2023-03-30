TIFIN Wins "Wealth Management Innovation Award" in 7th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products And Companies

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN Wealth , the AI-powered wealthtech platform assisting wealth advisory firms with organic growth through advanced data science, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough "Wealth Management Innovation Award." The independent market intelligence organization recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market today.

The award recognizes TIFIN Wealth's AI-powered ecosystem of data science and personalized engagement capabilities that identify and drive growth for wealth management firms. The platform embeds the latest technology around data science, machine learning, and AI throughout all components of its experience to deploy algorithms and recommendation engines that work to drive the growth metrics firms care about most: Increasing the number of leads and referrals, converting more prospects and increasing share of wallet with existing clients. Advisors can then convert using client personalization capabilities that create actionable recommendations across investments, content, and giving.

"We want to transform client personalization through data science for wealth intermediaries, including financial advisors, workplaces, and enterprises. Our 'why' is removing frictions advisors may experience in their practices and creating solutions to help them grow their business," said Cor Hoekstra, Chief Revenue Officer at TIFIN Wealth. "This award serves as an impetus to keep developing technologies that are easy to use on the front end and smart on the back end through a combination of AI and data science to drive firm growth at scale."

"For so long, users have had to learn a new language to interact with the world of investments. This has been a huge challenge for some users, especially self-directed consumers. Even wealth and portfolio managers and advisors spend copious amounts of precious time on providing individualized experiences and better outcomes for their prospects and clients," said James Johnson, Managing Director of FinTech Breakthrough. "Whether you are a direct investor seeking advice, an advisor looking for better solutions for your clients, or an asset manager seeking to distribute your product, TIFIN platforms offer a wide range of capabilities to remove frictions and create engaging experiences. Congratulations to the TIFIN team on winning the 'Wealth Management Innovation Award' for 2023."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize FinTech innovators, leaders, and visionaries worldwide in various categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech, and many more. The 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from across the globe.

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant; TIFIN Wealth , an AI platform that enables client personalization for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers; TIFIN AMP , an AI platform to modernize distribution for asset management firms; and TIFIN Studios, an incubation platform for new business creation.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

