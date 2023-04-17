Nintex transition plan announced following workflow retirement in Microsoft 365

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced a transition plan for Nintex Workflow for Office 365 customers following Microsoft's decision to retire the existing Microsoft SharePoint 2013 workflow engine in Microsoft Office 365.

The success of the Nintex business and their customers has flourished because of Nintex's early investments in workflow technology and the strong partnership they continue to have with Microsoft.

Today, Microsoft announced that SharePoint 2013 workflows will be turned off for new tenants as of April 1st, 2024, and will be removed from existing tenants and fully retired as of April 1st, 2026. This applies to all environments, including Government Clouds and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Nintex has partnered closely with Microsoft in anticipation of this announcement, as Nintex Workflow for Office 365 utilizes the Microsoft SharePoint 2013 workflow engine. To support customers who rely on Nintex to manage and run their business-critical processes, Nintex announced the Nintex Upgrade Program in September 2022 to provide a seamless transition path to Nintex Automation Cloud, Nintex's modern, cloud-hosted workflow solution.

Holly Anderson, Nintex VP of Product Marketing, said that "while today's news shouldn't come as a surprise to customers, it is important for organizations to thoughtfully plan their migration. As process experts, Nintex is uniquely equipped to help."

The Nintex Upgrade Program is designed to make the transition as simple as possible by providing migration tools, services, and dedicated support from Nintex process experts. For more information about the program and to tailor a solution that ensures continuity for your processes, customers can visit the Nintex Upgrade Center.

On Tuesday, May 2nd and Wednesday, May 3rd, Nintex will host a webinar to share more information and help customers through this important migration.

The Microsoft workflow retirement announcement can be found at https://aka.ms/sp-workflows-2013update

