NinjaOne Expresses Gratitude to IT Teams with Launch of Global Brand Campaign Titled, "Have You Hugged Your IT Person Lately"

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NinjaOne, the first unified IT management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT departments, has a message for technology staff everywhere: You are superheroes.

Today, the company announced the launch of a new brand campaign, "Have You Hugged Your IT Person Lately"? It celebrates IT teams globally that provide support to in-office and remote workforces with the NinjaOne platform.

With its own workforce scaling to over 1,000 employees and growing 100 percent in the last year, NinjaOne is focused on solving the modern challenges for IT teams to monitor, manage, and secure any device and user at scale, from anywhere.

The campaign started as a grassroots effort to become the advocate for IT departments that have worked tirelessly over the past few years to secure the spaces employees occupy and the devices they use as companies shifted to remote and hybrid work models The premise of the campaign is to acknowledge the IT professionals who work behind the scenes to maintain the systems that businesses rely on and ensure everyone is supported to do their best work.

"Organizations today expect work technology to be simple and intuitive," said Shay Mowlem, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, NinjaOne. "The goal of this campaign is to express our appreciation for IT teams who work tirelessly to provide seamless workplace experiences, such as troubleshooting and patching a device without interrupting the user."

The popularity of TV shows such as "Ted Lasso" reminds us of the importance of kindness and working towards a better future. In this campaign, NinjaOne emphasizes its commitment to IT teams, its popularity as a brand, and its trusted, easy-to-use, cloud-native platform that enables technology professionals to improve efficiencies and reduce technical issues and downtime for employees.

NinjaOne delivers a happier, simpler IT experience with best-in-class endpoint management, patch management, remote access, and more.

