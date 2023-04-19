VOICES FOR HUMANITY UPLIFTS THE RIGHTS OF A NATION WITH ZAKARIA EL HAMEL

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring the work of human rights activist Zakaria El Hamel.

Scientology Network announces a new episode of Voices for Humanity featuring the work of human rights activist Zakaria El Hamel. (PRNewswire)

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

For nearly four decades, Morocco was a country plagued by systemic government oppression that bred widespread abuses, from torture to forced disappearances and unlawful imprisonment. Zakaria El Hamel is leading a national movement to bring human rights awareness to a nation emerging from nearly 40 years of tyrannical rule.

ABOUT ZAKARIA EL HAMEL

Zakaria El Hamel, the son of a human rights activist, was born in Morocco during one of the darkest periods in the country's history. Growing up, he saw firsthand the abuses perpetrated against Moroccan citizens at the hands of the police and government. Any act of political defiance, including freedom of expression, could be met with imprisonment, torture or even death. Ending a 38-year oppressive autocratic reign, a new king ascended the throne, and today there is a glimmer of hope that Morocco's darkest days are in the past. Zakaria, while attending university to study law, followed in his father's footsteps and took on the role of human rights activist. In partnership with Youth for Human Rights, Zakaria has educated hundreds of thousands of Moroccans on the importance of upholding human rights at every societal and institutional level.

Zakaria El Hamel currently serves as the president of the human rights group he founded, Youth for Peace and Dialogue in Morocco.

____________

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

CONTACT:

Media Relations

info@scnmedia.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church of Scientology International