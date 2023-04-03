WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN APRIL 2023

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travellers eager to put winter behind them and celebrate spring should look no further than The Islands of The Bahamas. With an abundance of opportunities for cultural immersion, exclusive experiences and vacation deals across The Bahamas' 16 islands, large families, groups of friends and couples alike will enjoy their time in paradise.

JetBlue Airways Launched New Daily Service to Nassau from New York — As of 30 March, JetBlue offers daily direct flights to Nassau, the nation's capital, from LaGuardia International Airport in New York. Travellers will reach the destination in just over three hours.

South Eleuthera Hosts Five-Day Rock Sound Homecoming Festival — Celebrate Easter at the Rock Sound Homecoming Festival. Taking place from 6 to 10 April 2023, festivities include local food and family-friendly entertainment.

Sloop Sailing Competition Returns to The Exumas — Since 1954, the annual National Family Island Regatta has represented the best in traditional Bahamian sloop sailing. From 18 to 22 April 2023, sailors and boat builders will compete for the title of best-in-class on the crystal-clear waters of Elizabeth Harbour in Exuma as spectators cheer them on. As the sailing competition heats up on the waters, onshore, each day features a schedule of exciting cultural activities at Regatta Site, including, culinary competitions, craft exhibitions, games cultural demonstrations and musical entertainment.

Café Boulud Rosewood Baha Mar Hosts an Exclusive French Wine Tasting Experience — Renowned Chef Antoine Baillargeon has curated a one-night-only, four-course dining experience with Cos d'Estournel — one of the most prestigious wine cellars in Bordeaux, France — at Café Boulud Rosewood Baha Mar. The event takes place on 19 April, and pairings start at $180 per person and feature foie gras, Périgord black truffles and escargots. Reservations are filled on a first come, first served basis.

Outstanding Conservation Efforts at Coral Vita Recognised in 2023 Global Vision Awards — Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards honour conservationists around the world, and this year's winners included Coral Vita, a Freeport-based company that creates high-tech coral farms to restore dying reefs. The organisation was recognised for its innovative approach to coral reef restoration and work underway on the Grand Lucayan Waterway. Travellers can book interactive facility tours for $20 per person.

Cat Island Breaks Ground on Multi-Million-Dollar New Bight International Airport — A groundbreaking ceremony was held in March for an all-new, multi-million-dollar airport development project on Cat Island, expected to be completed in two years. The New Bight Airport will serve as a port of entry, with customs and immigration services, and feature solar panels, smart lighting and rainwater collection.

Royal Caribbean Set to Debut Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in 2025 — For more than 50 years, Royal Caribbean and The Islands of The Bahamas have been dedicated partners, and this partnership continues with the first-of-its-kind agreement to open Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in 2025. The 17-acre club will be owned, built and operated by Bahamians and will feature private cabanas, pools and locally inspired architecture.

The Bahamas Signs Historic Agreement for the Nation's First Zero-Carbon Resort in The Exuma Cays — The Government of The Bahamas has signed a $56 million heads of agreement for the development of Ki'ama Bahamas, which will become the country's first fully sustainable, zero-carbon residential and yacht resort community in The Exuma Cays. The 36-acre property will be completely solar-powered and feature a protected marina, six private beaches and 28 luxury residences.

For a complete list of deals and discounted packages in The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

Save on Spring and Summer Getaways at Caerula Mar Club — Luxurious Out Island escape Caerula Mar Club, located on South Andros, is offering guests who book three or more nights a 10% discount. Those making reservations for four or more nights will receive a $200 credit to apply to excursions or food and drinks. The booking window is now through 30 April 2023, for travel until 31 July 2023.

Bundle to Save at Atlantis Paradise Island — Located on five miles of white sand beaches, there's much to explore at the iconic Atlantis Paradise Island. Guests heading there can save up to $300 when bundling their flights and hotel reservations. The booking window is now through 28 February 2024, for travel until 28 February 2024.

Private Pilots Visiting The Bahamas' Out Islands Will Receive a $150 Credit — Private pilots who book a two-night stay at participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board hotels between now and 30 June 2023, for travel until 31 October 2023, will receive a $150 credit.

