Newport Healthcare Publishes Industry-Leading Outcomes Research Results Highlighting Clinically Significant Improvements in Youth and Young Adult Mental Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation's leading behavioral healthcare provider for adolescents and young adults struggling with depression, anxiety, and co-occurring disorders, Newport Healthcare continues to create hope and healing in the lives of young people and families according to the just-released report, The Science of Healing: Client Outcomes and Key Findings. Data collected throughout 2022 indicates that Newport Healthcare's residential and outpatient mental health treatment programs yielded both clinically and statistically significant, industry-leading improvements in clients' depression, anxiety, well-being, and family attachment.

"Newport Healthcare is dedicated to providing a beacon of hope for young people and families, and this year's outcomes report attests to our continued leadership in the successful treatment of mental health disorders," said Joe Procopio, Chief Executive Officer.

The 2022 outcomes report is the product of data collection and analysis collaboration between the Newport Healthcare Center for Research and Innovation and Drexel University's Center for Family Intervention Science. Multiple industry-standard scales were used to measure depression, anxiety, well-being, family relationships and attachment, as well as proprietary measurement tools including Drexel University's Behavioral Health Screen (BHS) which assesses various domains of symptomology and risk factors.

Outcomes data was gathered from more than 3,000 adolescents and almost 600 young adults in Newport's residential and outpatient treatment settings. Clients completed surveys at intake and at varied intervals during their treatment experience.

Newport's clients entered residential and outpatient treatment with symptoms of depression, anxiety, traumatic distress, suicide risk, eating disorders, and/or substance use. More than half of teen clients reported experiencing verbal, physical, or online bullying. Young adult clients reported high levels of bullying and sexual coercion, as well as family conflict. LGBTQ+ clients reported higher rates of bullying and more severe symptoms at intake across all areas except substance use, as compared to cisgender, heterosexual clients.

Outcomes data indicate that Newport's comprehensive clinical, experiential, and integrated approach resulted in significant reduction in symptoms for teens and young adults. Teen clients experienced less depression and anxiety, improvements in sleep, energy, and concentration, more positive feelings about themselves and about life, and increased family attachment. In addition, Newport's individualized, strengths-based academic programming helped teens experience significant improvement in academic skills, motivation, and engagement. Newport's young adult clients experienced significantly decreased levels of depression and anxiety, as well as a stronger sense of self-worth, more engagement with others and with daily activities, and a greater connection to their life's purpose and meaning.

"Families often struggle to find the best mental health care for their children—deciding which treatment program or therapy will be most effective for their individual needs," said Michael Roeske, PsyD, Senior Director for the Newport Healthcare Center for Research and Innovation. "Investing in the science of behavioral healthcare and publishing outcomes data are critical so that these families can make informed decisions."

Integral to Newport's approach—and its success—is a clinical model that utilizes Attachment-Based Family Therapy with a focus on healing the parent-child relationship so that young people feel safe turning to family for support, a foundation critical to well-being, buffering against distress, enhancing resilience, and creating a sense of security in challenging times. Newport's adolescent and young adult clients reported improvements in attachment and communication with their parents as they progressed through treatment.

Additional findings and future initiatives can be found in the report, or visit NewportHealthcare.com, NewportAcademy.com (for teens), or NewportInstitute.com (for young adults).

