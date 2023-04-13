Crystal Lagoons Expands Middle East Success with Saudi Arabia Master Agreement Partnership with A'amal Group.

MIAMI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Lagoons enters the largest country in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, with a new mega deal to develop real estate, hospitality, and Public Access Lagoons™, also called PAL™, projects. The development plan consists of several luxury complexes, which will be located in coastal and inland cities such as Riyadh, as well as Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, and Khobar.

The multinational innovation company, founded by scientist Fernando Fischmann, has partnered with A'amal Group, a major holding company with interests in the investment, hospitality, real estate & energy development across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company's Founder & CEO Yassin Al Suroor, is also the Founder & CEO of DANA investment, specialized in the digital economy. He is a board member of several regional and international companies, as well as nonprofit global organizations.

With the new partnership with A'amal Group, Crystal Lagoons consolidate its presence in the Middle East, where it already has ongoing projects in the UAE, Egypt, Israel, Palestine and Oman. In fact, the world's two largest crystalline lagoons are located in the Middle East: District One in Dubai (30 hectares) and Citystars Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt (12.8 hectares).

"I am very pleased to announce this strategic alliance between A'amal Group and Crystal Lagoons, and the potential that it holds for Saudi Arabia. We believe that this partnership follows our vision for the future, and are confident that working in synergy will lead to the development of unique destinations throughout the country." Said Yassin Al Suroor, President & CEO of A'amal Group

At the center of these PAL™ developments are large crystalline lagoons suitable for swimming and water sports, surrounded by white sandy beaches, which are open to the public for a fee. The complexes also have commercial areas, restaurants, weddings, hotels, concert venues, terraces, amphitheaters, etc.

"Closing a strategic partnership like this for 10 PAL™ projects in Saudi Arabia is a milestone that validates our uniqueness and added value as a brand. It also shows that the Crystal Lagoons® concept and technology can bring idyllic beaches anywhere in the world, even to the middle of the desert, and create unique tourism opportunities," said Alastair Sinclair, Regional Director of Crystal Lagoons.

Crystal Lagoons experienced record global expansion in 2022 with its PAL™ projects. The company entered over 15 new markets and closed mega business deals in countries including Japan, Australia, India, Israel, Palestine, among others.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a US-based company that has developed a technology allowing crystalline lagoons of unlimited sizes to be built and maintained at very low costs anywhere.

With over 2,000 patents in 190 countries, its sustainable amenities use up to 100 times fewer chemicals and only 2% of the energy required by conventional swimming pools. Bureau Veritas verified the technology's efficient water use, concluding that a 1-Ha/2.5-ac lagoon utilizes 33 times less water than a golf course and 40% less water than a park of the same size. Crystal Lagoons® amenities can use sea, fresh, and brackish water, which is abundant and has no other use.

About A'amal Group

A'amal Group is a dynamic, transparent, and socially responsible group that is committed to walk an extra mile to fuel the regional economy and building the future through environmentally friendly, state-of-the-art technologies and modern management principles.

A'amal Group strives to improve lives through their various business activities by establishing strategic alliances through reputable international companies with outstanding track records.

