Lavazza Continues its Mission to Serve Communities in Collaboration with Disney+'s 'Rennervations' and Through a New Partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza , the 127-year old iconic Italian coffee company, continues its dedication to serving communities, and creating change, by donating 10% of all purchases (up to $50,000) on Lavazzausa.com beginning today through June 30, 2023 to Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS). Lavazza's donation will support BBBS' work to empower all young people to reach their full potential through the power of mentorship. This announcement comes off the heels of the innovative coffee brand's partnership with Jeremy Renner's highly anticipated 'Rennervations' series, premiering on Wednesday, April 12th exclusively on Disney+.

Rennervations is a four-part original series produced by Disney Branded Television for Disney+ where Renner and his team of expert builders use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into mind-blowing creations that serve and impact communities around the world, including his hometown of Reno, Nevada. In Reno, Renner and his team transform a decommissioned shuttle bus into a mobile community center to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada as they continue to provide impactful mentorship opportunities for local youth.

Renovating and repurposing vehicles for a greater cause, the Rennervations team starts their day off right, by seeing every morning as an opportunity to create change and create lasting impacts on communities. Sharing that same mission, Lavazza provided premium coffees to the build crew throughout the series, helping fuel their days while also doing good.

As a brand that is dedicated to serving the youth, and helping communities, Lavazza will aim to raise $50,000 to benefit BBBS. The brand also has a longstanding partnership with Save the Children and their training program, A Cup of Learning, is dedicated to helping young people from disadvantaged social groups find job opportunities in the world of coffee. The foundation's programs aim to improve coffee yield and quality, promote both entrepreneurship among growers and improvements in their living standards, encourage gender parity and the involvement of the new generations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Disney+'s 'Rennervations', and Big Brothers Big Sisters to amplify their work of providing opportunities for today's youth and the generations to come," shared Camille Vareille, VP - Head of Marketing Americas at Lavazza Group. "At Lavazza, we are committed to helping communities and this partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters aligns with our broader efforts to support youth initiatives and ensure every child has the right to grow up healthy and in safe conditions."

"Through our partnership with Lavazza, we're continuing to invest in the power and potential of the next generation," said Adam Vasallo, Chief Marketing Officer at Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "We're excited to welcome Lavazza as a national partner and thankful for their generous donation that will fuel our mission, create mentorship connections and empower young people across the country."

To bring more awareness to Renner's impactful new series, Lavazza is running co-branded promotional spots beginning now through early May.

To learn more about Lavazza's partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit www.lavazzausa.com. For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters, please visit www.bbbs.org.

About Lavazza: The history of Lavazza is that of a business which, for over 125 years, has pursued a company vision based on passion for coffee, for the product, and the land in which it operates. These values have been ingrained in Lavazza's DNA since its foundation in 1895 and upheld by four generations of entrepreneurs since then. Each family member who has worked in the company has helped it to grow, transforming it into the company it is today, yet still true to the qualities of passion and innovation inherited from Luigi Lavazza. "It's about doing business with your heart," in the words of Emilio Lavazza. It is the spirit which has allowed us to expand the company over the years: our way of doing business is an example of sustainability in the fullest sense of the word. It is a quality built up and shared with all the people we have met, starting with our employees and the places in which we work. These are the qualities that, every day, underpin the value of the company, allowing us to be recognized worldwide as an excellent Group, not just for the production of premium coffee, but also for our approach to work and our social commitment.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters: Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

