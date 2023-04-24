Cadence Bank Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HOUSTON and TUPELO, Miss., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2023 included:

Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $74.3 million , or $0.40 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $124.4 million , or $0.68 per diluted common share.

Continued to maintain strong balance sheet liquidity, with total deposit growth of $449.8 million , or 4.7% on an annualized basis, and a loan-to-deposit ratio of 79.4%.

Generated net organic loan growth of $933.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, or 12.5% on an annualized basis.

Maintained stability in the net interest margin at 3.29%, down 4 basis points from the prior quarter.

Experienced low levels of net charge-offs, which totaled 0.02% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter; results for the quarter included a provision for credit losses of $10.0 million and an ending allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.45%, which was stable compared to December 31, 2022 .

The Company executed or announced the following as part of an ongoing effort to enhance its operating efficiency and profitability:

"Our first quarter results reflect continued strength in our balance sheet, as we continued to add quality loan growth while maintaining strong liquidity and capital, even in the midst of a unique quarter for the banking industry," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Additionally, our strong capital and earnings allowed us the flexibility to capitalize on the rate environment by executing a balance sheet optimization transaction that, while creating an upfront loss on the sale, will result in incremental 2023 earnings for the Company. Given the late-quarter industry volatility, we proactively added on-balance sheet liquidity in addition to our significant off-balance sheet liquidity availability. Notably, however, our core deposit base showed little change during this period, a testament to the granularity of our deposits, the diversity of our customer base by both business mix and geography, and the strength of our bankers and their continuous focus on our customers."

Earnings Summary

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $74.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared with $112.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $95.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $124.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $121.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $142.9 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $174.6 million, or 1.46% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $160.4 million, or 1.36% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022 and $195.5 million, or 1.62% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The decline in adjusted earnings and PPNR metrics for the first quarter was driven by a decline in net interest revenue, an increase in the provision for credit losses, and an increase in core operating expenses related to several factors including seasonality in compensation expense as well as increasing deposit insurance assessment expense and pension expense. The decline in net interest revenue is a result of day count for the quarter as well as the addition of on-balance sheet liquidity in response to recent volatility in the banking industry.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $354.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $311.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $359.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $5.1 million or 1.42% from the linked quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.29% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 2.92% for the first quarter of 2022 and 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest revenue included accretion revenue related to acquired loans and leases of $10.0 million and $9.2 million for the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively, adding approximately 9 basis points to the net interest margin in both quarters.

The decline in net interest revenue in the first quarter of 2023 of $5.1 million compared to the linked quarter was the result of a $7.9 million decline due to the lower first quarter day count, partially offset by the increase in net interest revenue due to loan growth and the balance sheet optimization transaction resulting from the sale of low-yielding securities in the quarter.

Yields on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, were 5.87% for the first quarter of 2023, up 46 basis points from 5.41% for the fourth quarter of 2022, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.88% for the first quarter of 2023, up 50 basis points from 4.38% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in earning asset yields was driven by both the impact of rising interest rates on loan portfolio repricing and new loan production, as well as a mix shift as we deployed cash flow from lower yielding securities into higher yielding loans and securities. Approximately 21% of our total loans are floating (reprice within 30 days), and another 28% reprice within 12 months.

The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.28% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 0.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting continued rising rates as well as a mix shift from noninterest bearing to interest bearing products during the quarter. Our total deposit beta was 59% for the first quarter of 2023 and currently stands at 25% cycle-to-date.

Total interest-bearing liabilities costs increased to 2.23% from 1.54% during the quarter, reflecting the increase in short-term borrowings in the quarter as a result of both loan growth and a proactive increase in on-balance sheet liquidity late in the quarter in response to industry volatility.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, increased $933.3 million during the first quarter, or 12.5% annualized, to $31.3 billion. The loan growth for the quarter reflected growth primarily in the corporate banking group, including commercial real estate and renewable energy verticals, as well as in mortgage.

During the quarter, the Company initiated a balance sheet optimization transaction related to a portion of its investment securities portfolio. The Company sold $1.5 billion of available-for-sale U.S. Treasury debt securities yielding approximately 0.70% for an after-tax realized loss of approximately $39.5 million. The proceeds have been used to reinvest in higher-yielding debt securities, fund loan growth, and pay off borrowings. The Company estimates that the loss will be recouped within approximately 7.5 months, resulting in incremental 2023 pre-tax income of approximately $10.5 million. Total investment securities of $10.9 billion at March 31, 2023 decreased $1.1 billion during the first quarter as a net result of the sale and routine portfolio cash flows, partially offset by re-investments in the securities portfolio. Consistent with prior quarters, all of the Company's investment securities portfolio is classified as available for sale on the balance sheet, with no investments categorized as held to maturity.

Total deposits increased $449.8 million, or 4.7% on an annualized basis, to $39.4 billion as of March 31, 2023. The quarterly increase in deposits included approximately $1.6 billion in brokered deposits that were proactively added to the balance sheet to further enhance on-balance sheet liquidity, and a decline of approximately $0.7 billion in public funds as a result of routine seasonal activity. Excluding the impact of brokered deposits and public funds, total deposits declined approximately $400 million, or 1% of total deposits, during the quarter with a modest increase in community bank deposits partially offsetting a decline in the corporate banking group.

The March 31, 2023 loan to deposit ratio was 79.4% and securities to total assets was 21.0%, reflecting continued strong balance sheet liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 29.2% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2023, declining from 32.7% at December 31, 2022, reflecting migration from noninterest bearing products to interest bearing products. The Company's deposit base continues to be very granular, with average transaction account balances of approximately $20,000 for consumer accounts and $135,000 for commercial accounts at March 31, 2023. Additionally, approximately 98% of the Company's deposit accounts have balances less than $250,000, and nearly 70% of our deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized at quarter-end.

Short-term borrowings increased $2.4 billion to $5.7 billion at March 31, 2023, primarily reflecting an increase in on-balance sheet liquidity late in the quarter. Cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve accordingly increased $3.1 billion to $5.1 billion at March 31, 2023.

Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Credit quality metrics for the first quarter of 2023 reflect continued low levels of net charge-offs, an increase in the provision for credit losses, and an increase in non-performing and classified assets. While non-performing and classified asset levels did increase during the quarter, these metrics have been at historically low levels and continue to compare favorably to longer term normalized levels.

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets were 0.33% at March 31, 2023 up from 0.31% at March 31, 2022 and 0.24% at December 31, 2022. Total non-performing loans and leases as a percent of loans were 0.53% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.44% at March 31, 2022 and 0.36% at December 31, 2022. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets declined to $5.3 million at March 31, 2023 from the March 31, 2022 balance of $28.4 million and the December 31, 2022 balance of $6.7 million. Classified loans were 2.28% of total net loans and leases at March 31, 2023, up from 1.75% at March 31, 2022 and 1.76% at December 31, 2022.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.9 million, or 0.02% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $10.0 million, compared with no recorded provision for credit losses for first quarter of 2022 and a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The first quarter of 2023 provision expense included a $15.0 million provision charge for funded loans and a $5.0 million provision reversal for unfunded commitments. The allowance for credit losses of $453.7 million at March 31, 2023 represented 1.45% as a percent of total loans and leases, which is unchanged from the December 31, 2022 coverage.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $74.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $128.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $114.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline was primarily due to a $51.3 million loss on the sale of securities. Before the loss on securities, noninterest revenue of $125.4 million was up $9.9 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 revenue driven by solid increases in insurance commission and mortgage banking revenue, partially offset by lower card revenues.

Insurance commission revenue was strong at $39.6 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $35.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $34.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked quarter increase of $4.9 million is attributable to lower annual fourth quarter renewals as a result of seasonality in the scheduled renewal cycle while the increase from the first quarter of 2022 of 10.9% is a result of continued high customer retention rates and a firm pricing market.

Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decline in card fee revenue reflected both typical seasonal declines in the first quarter as well as the impact of a fourth quarter 2022 positive vendor incentive revenue accrual adjustment of approximately $2.5 million. Deposit service charge revenue was $16.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared with $19.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, with the declines including increases in earnings credit rate due to the increasing rate environment. Other noninterest revenue was $29.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $19.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in other noninterest revenue compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 includes an increase in FHLB dividends, SBA revenue and credit related fees while the increase compared to the first quarter of 2022 is primarily driven by an increase in earnings from FHLB stock and other equity investments.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was negative $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with a positive $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a negative $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 with the variances due to continued changes in the interest rate environment. Mortgage origination volume for the first quarter of 2023 was $454.2 million, compared with $803.9 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $554.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $319.3 million, compared with $291.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $340.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $305.0 million, compared with $281.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $279.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 63.46% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 58.69% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense. Salaries and benefits expense increased $11.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 due to both the impact of fourth quarter of 2022 year-end employee benefit expense reductions of approximately $7.3 million combined with first quarter of 2023 seasonal factors that elevated expense including an increase of $5.0 million in payroll tax expense resulting primarily from FICA resets. Deposit insurance assessment expense increased $2.4 million due primarily to the 2 basis point assessment increase effective in the first quarter 2023. Additionally, excluding the impact of merger related items, other non-interest expense increased approximately $7.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase includes an increase in fraud losses of $2.4 million, which is in the process of collection over the coming quarters, a $1.7 million increase in pension costs resulting from an increase in the Company's pension discount rate and an increase in certain other volume driven costs. Additionally, other noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a benefit of approximately $1.6 million related to year-end franchise tax accruals.

Adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 excludes $14.0 million in total merger related expenses, which includes one-time merger expense shown as a separate line item on the income statement as well as incremental merger related expenses (expenses for which the entity receives future benefit) that are included in the respective expense categories. Merger expense was $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $20.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Merger expense for the first quarter of 2023 was comprised primarily of system and technology related expenses. Incremental merger related expenses for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $9.0 million and primarily included employment agreement and related compensation related expenses. These expenses declined compared to $32.7 million in the prior quarter.

The Company continues to identify strategic opportunities to improve operating efficiency, including branch optimization. In April 2023, the Company announced 35 additional branch locations that will be closed or consolidated during mid 2023. This strategy, including other in-process initiatives, is estimated to result in annualized cost savings of approximately $15-20 million. These branch closures and consolidations are in addition to the 17 executed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $4.5 billion at March 31, 2023 compared with $4.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and $4.3 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase in the current quarter was comprised of net income and an improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") due to improved valuation in the available-for-sale securities portfolio, partially offset by quarterly dividends. The year-over-year decline is due to a decline in AOCI resulting from an increase in unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio due to the interest rate environment.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2023 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 10.1%, Tier 1 capital of 10.6%, Total risk-based capital of 12.8%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 8.4%. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company did not repurchase shares of its common stock pursuant to its 10 million share repurchase authorization for 2023. Outstanding common shares were 182.7 million as of March 31, 2023.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "We are pleased with how we are beginning the 2023 year. Despite the recent industry liquidity concerns, an uncertain rate environment, and questions around the broader economy and credit impact, I continue to be optimistic given the strength in our earnings, our balance sheet and our capital, as well as the differentiating stability resulting from our business, customer and geographical diversification. This diversification, combined with our great team of bankers, provides the resilient foundation we are proud of at Cadence Bank."

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 21 of this news release.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on April 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time). This conference call will be an interactive session between management and analysts. Interested parties may listen to this live conference call via Internet webcast by accessing http://ir.cadencebank.com/events. The webcast will also be available in archived format at the same address.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 350 branch locations across the South and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities. Cadence Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and are subject to the safe harbor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as the "bespeaks caution" doctrine. These statements are often, but not exclusively, made through the use of words or phrases like "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "foresee," "indicate," "may," "might," "outlook," "prospect," "potential," "roadmap," "should," "target," "will," "would," the negative versions of such words, or comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, discussions regarding general economic, interest rate, real estate market, competitive, employment, and credit market conditions, or any of the Company's comments related to topics in its risk disclosures or results of operations. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, the Company's management at the time such statements were made. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond the Company's control and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors the Company may face include, without limitation: general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, including inflation, and the effect of such conditions on customers, potential customers, assets, investments and liquidity; risks arising from market and consumer reactions to the general banking environment, or to conditions or situations at specific banks; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; potential delays or other problems in implementing and executing the Company's growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in obtaining regulatory or other necessary approvals, or the failure to realize any anticipated benefits or synergies from any acquisitions or growth strategies; the ability to pay dividends or coupons on the Company's 5.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, or the 4.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due November 20, 2029; possible downgrades in the Company's credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the potential impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") or other changes involving LIBOR; changes in legal, financial, accounting, and/or regulatory requirements; the costs and expenses to comply with such changes; the enforcement efforts of federal and state bank regulators; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions; the impact of a failure in, or breach of, the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom the Company does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Company or the Company's customers. The Company also faces risks from natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; international or political instability, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine and additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments.

The Company also faces risks from: possible adverse rulings, judgments, settlements or other outcomes of pending, ongoing and future litigation, as well as governmental, administrative and investigatory matters; the impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; losses of key employees and personnel; the diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and the combined company's success in executing its business plans and strategies, and managing the risks involved in all of the foregoing.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with those factors that are set forth from time to time in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the FDIC, including those factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, particularly those under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Part II-Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, if one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by this section.

Table 1 Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Earnings Summary:









Interest revenue $ 526,132 $ 473,548 $ 405,559 $ 349,555 $ 331,930 Interest expense 171,862 114,188 50,205 24,789 20,108 Net interest revenue 354,270 359,360 355,354 324,766 311,822 Provision for credit losses 10,000 6,000 — 1,000 — Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 344,270 353,360 355,354 323,766 311,822 Noninterest revenue 74,071 114,873 124,491 125,234 128,435 Noninterest expense 319,279 340,671 319,734 285,888 291,667 Income before income taxes 99,062 127,562 160,111 163,112 148,590 Income tax expense 22,433 29,628 36,713 36,154 33,643 Net income 76,629 97,934 123,398 126,958 114,947 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 Net income available to common shareholders $ 74,257 $ 95,562 $ 121,026 $ 124,586 $ 112,575











Balance Sheet - Period End Balances







Total assets $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 Total earning assets 46,808,611 43,722,544 42,832,355 43,093,974 42,744,225 Available-for-sale securities 10,877,879 11,944,096 12,441,894 13,450,621 14,371,606 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 31,282,594 30,349,277 29,296,450 28,360,485 27,189,666 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) 453,727 440,347 433,363 440,112 438,738 Net book value of acquired loans 7,942,980 8,754,526 8,841,588 9,721,672 11,020,251 Unamortized net discount on acquired loans 41,748 58,162 58,887 65,350 72,620 Total deposits 39,406,454 38,956,614 39,003,946 40,189,083 40,568,055 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 40,177,789 39,665,350 39,682,280 40,838,260 41,271,615 Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB advances 5,700,228 3,300,231 2,495,000 1,200,000 — Subordinated and long-term debt 462,144 462,554 463,291 465,073 465,695 Total shareholders' equity 4,490,417 4,311,374 4,166,925 4,437,925 4,643,757 Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) 5,572,303 5,533,912 5,464,737 5,374,270 5,307,757 Common shareholders' equity 4,323,424 4,144,381 3,999,932 4,270,932 4,476,764 Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) $ 5,405,310 $ 5,366,919 $ 5,297,744 $ 5,207,277 $ 5,140,764











Balance Sheet - Average Balances







Total assets $ 48,652,201 $ 47,790,494 $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 Total earning assets 43,819,715 42,976,050 43,079,481 42,688,497 43,515,166 Available-for-sale securities 11,354,457 12,156,803 13,252,828 13,941,127 15,070,524 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 30,891,640 29,812,924 28,872,156 27,848,097 27,106,733 Total deposits 38,904,048 38,372,354 39,600,886 39,396,028 40,565,103 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 39,632,023 39,033,328 40,256,109 40,062,095 41,259,136 Subordinated and long-term debt 462,385 462,927 464,843 465,447 466,842 Total shareholders' equity 4,396,461 4,215,585 4,506,655 4,523,189 5,062,231 Common shareholders' equity $ 4,229,468 $ 4,048,592 $ 4,339,662 $ 4,356,196 $ 4,895,238











Nonperforming Assets:









Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 160,615 $ 98,745 $ 89,931 $ 89,368 $ 91,031 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 5,164 2,068 11,984 19,682 20,957 Accruing TDR (2) — 8,598 16,200 7,385 7,292 Non-performing loans and leases (NPL) 165,779 109,411 118,115 116,435 119,280 Other real estate owned and other assets 5,327 6,725 8,376 14,399 28,401 Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 171,106 $ 116,136 $ 126,491 $ 130,834 $ 147,681





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24. (2) Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023.

Table 2 Selected Financial Ratios

Quarter Ended

Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Financial Ratios and Other Data:









Return on average assets (2) 0.64 % 0.81 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 0.98 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)(2)) 1.06 1.21 1.22 1.16 1.05 Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 7.12 9.36 11.06 11.47 9.33 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2) 11.93 14.00 13.13 12.36 10.07 Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 11.40 15.42 17.40 18.11 13.87 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 19.10 23.04 20.66 19.50 14.98 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2) 0.91 1.11 1.33 1.40 1.26 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (1)(2) 1.46 1.62 1.58 1.51 1.36 Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.29 3.33 3.28 3.06 2.92 Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent 2.65 2.84 3.05 2.94 2.81 Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 74.36 71.67 66.49 63.38 66.10 Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 63.46 58.69 60.33 60.46 63.52 Loan/deposit ratio 79.38 % 77.91 % 75.11 % 70.57 % 67.02 % Full time equivalent employees 6,567 6,572 6,629 6,659 6,568











Credit Quality Ratios:









Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2) 0.02 % (0.07) % 0.09 % (0.02) % (0.01) % Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2) 0.13 0.08 — 0.01 — ACL to loans and leases, net 1.45 1.45 1.48 1.55 1.61 ACL to NPL 273.69 402.47 366.90 377.99 367.82 NPL to loans and leases, net 0.53 0.36 0.40 0.41 0.44 NPA to total assets 0.33 0.24 0.27 0.27 0.31











Equity Ratios:









Total shareholders' equity to total assets 8.69 % 8.86 % 8.74 % 9.29 % 9.84 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 8.36 8.52 8.39 8.94 9.48 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 5.46 5.42 5.24 5.82 6.31 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1) 7.46 7.82 7.84 7.70 7.65











Capital Adequacy (3):









Common Equity Tier 1 capital 10.1 % 10.2 % 10.3 % 10.3 % 10.6 % Tier 1 capital 10.6 10.7 10.7 10.8 11.1 Total capital 12.8 12.8 12.8 13.0 13.3 Tier 1 leverage capital 8.4 8.4 8.4 8.4 8.2





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24. (2) Quarterly ratios are annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated.

Table 3 Selected Financial Information

Quarter Ended

Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Common Share Data:









Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.52 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.60 Adjusted earnings per share (1) 0.68 0.78 0.78 0.73 0.65 Cash dividends per share 0.235 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 Book value per share 23.67 22.72 21.92 23.41 24.40 Tangible book value per share (1) 14.99 13.99 13.25 14.73 15.67 Market value per share (last) 20.76 24.66 25.41 23.48 29.26 Market value per share (high) 28.18 29.41 28.54 29.75 34.24 Market value per share (low) 19.24 22.43 22.04 22.82 27.95 Market value per share (avg) 24.88 26.84 25.68 25.74 31.20 Dividend payout ratio 58.75 % 42.31 % 33.33 % 32.44 % 36.60 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio (1) 34.56 % 28.21 % 28.21 % 30.14 % 33.85 % Total shares outstanding 182,684,578 182,437,265 182,438,780 182,461,786 183,488,844 Average shares outstanding - diluted 183,908,798 183,762,008 183,313,831 183,711,402 187,264,335











Yield/Rate:









(Taxable equivalent basis)









Loans, loans held for sale, and leases 6.00 % 5.54 % 4.82 % 4.29 % 4.23 % Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion on acquired loans and leases 5.87 5.41 4.70 4.12 3.96 Available-for-sale securities:









Taxable 1.80 1.54 1.44 1.37 1.26 Tax-exempt 3.21 3.28 3.05 2.95 2.57 Other investments 4.64 3.69 2.32 1.03 0.24 Total interest earning assets and revenue 4.88 4.38 3.74 3.29 3.10 Deposits 1.28 0.76 0.35 0.17 0.15 Interest bearing demand and money market 2.03 1.34 0.60 0.26 0.20 Savings 0.36 0.31 0.17 0.06 0.06 Time 2.24 1.17 0.56 0.47 0.52 Total interest bearing deposits 1.86 1.17 0.53 0.26 0.23 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other 3.73 3.04 1.65 0.43 0.11 Short-term FHLB borrowings 4.66 3.84 2.05 0.98 0.14 Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 2.20 1.50 0.64 0.29 0.22 Long-term debt 4.27 4.15 4.16 4.14 4.18 Total interest bearing liabilities 2.23 1.54 0.70 0.36 0.29 Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 71.24 % 68.42 % 66.19 % 65.25 % 64.46 % Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment $ 1,051 $ 1,071 $ 1,052 $ 1,063 $ 1,027





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 21 - 24.

Table 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As of (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 660,431 $ 756,906 $ 693,999 $ 770,293 $ 781,310 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 4,452,029 1,241,246 895,630 1,069,410 880,742 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 10,877,879 11,944,096 12,441,894 13,450,621 14,371,606 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 31,282,594 30,349,277 29,296,450 28,360,485 27,189,666 Allowance for credit losses 453,727 440,347 433,363 440,112 438,738 Net loans and leases 30,828,867 29,908,930 28,863,087 27,920,373 26,750,928 Loans held for sale, at fair value 196,110 187,925 198,381 213,458 302,211 Premises and equipment, net 826,439 817,430 802,382 782,728 781,209 Goodwill 1,459,302 1,458,795 1,449,511 1,444,209 1,409,038 Other intangible assets, net 125,724 132,764 132,953 138,370 191,642 Bank-owned life insurance 631,174 630,046 624,696 601,601 599,346 Other assets 1,635,141 1,575,276 1,597,127 1,356,645 1,136,029 Total Assets $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 11,517,037 $ 12,731,065 $ 13,839,649 $ 14,012,529 $ 14,458,563 Interest bearing 18,146,678 19,040,131 18,033,648 19,032,983 18,854,543 Savings 3,226,685 3,473,746 3,676,340 3,735,925 3,713,629 Time deposits 6,516,054 3,711,672 3,454,309 3,407,646 3,541,320 Total deposits 39,406,454 38,956,614 39,003,946 40,189,083 40,568,055 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 771,335 708,736 678,334 649,177 703,560 Federal funds purchased and short-term FHLB borrowings 5,700,228 3,300,231 2,495,000 1,200,000 — Subordinated and long-term debt 462,144 462,554 463,291 465,073 465,695 Other liabilities 862,518 913,905 892,164 806,450 822,994 Total Liabilities 47,202,679 44,342,040 43,532,735 43,309,783 42,560,304 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,711 456,093 456,097 456,154 458,722 Capital surplus 2,715,981 2,709,391 2,695,646 2,686,031 2,701,371 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,081,886) (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) Retained earnings 2,232,618 2,201,435 2,146,001 2,065,092 1,980,671 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,490,417 4,311,374 4,166,925 4,437,925 4,643,757 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061

Table 5 Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 695,263 $ 617,634 $ 654,589 $ 640,672 $ 656,630 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 1,526,755 943,806 851,185 751,972 1,161,262 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 11,354,457 12,156,803 13,252,828 13,941,127 15,070,524 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 30,891,640 29,812,924 28,872,156 27,848,097 27,106,733 Allowance for credit losses 442,486 434,785 441,042 438,752 444,294 Net loans and leases 30,449,154 29,378,139 28,431,114 27,409,345 26,662,439 Loans held for sale, at fair value 46,863 62,517 103,312 147,301 176,647 Premises and equipment, net 824,190 802,771 809,799 784,247 785,005 Goodwill 1,459,127 1,457,120 1,444,331 1,407,452 1,407,973 Other intangible assets, net 128,957 132,091 136,149 188,897 195,606 Bank-owned life insurance 630,601 625,938 613,973 599,912 598,822 Other assets 1,536,834 1,613,675 1,298,277 1,193,904 964,942 Total Assets $ 48,652,201 $ 47,790,494 $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 12,203,079 $ 13,344,152 $ 13,816,796 $ 13,970,163 $ 13,806,591 Interest bearing 19,009,345 17,866,198 18,675,214 18,238,571 19,401,019 Savings 3,363,236 3,555,911 3,720,218 3,723,193 3,631,699 Time deposits 4,328,388 3,606,093 3,388,658 3,464,101 3,725,794 Total deposits 38,904,048 38,372,354 39,600,886 39,396,028 40,565,103 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 727,975 660,974 655,223 666,067 694,033 Federal funds purchased, short-term FHLB borrowings and other 3,326,196 3,251,947 1,608,587 1,294,946 131,556 Subordinated and long-term debt 462,385 462,927 464,843 465,447 466,842 Other liabilities 835,136 826,707 759,363 719,152 760,085 Total Liabilities 44,255,740 43,574,909 43,088,902 42,541,640 42,617,619 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,354 456,095 456,130 457,713 465,458 Capital surplus 2,710,501 2,701,121 2,689,340 2,694,546 2,779,746 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,174,723) (1,302,388) (922,673) (821,034) (283,417) Retained earnings 2,237,336 2,193,764 2,116,865 2,024,971 1,933,451 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,396,461 4,215,585 4,506,655 4,523,189 5,062,231 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 48,652,201 $ 47,790,494 $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850

Table 6 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 INTEREST REVENUE:









Loans and leases $ 457,084 $ 414,623 $ 349,093 $ 296,680 $ 282,266 Available-for-sale securities:









Taxable 48,515 45,807 46,701 46,254 45,155 Tax-exempt 2,477 2,547 2,548 2,571 2,414 Loans held for sale 603 1,788 2,241 2,118 1,407 Other interest revenue 17,453 8,783 4,976 1,932 688 Total interest revenue 526,132 473,548 405,559 349,555 331,930 INTEREST EXPENSE:









Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts 95,344 60,253 28,175 11,717 9,742 Savings 3,014 2,769 1,597 590 568 Time deposits 23,950 10,651 4,797 4,041 4,764 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 7,667 8,365 3,944 906 216 Short-term debt 37,015 27,302 6,821 2,734 5 Subordinated and long-term debt 4,872 4,848 4,871 4,801 4,813 Total interest expense 171,862 114,188 50,205 24,789 20,108 Net interest revenue 354,270 359,360 355,354 324,766 311,822 Provision for credit losses 10,000 6,000 — 1,000 — Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 344,270 353,360 355,354 323,766 311,822











NONINTEREST REVENUE:









Mortgage banking 6,076 2,571 9,080 11,446 21,763 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 11,851 15,750 14,497 16,593 11,321 Deposit service charges 16,482 16,863 19,134 18,291 19,189 Security (losses) gains, net (51,261) (595) (139) 1,446 (1,097) Insurance commissions 39,606 34,679 39,876 39,994 35,727 Wealth management 21,532 19,199 19,335 20,213 21,737 Other noninterest income 29,785 26,406 22,708 17,251 19,795 Total noninterest revenue 74,071 114,873 124,491 125,234 128,435











NONINTEREST EXPENSE:









Salaries and employee benefits 195,702 183,918 191,193 182,094 187,819 Occupancy and equipment 29,113 30,539 30,610 30,129 28,270 Data processing and software 31,869 29,289 28,079 29,081 27,483 Merger expense 5,075 20,276 19,690 7,274 3,974 Amortization of intangibles 5,005 5,251 5,417 3,042 6,780 Deposit insurance assessments 8,361 5,931 4,499 4,945 3,336 Pension settlement expense — 6,127 2,896 — — Other noninterest expense 44,154 59,340 37,350 29,323 34,005 Total noninterest expense 319,279 340,671 319,734 285,888 291,667 Income before income taxes 99,062 127,562 160,111 163,112 148,590 Income tax expense 22,433 29,628 36,713 36,154 33,643 Net income 76,629 97,934 123,398 126,958 114,947 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 Net income available to common shareholders $ 74,257 $ 95,562 $ 121,026 $ 124,586 $ 112,575 Net income per common share: Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.52 $ 0.66 $ 0.68 $ 0.60

Table 7 Selected Loan Portfolio Data (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 9,159,387 $ 8,985,547 $ 8,803,381 $ 8,526,481 $ 8,017,958 Owner occupied 4,278,468 4,068,659 3,943,442 3,851,336 3,703,914 Total commercial and industrial 13,437,855 13,054,206 12,746,823 12,377,817 11,721,872 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 3,703,137 3,547,986 3,244,425 2,982,119 3,028,514 Income producing 5,368,676 5,150,680 5,098,470 5,054,232 4,795,486 Total commercial real estate 9,071,813 8,698,666 8,342,895 8,036,351 7,824,000 Consumer









Residential mortgages 8,536,032 8,319,242 7,924,378 7,662,621 7,355,995 Other consumer 236,894 277,163 282,354 283,696 287,799 Total consumer 8,772,926 8,596,405 8,206,732 7,946,317 7,643,794 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 31,282,594 $ 30,349,277 $ 29,296,450 $ 28,360,485 $ 27,189,666











NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Non-performing Loans and Leases









Nonaccrual Loans and Leases









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 65,783 $ 23,907 $ 23,916 $ 34,233 $ 33,086 Owner occupied 9,089 7,944 8,327 9,567 11,787 Total commercial and industrial 74,872 31,851 32,243 43,800 44,873 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 1,850 2,974 1,823 2,125 1,618 Income producing 20,616 7,331 8,580 8,750 9,688 Total commercial real estate 22,466 10,305 10,403 10,875 11,306 Consumer









Residential mortgages 62,748 55,892 46,671 34,172 34,278 Other consumer 529 697 614 521 574 Total consumer 63,277 56,589 47,285 34,693 34,852 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 160,615 $ 98,745 $ 89,931 $ 89,368 $ 91,031











Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing 5,164 2,068 11,984 19,682 20,957 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing — 8,598 16,200 7,385 7,292 Total non-performing loans and leases $ 165,779 $ 109,411 $ 118,115 $ 116,435 $ 119,280











Other Real Estate Owned and Other Repossessed Assets 5,327 6,725 8,376 14,399 28,401 Total Non-performing Assets $ 171,106 $ 116,136 $ 126,491 $ 130,834 $ 147,681











Additions to nonaccrual loans and leases during the quarter (excluding acquisitions) $ 89,779 $ 38,945 $ 34,432 $ 21,312 $ 16,374

Table 8 Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:









Balance, beginning of period $ 440,347 $ 433,363 $ 440,112 $ 438,738 $ 446,415 Charge-offs:









Commercial and industrial (2,853) (2,295) (11,551) (2,170) (2,682) Commercial real estate (1,988) (426) (1,116) (275) (313) Consumer (2,189) (2,650) (2,653) (1,941) (1,792) Total loans charged-off (7,030) (5,371) (15,320) (4,386) (4,787) Recoveries:









Commercial and industrial 3,399 6,405 3,657 3,217 3,178 Commercial real estate 779 2,851 3,509 1,076 437 Consumer 977 1,099 1,405 1,467 1,612 Total recoveries 5,155 10,355 8,571 5,760 5,227 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,875) 4,984 (6,749) 1,374 440 Adoption of new ASU related to modified loans (3) 255 — — — — Initial allowance on loans purchased with credit deterioration — — — — (8,117) Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases 15,000 2,000 — — — Total provision for loans and leases 15,000 2,000 — — — Balance, end of period $ 453,727 $ 440,347 $ 433,363 $ 440,112 $ 438,738











Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period $ 30,891,640 $ 29,812,924 $ 28,872,156 $ 27,848,097 $ 27,106,733 Ratio: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2) 0.02 % (0.07) % 0.09 % (0.02) % (0.01) %











RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)









Balance, beginning of period $ 28,551 $ 24,551 $ 24,551 $ 23,551 $ 23,551 (Reversal) provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments (5,000) 4,000 — 1,000 — Balance, end of period $ 23,551 $ 28,551 $ 24,551 $ 24,551 $ 23,551





(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. (2) Annualized. (3) Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023.

Table 9 Loan Portfolio by Grades (Unaudited)

March 31, 2023 (In thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Impaired Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:











Commercial and industrial











Non-real estate $ 8,744,629 $ 107,218 $ 280,192 $ 23,316 $ 4,032 $ 9,159,387 Owner occupied 4,201,364 11,928 59,764 3,739 1,673 4,278,468 Total commercial and industrial 12,945,993 119,146 339,956 27,055 5,705 13,437,855 Commercial real estate











Construction, acquisition and development 3,656,934 27,041 19,162 — — 3,703,137 Income producing 5,191,260 36,598 116,784 5,476 18,558 5,368,676 Total commercial real estate 8,848,194 63,639 135,946 5,476 18,558 9,071,813 Consumer











Residential mortgages 8,361,116 — 173,342 — 1,574 8,536,032 Other consumer 232,637 — 4,257 — — 236,894 Total consumer 8,593,753 — 177,599 — 1,574 8,772,926 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 30,387,940 $ 182,785 $ 653,501 $ 32,531 $ 25,837 $ 31,282,594



December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Impaired Purchased Credit Deteriorated (Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:











Commercial and industrial











Non-real estate $ 8,735,337 $ 37,389 $ 205,246 $ 3,375 $ 4,200 $ 8,985,547 Owner occupied 4,024,179 6,062 32,912 3,824 1,682 4,068,659 Total commercial and industrial 12,759,516 43,451 238,158 7,199 5,882 13,054,206 Commercial real estate











Construction, acquisition and development 3,498,990 18,667 23,073 — 7,256 3,547,986 Income producing 5,035,880 27,330 68,948 — 18,522 5,150,680 Total commercial real estate 8,534,870 45,997 92,021 — 25,778 8,698,666 Consumer











Residential mortgages 8,159,904 232 157,532 — 1,574 8,319,242 Other consumer 272,182 — 4,981 — — 277,163 Total consumer 8,432,086 232 162,513 — 1,574 8,596,405 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 29,726,472 $ 89,680 $ 492,692 $ 7,199 $ 33,234 $ 30,349,277

Table 10 Geographical Loan Information (Unaudited)

March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 370,464 $ 148,872 $ 471,198 $ 537,753 $ 329,353 $ 530,064 $ 74,408 $ 331,891 $ 3,958,744 $ 2,406,640 $ 9,159,387 Owner occupied 384,004 247,806 291,558 319,831 284,527 578,141 92,030 173,729 1,597,745 309,097 4,278,468 Total commercial and industrial 754,468 396,678 762,756 857,584 613,880 1,108,205 166,438 505,620 5,556,489 2,715,737 13,437,855 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and development 202,210 80,681 223,119 409,773 45,899 213,740 40,319 139,995 1,836,582 510,819 3,703,137 Income producing 432,113 273,397 377,826 616,799 214,952 424,004 193,518 340,114 1,907,173 588,780 5,368,676 Total commercial real estate 634,323 354,078 600,945 1,026,572 260,851 637,744 233,837 480,109 3,743,755 1,099,599 9,071,813 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,163,319 377,180 580,893 374,343 439,998 1,070,648 158,404 672,393 3,441,995 256,859 8,536,032 Other consumer 30,764 17,067 6,220 7,115 11,205 84,523 1,392 16,317 55,444 6,847 236,894 Total consumer 1,194,083 394,247 587,113 381,458 451,203 1,155,171 159,796 688,710 3,497,439 263,706 8,772,926 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 2,582,874 $ 1,145,003 $ 1,950,814 $ 2,265,614 $ 1,325,934 $ 2,901,120 $ 560,071 $ 1,674,439 $ 12,797,683 $ 4,079,042 $ 31,282,594























Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during the quarter ($) $ 6,215 $ 5,070 $ 78,734 $ 54,397 $ (5,146) $ 50,709 $ 19,336 $ 51,814 $ 363,463 $ 308,725 $ 933,317 Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during the quarter (%) (annualized) 0.98 % 1.80 % 17.06 % 9.98 % (1.57) % 7.21 % 14.50 % 12.95 % 11.85 % 33.21 % 12.47 %







December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 367,656 $ 156,600 $ 446,454 $ 543,854 $ 317,127 $ 515,897 $ 67,208 $ 315,410 $ 3,948,846 $ 2,306,495 $ 8,985,547 Owner occupied 370,125 248,015 296,159 304,096 287,915 553,376 96,500 177,315 1,481,888 253,270 4,068,659 Total commercial and industrial 737,781 404,615 742,613 847,950 605,042 1,069,273 163,708 492,725 5,430,734 2,559,765 13,054,206 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and development 226,990 82,356 180,017 396,250 54,945 246,402 35,861 162,977 1,738,098 424,090 3,547,986 Income producing 425,617 260,602 369,848 580,819 216,519 403,491 188,775 302,252 1,900,831 501,926 5,150,680 Total commercial real estate 652,607 342,958 549,865 977,069 271,464 649,893 224,636 465,229 3,638,929 926,016 8,698,666 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,155,001 374,544 574,308 373,371 442,087 1,044,746 150,952 647,556 3,301,528 255,149 8,319,242 Other consumer 31,270 17,816 5,294 12,827 12,487 86,499 1,439 17,115 63,029 29,387 277,163 Total consumer 1,186,271 392,360 579,602 386,198 454,574 1,131,245 152,391 664,671 3,364,557 284,536 8,596,405 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 2,576,659 $ 1,139,933 $ 1,872,080 $ 2,211,217 $ 1,331,080 $ 2,850,411 $ 540,735 $ 1,622,625 $ 12,434,220 $ 3,770,317 $ 30,349,277

Table 11 Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 NONINTEREST REVENUE:









Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment $ 8,379 $ 5,408 $ 4,746 $ 6,754 $ 7,733 MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment (2,303) (2,837) 4,334 4,692 14,030 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 11,851 15,750 14,497 16,593 11,321 Deposit service charges 16,482 16,863 19,134 18,291 19,189 Security (losses) gains, net (51,261) (595) (139) 1,446 (1,097) Insurance commissions 39,606 34,679 39,876 39,994 35,727 Trust income 10,553 9,113 9,011 9,129 10,061 Annuity fees 2,192 951 600 753 604 Brokerage commissions and fees 8,787 9,135 9,724 10,331 11,072 Bank-owned life insurance 3,647 5,436 3,537 3,285 3,336 Other miscellaneous income 26,138 20,970 19,171 13,966 16,459 Total noninterest revenue $ 74,071 $ 114,873 $ 124,491 $ 125,234 $ 128,435











NONINTEREST EXPENSE:









Salaries and employee benefits $ 195,702 $ 183,918 $ 191,193 $ 182,094 $ 187,819 Occupancy and equipment 29,113 30,539 30,610 30,129 28,270 Deposit insurance assessments 8,361 5,931 4,499 4,945 3,336 Pension settlement expense — 6,127 2,896 — — Advertising and public relations 4,331 28,659 4,085 4,417 4,593 Foreclosed property expense 980 400 1,093 (1,104) 440 Telecommunications 1,717 1,714 1,882 1,984 1,833 Travel and entertainment 3,508 5,310 4,149 3,412 2,811 Data processing and software 31,869 29,289 28,079 29,081 27,483 Professional, consulting and outsourcing 4,417 3,598 2,724 3,769 3,737 Amortization of intangibles 5,005 5,251 5,417 3,042 6,780 Legal 1,491 758 2,054 1,463 1,793 Merger expense 5,075 20,276 19,690 7,274 3,974 Postage and shipping 2,452 1,925 2,098 2,022 2,034 Other miscellaneous expense 25,258 16,976 19,265 13,360 16,764 Total noninterest expense $ 319,279 $ 340,671 $ 319,734 $ 285,888 $ 291,667











INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:









Property and casualty commissions $ 28,202 $ 24,682 $ 30,021 $ 29,220 $ 25,852 Life and health commissions 8,024 7,151 7,254 7,935 7,143 Risk management income 657 887 654 674 757 Other 2,723 1,959 1,947 2,165 1,975 Total insurance commissions $ 39,606 $ 34,679 $ 39,876 $ 39,994 $ 35,727

Table 12 Average Balance and Yields (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets:





















Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 30,891,640 $ 447,449 5.87 %

$ 29,812,924 $ 405,827 5.40 %

$ 27,106,733 $ 264,910 3.96 % Accretion income on acquired loans

10,028 0.13



9,190 0.12



17,741 0.27 Loans held for sale 46,863 603 5.22

62,517 1,788 11.35

176,647 1,407 3.23 Investment securities





















Taxable 10,957,786 48,515 1.80

11,767,062 45,807 1.54

14,588,090 45,155 1.26 Tax-exempt 396,671 3,135 3.21

389,741 3,224 3.28

482,434 3,056 2.57 Total investment securities 11,354,457 51,650 1.84

12,156,803 49,031 1.60

15,070,524 48,211 1.30 Other investments 1,526,755 17,453 4.64

943,806 8,783 3.69

1,161,262 688 0.24 Total interest-earning assets 43,819,715 527,183 4.88 %

42,976,050 474,619 4.38 %

43,515,166 332,957 3.10 % Other assets 5,274,972





5,249,229





4,608,978



Allowance for credit losses 442,486





434,785





444,294



Total assets $ 48,652,201





$ 47,790,494





$ 47,679,850



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing demand and money market $ 19,009,345 $ 95,344 2.03 %

$ 17,866,198 $ 60,253 1.34 %

$ 19,401,019 9,742 0.20 % Savings deposits 3,363,236 3,014 0.36

3,555,911 2,769 0.31

3,631,699 568 0.06 Time deposits 4,328,388 23,950 2.24

3,606,093 10,651 1.17

3,725,794 4,764 0.52 Total interest-bearing deposits 26,700,969 122,308 1.86

25,028,202 73,673 1.17

26,758,512 15,074 0.23 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other $ 832,831 $ 7,669 3.73

$ 1,091,029 $ 8,365 3.04

$ 811,422 216 0.11 Short-term FHLB borrowings 3,221,340 37,013 4.66

2,821,892 27,302 3.84

14,167 5 0.14 Long-term borrowings 462,385 4,872 4.27

462,927 4,848 4.15

466,842 4,813 4.18 Total interest-bearing liabilities 31,217,525 171,862 2.23 %

29,404,050 114,188 1.54 %

28,050,943 20,108 0.29 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits 12,203,079





13,344,152





13,806,591



Other liabilities 835,136





826,707





760,085



Total liabilities 44,255,740





43,574,909





42,617,619



Shareholders' equity 4,396,461





4,215,585





5,062,231



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,652,201





$ 47,790,494





$ 47,679,850



Net interest income/net interest spread

355,321 2.65 %



360,431 2.84 %



312,849 2.81 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.29 %





3.33 %





2.92 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:





















Loans and investment securities

(1,051)





(1,071)





(1,027)

Net interest revenue

$ 354,270





$ 359,360





$ 311,822



Table 13 Selected Additional Data (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):









Fair value, beginning of period $ 109,744 $ 112,767 $ 102,021 $ 92,859 $ 69,552 Originations of servicing assets 1,385 2,283 3,890 4,962 5,155 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (1,078) (2,308) (3,085) (3,253) (3,147) Due to update in valuation assumptions (3,109) (2,998) 9,941 7,453 21,299 Fair value, end of period $ 106,942 $ 109,744 $ 112,767 $ 102,021 $ 92,859











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Origination $ 3,344 $ 1,793 $ 1,916 $ 4,042 $ 5,118 Servicing 6,113 5,923 5,915 5,965 5,762 Payoffs/Paydowns (1,078) (2,308) (3,085) (3,253) (3,147) Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR 8,379 5,408 4,746 6,754 7,733 Market value adjustment on MSR (3,109) (2,998) 9,941 7,453 21,299 Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge 806 161 (5,607) (2,761) (7,269) Total mortgage banking revenue $ 6,076 $ 2,571 $ 9,080 $ 11,446 $ 21,763











Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,633,236 $ 7,692,744 $ 7,723,605 $ 7,685,994 $ 7,629,119 MSR/mortgage loans serviced 1.40 % 1.43 % 1.46 % 1.33 % 1.22 %



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Treasury securities $ 15,849 $ 1,458,513 $ 1,451,461 $ 1,466,313 $ 1,459,845 Obligations of U.S. government agencies 1,358,350 1,477,127 1,820,913 2,133,561 2,350,810 Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):









Residential pass-through:









Guaranteed by GNMA 83,649 84,368 87,063 95,955 105,900 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 6,164,294 6,274,970 6,427,152 7,014,715 7,604,829 Other residential mortgage-back securities 166,449 168,452 181,317 201,440 212,216 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 2,427,808 1,881,853 1,880,949 1,899,785 1,951,367 Total MBS 8,842,200 8,409,643 8,576,481 9,211,895 9,874,312 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 447,731 466,002 444,953 485,400 530,241 Other domestic debt securities 73,557 82,718 98,615 101,313 103,117 Foreign debt securities 140,192 50,093 49,471 52,139 53,281 Total available-for-sale securities $ 10,877,879 $ 11,944,096 $ 12,441,894 $ 13,450,621 $ 14,371,606

Table 14

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions

(Unaudited)

Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders









Net income $ 76,629 $ 97,934 $ 123,398 $ 126,958 $ 114,947 Plus: Merger expense 5,075 20,276 19,690 7,274 3,974 Incremental merger related expense 8,960 32,704 6,912 6,060 6,571 Branch closure and other restructuring charges 212 2,254 6 705 128 Pension settlement expense — 6,127 2,896 — — Less: Security (losses) gains, net (51,261) (595) (139) 1,446 (1,097) Tax adjustment 15,394 14,665 7,016 2,981 2,786 Adjusted net income 126,743 145,225 146,025 136,570 123,931 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 124,371 $ 142,853 $ 143,653 $ 134,198 $ 121,559



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue









Net income $ 76,629 $ 97,934 $ 123,398 $ 126,958 $ 114,947 Plus: Provision for credit losses 10,000 6,000 — 1,000 — Income tax expense 22,433 29,628 36,713 36,154 33,643 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 109,062 $ 133,562 $ 160,111 $ 164,112 $ 148,590



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue









Net income $ 76,629 $ 97,934 $ 123,398 $ 126,958 $ 114,947 Plus: Provision for credit losses 10,000 6,000 — 1,000 — Merger expense 5,075 20,276 19,690 7,274 3,974 Incremental merger related expense 8,960 32,704 6,912 6,060 6,571 Branch closure and other restructuring charges 212 2,254 6 705 128 Pension settlement expense — 6,127 2,896 — — Income tax expense 22,433 29,628 36,713 36,154 33,643 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (51,261) (595) (139) 1,446 (1,097) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 174,570 $ 195,518 $ 189,754 $ 176,705 $ 160,360



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Total adjusted noninterest expense









Total noninterest expense $ 319,279 $ 340,671 $ 319,734 $ 285,888 $ 291,667 Less: Merger expense 5,075 20,276 19,690 7,274 3,974 Incremental merger related expense 8,960 32,704 6,912 6,060 6,571 Branch closure and other restructuring charges 212 2,254 6 705 128 Pension settlement expense — 6,127 2,896 — — Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 305,032 $ 279,310 $ 290,230 $ 271,849 $ 280,994



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI









Total assets $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414 $ 47,699,660 $ 47,747,708 $ 47,204,061 Less: Goodwill 1,459,302 1,458,795 1,449,511 1,444,209 1,409,038 Other identifiable intangible assets 125,724 132,764 132,953 138,370 191,642 Total tangible assets 50,108,070 47,061,855 46,117,196 46,165,129 45,603,381 Less: AOCI (1,081,886) (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI $ 51,189,956 $ 48,284,393 $ 47,415,008 $ 47,101,474 $ 46,267,381



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Mar 2023 Dec 2022 Sep 2022 Jun 2022 Mar 2022 PERIOD END BALANCES:









Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI









Total shareholders' equity $ 4,490,417 $ 4,311,374 $ 4,166,925 $ 4,437,925 $ 4,643,757 Less: AOCI (1,081,886) (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 5,572,303 $ 5,533,912 $ 5,464,737 $ 5,374,270 $ 5,307,757











Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI









Total shareholders' equity $ 4,490,417 $ 4,311,374 $ 4,166,925 $ 4,437,925 $ 4,643,757 Less: preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common shareholders' equity 4,323,424 4,144,381 3,999,932 4,270,932 4,476,764 Less: AOCI (1,081,886) (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 5,405,310 $ 5,366,919 $ 5,297,744 $ 5,207,277 $ 5,140,764











Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI









Total shareholders' equity $ 4,490,417 $ 4,311,374 $ 4,166,925 $ 4,437,925 $ 4,643,757 Less: Goodwill 1,459,302 1,458,795 1,449,511 1,444,209 1,409,038 Other identifiable intangible assets 125,724 132,764 132,953 138,370 191,642 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity 2,738,398 2,552,822 2,417,468 2,688,353 2,876,084 Less: AOCI (1,081,886) (1,222,538) (1,297,812) (936,345) (664,000) Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 3,820,284 $ 3,775,360 $ 3,715,280 $ 3,624,698 $ 3,540,084











AVERAGE BALANCES:









Total tangible common shareholders' equity









Total shareholders' equity $ 4,396,461 $ 4,215,585 $ 4,506,655 $ 4,523,189 $ 5,062,231 Less: Goodwill 1,459,127 1,457,120 1,444,331 1,407,452 1,407,973 Other identifiable intangible assets 128,957 132,091 136,149 188,897 195,606 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,641,384 $ 2,459,381 $ 2,759,182 $ 2,759,847 $ 3,291,659











Total average assets $ 48,652,201 $ 47,790,494 $ 47,595,557 $ 47,064,829 $ 47,679,850 Total shares of common stock outstanding 182,684,578 182,437,265 182,438,780 182,461,786 183,488,844 Average shares outstanding-diluted 183,908,798 183,762,008 183,313,831 183,711,402 187,264,335











Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 5.46 % 5.42 % 5.24 % 5.82 % 6.31 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (2) 7.46 7.82 7.84 7.70 7.65 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 11.40 15.42 17.40 18.11 13.87 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (4) 19.10 23.04 20.66 19.50 14.98 Adjusted return on average assets (5) 1.06 1.21 1.22 1.16 1.05 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity (6) 11.93 14.00 13.13 12.36 10.07 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (7) 0.91 1.11 1.33 1.40 1.26 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets (8) 1.46 1.62 1.58 1.51 1.36 Tangible book value per common share (9) $ 14.99 $ 13.99 $ 13.25 $ 14.73 $ 15.67 Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (10) 20.91 20.69 20.36 19.87 19.29 Adjusted earnings per common share (11) $ 0.68 $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 0.73 $ 0.65 Adjusted dividend payout ratio (12) 34.56 % 28.21 % 28.21 % 30.14 % 33.85 %

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures: (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (2) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets. (3) Return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (4) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (5) Adjusted return on average assets is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income divided by total average assets. (6) Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity is defined by the Company as annualized net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shareholders' equity. (7) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets. (8) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of net adjusted income. (9) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (10) Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (11) Adjusted earnings per common share is defined by the Company as net adjusted income available to common shareholders divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (12) Adjusted dividend payout ratio is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by net adjusted income available to common shareholders.

Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions

The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense.

