MUSIC ENTREPRENEUR ADRIAN L. MILLER ON MUSIC SUPERVISING SEASON THREE OF HULU SERIES WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA

"Adrian Miller is a valuable asset to our team. His skill set along with his tenacity and leadership guided the music supervision team to finish strong not only on time but on budget. He's a multifaceted leader who will find the successful path in any endeavor he engages in. We can't thank him enough." - RZA

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed music entrepreneur Adrian L. Miller is serving as the Music Supervisor for season three of the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Created by Wu-Tang Clan member RZA and screenwriter Alex Tse, it's a biographical drama about the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan that's currently streaming its third and final season on Hulu.

Miller curated the soundtrack to be representative of real-world events going on at the time. "I purposely sourced music that was part of our daily living soundtrack during this era," says Miller, "This music is our legacy - and an additional character in each episode."

Alex Tse adds, "We've always felt Adrian was part of the family. It was nice to make that official this season." Method Man says of Miller, "A one since day one."

For Adrian, this was a trip down memory lane and a thrilling opportunity "to actually see the RZA's vision for each track. It's not often we get a chance to use songs that artists have created, while showing the inspiration and engineering that accompanies each song's production. It's exciting to see that come full circle. There will never be another Wu-Tang Clan, and the music is just reestablished all over again…"

Among Miller's other music supervision duties include Friday, Waist Deep, Cut Throat City, and Judgment Night.

Miller is one of the most influential music executives and business strategists in entertainment. He is the founder of his management company Xyion Inc., and co-owner of record labels including OBE, Delicious Vinyl Island, and A Tiny Universe (with Grammy-winning producer Om'Mas Keith). During his career he's helped develop several artists' careers including Flo Rida, Cypress Hill, Ice Cube, Outkast, and has managed and produced Grammy award-winner Anderson .Paak.

Adrian Miller's mantra of "always looking for the perfect beat" follows him through all of his endeavors, both now and into the future.

