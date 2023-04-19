DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE CASTS OFF ON EPIC JOURNEY WITH 'LOSING SIGHT OF SHORE'

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the award-winning documentary Losing Sight of Shore.

Scientology Network’s DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE features the incredible journey of four women whose epic journey stands as a powerful testament to the human spirit. (PRNewswire)

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Losing Sight of Shore documents the incredible journey of four women who set out to accomplish what has never been done before—crossing the Pacific Ocean in an ocean rowboat by themselves. Ultimately, their epic journey stands as a powerful testament to the human spirit.

Directed by Sarah Moshman, the feature-length documentary follows a team of four women as they attempt a once-in-a-lifetime feat—spending more than nine months at sea, rowing a small vessel 8,000 miles from America to Australia. The challenges they must overcome include harrowing and violent sea swells, seasickness, blistering equatorial temperatures, boredom, and not least of all, mental anguish. The story is ultimately more than a chronicle of a record-setting feat, but the affirmation of the power of perseverance, friendship and courage to overcome the impossible.

Losing Sight of Shore was an Official Selection at the Newport Beach and Bentonville Film Festivals and the winner of Best of the Fest at the Adventure Travel Film Festival.

ABOUT SARAH MOSHMAN

Sarah Moshman is an Emmy® Award-winning documentary filmmaker and TEDx speaker whose work has been featured on Upworthy, Marie Claire, CNN and Good Morning America.

After directing two short documentaries about empowerment of young women, Girls Rock! Chicago (2010) and Growing up Strong: Girls on the Run (2012), she set out to direct her first feature documentary, The Empowerment Project: Ordinary Women Doing Extraordinary Things (2014). That film has been screened over 700 times around the U.S. and around the world, in schools, organizations and corporations, adding a vital voice to the conversation of gender equality. Sarah is dedicated to telling stories that uplift, inform and inspire as well as showcasing strong female role models on-screen.

ABOUT DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE debuts films weekly from award-winning independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs .

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching , the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization , and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

