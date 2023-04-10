DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS STARTUP RESPIREE™ ANNOUNCES RESIDENCY AT JLABS @ SHANGHAI

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiree announced today that it has become a resident of Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS @ Shanghai ('JLABS')[1] from February 21, 2023 , in order to expand its footprint with the goal of deepening its relationships and networks within the pharma and life science sector.

Respiree's team at JLABS will focus on utilizing the iRIS One decentralized clinical trials platform with the aim to optimize drug trials and discover newer lung and cardiac digital biomarkers. Respiree's team also aims to extend development of its novel digital therapeutics pipeline to incorporate real-world pharma evidence.

"We are very proud and excited to be joining the JLABS ecosystem. We hope to enhance the iRIS One clinical trials platform. Through our expanded connectivity we also hope to further develop our digital therapeutics pipeline with the ultimate aim of enabling patients to access better treatments faster," said Respiree's CEO and Founder Dr Gurpreet Singh.

Respiree received the 510(k) clearance for its RS001 Cardio-respiratory wearable from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 8 March 2023.

About Respiree

Respiree is a digital therapeutics company providing personalized healthcare services for cardio-pulmonary disease management using a combination of proprietary breath-cardio sensors, AI and workflow integrated UIUX. Respiree is deployed internationally. Respiree's iRIS One clinical trials platform is CE marked, approved for use in Australia by the Therapeutics Goods Administration and just received 510(k) clearance for its RS001 Cardio-respiratory wearable from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

