UgoWork Expands Presence in the US and Builds on Successful Presence at ProMat 2023

QUEBEC, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - UgoWork™, the leading provider of lithium-ion battery solutions and services for industrial trucks , is excited to announce its expansion into new markets across the United States. At the recent ProMat 2023 event in Chicago, UgoWork showcased its innovative products and services, receiving positive feedback from both customers and dealers, prompting the company to continue fostering relationships with its customers and partners while expanding its operations.

UgoWork expand US presence following ProMat 2023 (CNW Group/UgoWork) (PRNewswire)

As a complete, end-to-end battery management system , UgoWork's 360-degree approach goes beyond simply "supplying" batteries for a fleet of trucks. Their lithium-ion battery solutions are coupled with comprehensive design and infrastructure support, real-time performance monitoring, flexible payment plans, and end-of-life recycling and disposal. The company's goal is to help material handling teams optimize their efficiency and decrease both their operational and capital costs.

As UgoWork expands its presence, they are expecting to fill several sales representative positions in the next year to support its growth from coast to coast. The company is also expanding its indirect sales and service network by developing alliances with forklift dealers across the country. "UgoWork is gaining traction and recognition in the industry, but has already established itself as a credible and reliable player," said Tim Ballard, Director of Sales. "UgoWork's success is not only a testament to our innovative products and services, but also our dedicated and passionate team. We're excited to welcome new talent and partnerships as we continue to make an impact in the industry."

UgoWork's President, Philippe Beauchamp, adds, "Our product was born out of frustration voiced by the industry, and our flexibility and reactivity allow us to innovate and provide our customers with the solutions they need. We're excited to bring our expertise to this market and help even more material handling teams reach their full potential."

Don't miss out on the opportunity to partner with UgoWork and maximize the ROI and value of your battery assets. Contact UgoWork today to learn more about our lithium-ion battery solutions and services.

About UgoWork

UgoWork develops, manufactures, and offers energy expertise and innovative lithium-ion power solutions that unlock the possibilities of Energy as a Service for the material handling industry. The company provides a flexible and cost-efficient consumption model that guarantees uptime and peace of mind. Its cloud-based approach to fleet optimization, pay-per-use program, energy insight, continuous field service, uptime guarantee, and end-of-life management enable fleet managers to execute their energy transition seamlessly. UgoWork's products and energy solutions cater to industrial trucks operating in the food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution sectors.

Based in Quebec, Canada, the company offers its advanced, cost-efficient, and proven energy management programs across North America to many fortune 500 companies. Visit ugowork.com.

UgoWork Logo (CNW Group/UgoWork) (PRNewswire)

