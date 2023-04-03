AESP's Newly Launched EVDX Initiative Shines a Spotlight on The Human Factors of EV Adoption

ORLANDO, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP), a non-profit organization made up of nearly 5,000 active energy professionals dedicated to improving the development, delivery, and implementation of efficiency, clean energy, and demand flexibility solutions, with support from LeBlanc Energy Innovation, is pleased to announce the Electric Vehicle Driver Experience Initiative or EVDX.

EVDX's mission is to ensure that consumers and businesses enjoy a superior EV adoption and charging experience in a rapidly shifting marketplace. Its work focuses on the entire EV journey, from early discovery to purchasing, charging, and enrolling in utility programs to minimize fuel costs and support a modern grid. EVDX is about putting people at the center of the EV revolution, complementing existing work on vehicles and chargers.

"We are so excited to spearhead this critical initiative that will drive us toward an electrified transportation market that benefits us all," says Jen Szaro, President and CEO of AESP. "Our legacy of cultivating a community of energy professionals where they can expand their community, develop professionally, and push the envelope of innovation continues into the EV customer journey. The human behavior side of the EV business has not received adequate attention, and EVDX will address that critical element."

Bill LeBlanc, President of LeBlanc Energy Innovation and Chief Catalyst at Rolling Energy Resources, states, "Electric vehicle adoption, at its core, is a significant behavior change away from the existing solution, the gas vehicle, that has been serving people effectively since the day they were born. Today, the EV driver experience is full of potholes, such as confusing rebates and non-working chargers, and key knowledge barriers and misconceptions are rampant. Installing thousands of public chargers will do no good unless consumers know how it all works."

The EVDX Initiative will use advanced educational, behavioral, and marketing approaches through industry partners, to help move this market from early adopters to mainstream customers who are often averse to risk and don't understand EV fundamentals such as how to charge an EV.

As a first step, EVDX will assemble an Executive Committee to steer EVDX's growth and draw from non-profits, utilities, governments, and EV businesses to obtain the best knowledge possible for the initiative.

AESP will officially kick off EVDX in person with a Solutions Lab June 5-6 in Detroit, MI. Visit www.aesp.org/evdx to learn about the initiative's work, upcoming Solutions Lab, and how to get involved.

