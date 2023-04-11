Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2023.
The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 26. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:
Major Programs
1st Quarter
Commercial Airplanes Programs
737
113
747
1
767
1
777
4
787
11
Total
130
Defense, Space & Security Programs
AH-64 Apache (New)
7
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)
13
CH-47 Chinook (New)
5
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)
1
F-15 Models
2
F/A-18 Models
7
KC-46 Tanker
1
MH-139
—
P-8 Models
3
Commercial and Civil Satellites
3
Military Satellites
—
Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
