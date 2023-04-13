TORONTO and AUBURN HILLS, Mich, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, and MFGx , developer of a low-code/no-code platform for solving manufacturing and supply chain challenges, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate the companies' technologies and provide rapid extensibility and customization to the Nulogy Shop Floor solution.

Nulogy and MFGx partner to extend digital transformation across contract manufacturing and packaging shop floors (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The partnership will combine Nulogy's deep domain expertise in digitally powering contract packaging and contract manufacturing operations with MFGx's ability to rapidly deploy customization and integration solutions within manufacturing shop floors, and will unlock further agility, efficiency and cost savings to service providers within the upstream supply chain.

"The Fuuz Platform will enable us to meet the rapidly evolving requirements of our copacking and contract manufacturing customers in a timely and cost-effective fashion," said Jason Tham, CEO of Nulogy. "We're always looking for ways to help our customers get the most from their digital transformation investments, and the expertise and experience that Fuuz brings to the table will enable customers to extend their shop floor digitalization into new areas of their business."

"Nulogy and MFGx share the same goal of making life easier and more productive on the plant floor," said Craig Scott, CEO of MFGx and creator of the Fuuz Platform. "When integrated with Nulogy's Shop Floor Solution, Fuuz extends the capacity to streamline operations, automate processes and increase visibility into critical information so manufacturers can focus on making smart decisions, resolving challenges, and continuously improving operations."

The partnership will enable contract manufacturers and packagers with complex operations to integrate systems effectively, efficiently and easily. It will also allow clients to build and deploy solutions for tasks such as barcoding and serialization in minutes, or select from customizable pre-built apps such as WMS, TMS and MES.

To learn more, please visit nulogy.com and fuuz.com .

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

About MFGx and the Fuuz Platform

MFGx is a Michigan-based software integration company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. MFGx is the developer of the Fuuz Platform, a Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution that helps companies of all sizes connect the software and hardware they already have with the databases, machines and established processes they need to grow their businesses — without the expense of new enterprise software. Fuuz delivers pre-built industrial SaaS apps and platforms, including aPaaS for rapid application development and iPaaS for IT teams who want to personalize their infrastructure without building it from the ground up. For more, visit fuuz.com .

