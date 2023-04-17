NFL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION INSURES CHARITY PRO-AM WITH VORTEX WEATHER INSURANCE

Vortex insuring NFL Alumni Association fundraiser to help protect proceeds to support NFL Player Care Foundation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Insurance, an insurtech leader in parametric weather insurance announced today a partnership with the NFL Alumni Association to provide weather insurance for the NFL Alumni Draft Pro-Am golf tournament to be held on April 27, 2023, at The National Golf Club of Kansas City. The annual event, which is held in tandem with the NFL Draft, is one of the NFL Alumni's largest annual fundraisers with charitable funds going to support NFL Player Care Foundation.

"The money raised at the NFL Alumni Draft Pro-Am in Kansas City for the NFL Player Care Foundation and other NFL Alumni local charities is so important," said Rick Summers, CEO of PGA Magazine and EPB Golf LLC. "And because we cannot change the date of the event, insuring against adverse weather at an affordable price is a decision that was easy to make. We are excited to partner with Vortex Weather Insurance once again to have a rain insurance policy tailored to our needs. Vortex has been a great partner."

With headquarters in Overland Park, KS, just 15 minutes south of Kansas City, Vortex Insurance is proud to partner with the NFL during a time when the eyes of the sports world will be fixated on their local community.

Held annually in conjunction with the NFL Draft, the NFL Alumni Draft Pro-Am gives golfers a chance to play golf, meet and mingle with well-known NFL Alumni, including a 2023 field that includes Bobby Bell, Jonathan Ogden, Bart Oates, Santonio Holmes, Will Shields, and Brad Edwards who are all scheduled to attend. In addition to golf, participants are treated to "chalk talk" with NFL alumni after golf as well as a NFL Draft Watch Party.

"Kansas City will be the center of the sports world during the NFL Draft, which happens to be our hometown," said Eric Anderson. "We are delighted to welcome and partner with the NFL Alumni Association in support of their NFL Alumni Charity Pro-Am. Our insurtech is built to help ensure that their golf event raises the necessary funds for NFL Care Foundation in a simple and hassle-free manner."

About Vortex Insurance

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data-driven weather risk insurtech that offers businesses a variety of affordable parametric weather index insurance products. Since 2008, Vortex has provided parametric rain insurance for outdoor events ranging from motorsports, youth sports, parades, fairs and festivals, outdoor theaters, and professional golf to haunted houses and holiday light events. Vortex is proud to now offer supplemental hurricane insurance to small businesses. Insurance is underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and has an AM Best rating of A+ (Superior). Weather or not … Vortex it. Contact us at vortexinsurance.com

About the NFL Alumni Association

NFL Alumni was founded in 1967 and is the oldest and most recognizable national organization of retired professional athletes. NFL Alumni consists of former NFL players, coaches, executives, spouses, cheerleaders, and associate members. NFL Alumni's mission "Caring for our Own" is to serve, assist and inform its members and their families. NFL Alumni also has a traditional mission of "Caring for Kids" across the country.

Player alumni give back in their local communities by raising funds for youth-related charities through their 35 regional chapters. It is a tradition that has existed for more than 50 years. Alumni support typically raises more than $1.5 million dollars for worthwhile causes. To accomplish our mission & vision, the NFL Alumni have established the NFL Alumni Foundation which is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information please visit www.nflalumni.org.

