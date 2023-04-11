Motif FoodWorks Announces Launch of Exclusive Direct-to-Consumer Sale

Consumers can purchase Motif BeefWorks™ Plant-Based Burger Patties—the company's first finished format product—for a limited-time

BOSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif FoodWorks, the Boston-based food technology company creating the next generation of delicious food, today announced the limited-time, direct-to-consumer sale of its debut finished format product. Consumers can buy the company's Motif BeefWorks™ Plant-Based Burger Patties, which will be shipped directly to their homes or location of choice.

Motif BeefWorks™ Plant-Based Burger Patties Now Available (PRNewswire)

Motif BeefWorks™ Plant-Based Burger Patties are made with the company's breakthrough ingredients HEMAMI™ and APPETEX™ - which provide rich, meaty flavor and delicious, juicy texture. Consumers will have the chance to pre-order a 4-pack of Motif BeefWorks™ Plant-Based Burger Patties for $12 USD for delivery later in the month. The mouthwatering plant-based burger patties have been a crowd favorite among both consumers and restaurant customers who have tasted the product during select events and limited-time restaurant partnerships. The company, which operates primarily as a business-to-business (B2B) organization, is excited to offer its first finished format product to a wider market to showcase the power of its ingredients directly to consumers.

"When we sample our products at tradeshows and events, the number one question we are asked is 'Where can I buy your product?'," said Mike Leonard, Motif FoodWorks' CEO. "That's why we are excited to offer people a way to try our products at home and taste the delicious experience created by Motif's ingredients."

Orders are now being accepted while supplies lasts; limited to one order per household. To purchase product and stay in touch for future product drops and company news, visit Motif's website at www.madewithmotif.com/shop.

About Motif FoodWorks

Motif FoodWorks is creating the next generation of food. We are a food technology company developing breakthrough ingredients that unleash the promise of plant-based foods and transform the eating experience – from first bite to lasting impact. With food as our passion and innovation coded into our DNA, we are driven by the science of more. More taste. More texture. More choices for consumers. That is why our work has gone beyond the lab. We have taken it all the way to the plate with products grown from the universal experience of what great food should be: tantalizing, satiating, and nourishing. Our ecosystem of ingredients and finished products are designed for people of all habits and beliefs and with the health of our planet always in mind. Because at Motif, we believe the food of the future should set you free. For more information, visit www.madewithmotif.com.

