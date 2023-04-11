NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. (Tokyo) and Van Gelder sign exclusive distribution contract

Contract enables Van Gelder to start importing MEXT MEATS products from Japan , and selling in European markets starting from April 2023 , having Bidfood and Van der Valk Hotel as the first customers.

TOKYO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the US listed corporation as "NXMH") Tokyo based food-tech venture company and Dr. FOODS Co., Ltd. a group company of NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. hosted the exclusive tasting event with Van Gelder (Founded in Netherlands in 1953), inviting Bidfood (Shareholder Van Gelder) and Van der Valk Hotel in Netherlands for the mutual distribution of its products in European Markets.

At Van Gelder's HQ in Ridderkerk, Netherlands, the executive chef of NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. prepared 8 course vegan meals using the newest non-GMO soybean protein based alternative meats product named "Next Short Rib 2.0" and "Next Tuna" (Products of NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd.) along with "Vegan Foie Gras" and "Vegan Caviar" (Products of Dr. FOODS Co., Ltd.) finished up with "NEXT Ice Cream" as the vegan desert by demonstrating delectable versatility of the products. There were over 30 participants for this event including the owner, top management, and executive chefs of Van der Valk Hotel (The largest Dutch hospitality chain operates over 80 hotels in EU), and Bidfood (International broad-line foodservice conglomerate, listed on the JSE, South Africa).

Followed by this event, NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. and Van Gelder sighed the exclusive distribution contract which enable them to start importing MEXT MEATS products from Japan, and selling in European markets starting from April 2023, having Bidfood and Van der Valk Hotel as the first customers. This is a major milestone for our group companies as it makes our entrée into European markets with "Next Short Rib 2.0".

Van Gelder is a very modern fruit and vegetable supplier and family business. They have been delivering fresh potatoes, vegetables and fruit daily for more than 65 years. To achieve this, Van Gelder controls all of the supply chain, from source to serving. Van Gelder connects growers to customers and has the highest turnover rate in the market. In 2022 they created a new plant based assortment, which they will continue expanding.

Bidfood Corporation Limited known as Bidcorp and Bidfood is an international broad-line foodservice group, listed on the JSE, South Africa, and present in developed and developing economies in five continents.

Van der Valk Hotel is a Dutch international hospitality chain run by the Van der Valk family. It is the largest Dutch hospitality chain, with more than 65 locations in the Netherlands and more than 15 in other countries.

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "NXMH") is Tokyo based food-tech venture company that has been devoted for the research, development and in-house production of premium Japanese-style alternative meat products made with non-GMO soy bean protein since 2020. The range of products started from the world's first plant-based Yakiniku Short-Rib and Skirt-Steak to Beef Bowl, Chicken, Burger Patties, Pork, Tuna and Milk for both professional and family use. NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. continue to develop new products and grow business both in Japan and around the world by venturing into the global vegan market with a proposal of "NEXT Food" choices from Japan.

Dr. FOODS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of Dr. FOODS Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "DRFS") is Tokyo based food-tech venture and spin-off company of Next Meats Co., Ltd that has been focusing on the research and development of cultured foods. The proprietary technologies which combined with over 1000 years of Japanese traditional fermented foods culture called "KOJI" (rice malt) gave a breakthrough invention of the world's first vegetable based "Vegan Foie Gras".

