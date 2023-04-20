Steward Partners Arrives in Los Angeles County

The Valencia Group at Steward Partners represents the firm's 39th office and reflects continued West Coast expansion

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, is proud to welcome The Valencia Group at Steward Partners, consisting of Managing Directors and Wealth Managers, James Forsyth and Steven Miller, CFP®, as its first team in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Located in Valencia, California, the team has approximately $200 million in assets under management (AUM) and was formerly affiliated with UBS.

"We're making our first splash in the Southern California market with The Valencia Group at Steward Partners, but it's really only the tip of the iceberg as we continue to build out our presence in major markets," said Eric Field, CFP®, CIMA®, Partner, Western Divisional President, Steward Partners. "There is tremendous interest among the advisor community for our equity partnership business model that lets advisors do what's truly best for their clients."

"There were a number of factors that influenced our decision to join Steward Partners, but one of the primary ones was the culture," explained James Forsyth, Managing Director, The Valencia Group at Steward Partners. "We feel really comfortable here and can see that the management team wants to help us do what's best for our clients. We work a lot with alternative investments and having the ability to access multiple platforms, whether it's BNY Mellon/Pershing or Raymond James, depending on the client's needs was extremely attractive to us."

James Forsyth began his financial services career with Morgan Stanley Dean Witter in 1997 after graduating from California State University, Northridge with a BA in Economics. He has been partnered with Steven Miller since 2000 and together they joined UBS as The Valencia Group in 2011.

Steven Miller, CFP®, has a BA in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara, an MBA from Pepperdine University, and earned a Certificate for Investment Consulting from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his Certified Financial Planner™ designation in 2003.

"We did extensive due diligence before deciding to join Steward, but once we met Jim Gold, Eric Field, and the other leaders here, we knew it was the right fit for us and our clients," said Steven Miller, CFP®, Managing Director, The Valencia Group at Steward Partners. "The idea of being a partner with equity in the company and still being able to run our practice the way we want, with an emphasis on financial planning and access to a wide range of investment sources was very appealing."

Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIA firms since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics, having been named among the top 25 firms in 2020 and ranked as #20 in 2021. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2022 and 16 of its partners were honored on its list in 2023. In addition, three advisors were named on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022 as well as two advisors in 2023, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

