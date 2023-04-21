JARRITOS and Rodri Entertainment Announce JARRITOS MARIACHI USA Talent Search 2023!

MARIACHI USA Talent Search now open for submissions until May 19th

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodri J. Rodriguez, creator, producer and host of MARIACHI USA announced today the JARRITOS MARIACHI USA Talent Search 2023. Officially launched in 2022, the competition set out to discover the best Mariachi voice in the United States. This year the Talent Search begins on April 18. The grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and the opportunity of a lifetime, to perform live for 17,000 mariachi fans during the 34th Annual MARIACHI USA on June 3, 2023 at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California.

JARRITOS MARIACHI USA Talent Search now open for submissions until May 19th.

"Thanks to Jarritos, our first Talent Search was heartfelt by all who worked on this project," said Rodriguez. "It's very invigorating to experience so much talent and working first hand with our previous winner, Natalie Carmona for her performance at MARIACHI USA at the Hollywood Bowl. The audience reaction to her wow performance was phenomenal!"

To enter the contest, talent must submit a 2:30 minute video of themselves performing a mariachi song in Spanish. A judging panel consisting of 3 mariachi experts Carlos Alvarez, Cindy Shea and Juan Ortiz will judge talent based on voice (50%), expression (30%), and showmanship (20%).

"Jarritos focuses on embracing our Mexican roots and finding an up and coming leader in Mariachi music is part of honoring our heritage," said Eric Delamare, director of marketing for Jarritos. "We are grateful to be alongside MARIACHI USA and Lupita Infante in this quest for Mariachi talent for the second year in a row."

"Mariachi USA is a magical event where dreams can come true and talent can be recognized. My dream of performing on the Hollywood Bowl stage came true a few years ago, and I have since realized more dreams," said Infante. "This talent search puts young performers in front of Mariachi judges that have a star trajectory themselves in this genre. As I reflect upon my journey and get ready to release my new album next month, I'm reminded that everyone needs the right platform to be heard and discovered. Jarritos shares this vision and I'm proud to be part of this team."

JARRITOS MARIACHI USA Talent Search invites all aspiring mariachi stars across the country, 18-25 years of age, to participate in the talent competition for a chance to win the Belle Grand Prize, named in honor of the Godmother of Mariachi Education, Belle Ortiz.

JARRITOS MARIACHI USA Talent Search is now open for submissions. Entries must be submitted by 11:59:59 p.m. PST on May 19th, 2023 and the winner will be announced on May 24, 2023. Only 200 submissions will be accepted. For submissions, official rules and entry requirements, please visit: www.mariachiusa.com/talent-search .

About MARIACHI USA

Created in 1990, MARIACHI USA has become the premier mariachi music festival in the world. Founded and created by artist-producer, Rodri J. Rodriguez, of Rodri Entertainment. Rodri is a visionary and cultural arts advocate, who created the festival to give music a forum for artistic expression and a way to celebrate the rich musical traditions. Held at the Hollywood Bowl since its inception, the Festival continues thrilling audiences of all generations.

About Jarritos

Created in 1950, Jarritos are delicious fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. Sold in iconic glass bottles throughout the U.S., the brand offers 13 unique flavors, all made with natural flavors and real sugar. Jarritos flavors are mandarin, tamarind, pineapple, fruit-punch, lime, grapefruit, strawberry, mango, guava, hibiscus, passion fruit, cola and watermelon. Each unique flavor represents a delicious slice of the brand's Mexican heritage. Jarritos is now distributed in 41 countries around the world. Find out more at www.Jarritos.com .

About Lupita Infante

Lupita Infante was nominated at the 2020 Latin GRAMMYs® for her song "Dejaré" (cowritten with Luciano Luna). At the ceremony, she performed a tribute to her grandfather, Pedro Infante. In early 2022, she signed with Sony Music Latin as her career continues to develop and expand. Upcoming is the release of her new album "Amor Como En Las Películas de Antes", and release of her new single "Ya No Vuelvas" on May 19th 2023.

Her name is instantly familiar to tens of millions of Mexicans, as she is the granddaughter of Pedro Infante Cruz (1917-1957), most beloved Mexican singer/actor of the 20th century.

