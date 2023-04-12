Madison Reed Launches New Limitless Membership and Rewards Programs to Further Disrupt the Hair Color Category

Madison Reed is Meeting Clients Where They Are – at Home or at a Hair Color Bar Nationwide – With Membership and Rewards Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed , the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry, today introduced an expanded series of membership and rewards programs, making it more convenient and affordable for customers to get gorgeous hair color, at home or at one of Madison Reed's 80+ Hair Color Bars nationwide. This initiative is Madison Reed's latest move to revolutionize the hair color category by launching programs that make it even more rewarding to be a Madison Reed customer.

"I founded Madison Reed because I believe women deserve better. Better quality hair color and a better experience to help them look and feel their best. Our customers have always been loyal to us and have shown us that no matter where they are in their life – through pandemics and recessions – they are always going to color their hair and prioritize taking care of themselves," says Amy Errett, CEO and Founder of Madison Reed. "After years of perfecting our membership models based on feedback from our clients, we're proud to introduce uniquely curated membership programs to help our customers save on hair color and reward them for their loyalty."

Madison Reed's Limitless Membership builds upon the brand's existing membership program to offer four expansive options and new rewards that meet customers' hair color needs at home or in a Madison Reed Hair Color Bar. These memberships have been designed to uniquely serve Madison Reed customers, a brand whose proprietary technology and seamless omnichannel customer experience enables clients to receive the same great results, at home or at one of Madison Reed's 80+ Hair Color Bars nationwide, and with ingredients they can feel good about.

For those who color at home:

Limitless Premier (FREE)

Limitless Plus ( $42 / Year For an Average Savings of $120 a Year)

For those who color at a Hair Color Bar:

Limitless Pro (Starting at $40 / Every 4 Weeks)

Limitless Pro+ (Starting at $65 / Every 4 Weeks)

The launch of the Limitless Membership series comes following a year of rapid growth from the brand: in 2022, Madison Reed opened 30 new Hair Color Bars, raised $33M in venture funding from Sandbridge Capital and Marcy Ventures, and cemented its omnichannel footprint by expanding at Ulta and Ulta Beauty at Target. With the addition of Limitless, the brand is emphasizing on engaging with its customers both at home and in its Hair Color Bars.

Madison Reed products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com , Amazon, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, Ulta and Ulta Beauty at Target, in addition to DoorDash delivery. With Madison Reed, clients can choose to color their hair on their own schedule from the comfort of their home, or schedule a service with a licensed professional at one of Madison Reed's 80+ Hair Color Bars nationwide. For more information, please visit www.madison-reed.com .

About Madison Reed

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is a prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry. Madison Reed offers clients over 55+ shades of high-quality hair color, Smart 8-Free formulas developed in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get high quality results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 80 and counting Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com , Amazon, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, Ulta and select Ulta Beauty at Target locations, in addition to DoorDash delivery.

